How to follow 2021 Crossroads League cross country Championship

College of Idaho wins Cascade Conference Men's Cross Country title

How to follow the 2021 Cascade Conference Cross Country Championships

How to follow 2021 Golden State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships

Minnesota, Wisconsin win 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships; results

The College of Idaho claims Cascade Conference Women’s Cross Country

Published

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The College of Idaho left no doubt who the top team in the Cascade Conference was, as the Yotes dominated the field to win their third-straight Cascade Conference Women’s Cross Country title. COMPLETE RESULTS
 
The Coyotes, the two-time defending NAIA national runners-up, blitzed the 10-team field over the soggy 5,000-meter distance at Running Y Resort, with 33 place-points, as all five scoring runners finished before any other squad’s third finisher. C of I had a mere a 50-second gap between No. 1 and No. 5 finisher in the Championships, presented by U.S. Bank.
 
C of I will earn the CCC’s automatic bid to the NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., Nov. 19. It will be the Yotes 14th-straight appearance as a team. It is the Coyotes eighth all-time CCC title, the most of any institution in league history.
 
Ellyse Tingelstad won her second-consecutive race – joining Stephanie Helm (2007, 2008) and Hillary Holt (2012, 2013) as Coyotes who have claimed CCC individual titles. The 2020 NAIA All-American recorded a time of 19:06.30 on the course at 4,000-feet of elevation.
 
Sage Martin had her best finish as a collegian, earning runner-up honors (19:14.40) to earn All-CCC honors for a second year, with Larissa Mauer placing seventh (19:39.40) to join Holt as C of I’s only 4-time All-CCC selections.
 
True freshman Kahea Figueira took 11th (19:52.80) to earn her first All-CCC honor, while Abbey Shirts placed 12th (19:56.20), earned All-CCC accolades for a second-straight year.
 
Southern Oregon placed second overall with 87 place-points, with Oregon Tech (90), Lewis-Clark State (103) and Northwest (114) rounding out the Top-5.

