The College of Idaho claims Cascade Conference Women’s Cross Country

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The College of Idaho left no doubt who the top team in the Cascade Conference was, as the Yotes dominated the field to win their third-straight Cascade Conference Women’s Cross Country title. COMPLETE RESULTS



The Coyotes, the two-time defending NAIA national runners-up, blitzed the 10-team field over the soggy 5,000-meter distance at Running Y Resort, with 33 place-points, as all five scoring runners finished before any other squad’s third finisher. C of I had a mere a 50-second gap between No. 1 and No. 5 finisher in the Championships, presented by U.S. Bank.



C of I will earn the CCC’s automatic bid to the NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., Nov. 19. It will be the Yotes 14th-straight appearance as a team. It is the Coyotes eighth all-time CCC title, the most of any institution in league history.



Ellyse Tingelstad won her second-consecutive race – joining Stephanie Helm (2007, 2008) and Hillary Holt (2012, 2013) as Coyotes who have claimed CCC individual titles. The 2020 NAIA All-American recorded a time of 19:06.30 on the course at 4,000-feet of elevation.



Sage Martin had her best finish as a collegian, earning runner-up honors (19:14.40) to earn All-CCC honors for a second year, with Larissa Mauer placing seventh (19:39.40) to join Holt as C of I’s only 4-time All-CCC selections.



True freshman Kahea Figueira took 11th (19:52.80) to earn her first All-CCC honor, while Abbey Shirts placed 12th (19:56.20), earned All-CCC accolades for a second-straight year.



Southern Oregon placed second overall with 87 place-points, with Oregon Tech (90), Lewis-Clark State (103) and Northwest (114) rounding out the Top-5.

