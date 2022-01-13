Gabby Thomas to highlight women’s 60m during 114th Millrose Games

NEW YORK, NY – Two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas is one of three Olympians slated to compete in the 114th Millrose Games Women’s 60m Dash, scheduled for Saturday, January 29th at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center.

Thomas ran a spectacular time of 21.61 seconds to win the 200m at last year’s Olympic Trials, making her the third-fastest woman in history. She backed up that performance by claiming the bronze medal in Tokyo, competing in a historically deep final, before adding a silver medal on the 4x100m relay. Thomas, who graduated from Harvard University, won 22 Ivy League titles during her collegiate career, and was the 2018 NCAA champion in the 200m.

“I’m excited to open my 2022 season at Millrose in the 60m,” Thomas said. “It’ll be a great opportunity to work on my speed against some of the top competition in the country.”

Thomas will be challenged by some of the world’s best sprinters, including Briana Williams.

Williams is one of the brightest fledgling superstars in sprinting, becoming the youngest athlete to win double gold in the 100m and 200m at the 2018 World Junior Championships. The 19-year-old running sensation won Olympic gold as part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay, running a national record and the third-fastest time ever.

Two-time Olympian English Gardner returns to the Millrose Games after winning the 60m in 2019. Her 100m best of 10.74 seconds ranks eighth on the all-time list, and she won a gold medal on the 4x100m relay at the 2016 Olympics.

Completing the field will be 2020 NCAA champion Mikiah Brisco, 2019 World Championships 4x100m bronze medalist Kiara Parker, and 2019 NCAA runner-up Chloe Abbott. Also scheduled to compete against the pros is high school standout Shawnti Jackson out of Raleigh, NC. Jackson will be chasing the national high school record of 7.19 seconds, set by Tamari Davis in 2020.

The Millrose Games is the most storied event in indoor track and field. Stay tuned over the coming weeks as more athletes are announced for the 114th Millrose Games. The Millrose Games is anticipated to be the most thrilling edition of the meet to date, with dozens of Olympians competing on The Armory’s “Fastest Track in the World.”

Athletes confirmed for the 114th Millrose Games include:

· Defending champion Elle Purrier St. Pierre and 2019 champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen will highlight the WHOOP Women’s Wanamaker Mile. This signature race includes all three athletes who represented the United States in the Tokyo Olympic 1500m.

· Olympic bronze medalist Josh Kerr and Olympic finalist Ollie Hoare lead the charge in the WHOOP Men’s Wanamaker Mile.

· The top two shot put athletes and Tokyo Olympic gold and silver medalists, Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, are entered in the Thorne Men’s Shot Put.

· World record holder in the 60m Christian Coleman, the fastest man in the world in 2021 Trayvon Bromell and Jamaica’s 2016 Olympic gold medal winner in the 110m hurdles Omar McLeod will challenge for the Millrose Games Men’s 60m title.

· Olympic gold medalist and American outdoor record holder Athing Mu, American indoor record holder and Olympian Ajee’ Wilson and Jamaica middle-distance sensation and Olympian Natoya Goule-Toppin who will be competing in the highly anticipated Jack and Lewis Rudin Women’s 800m.

· Cole Hocker, Edward Cheserek, and Conner Mantz headline a Who’s Who of NCAA champions and Olympian distance runners in the Men’s 3000m.

· World record holder Keni Harrison leads a Women’s 60m Hurdles field that features six Olympians.

· Olympic gold medalist Katie Nageotte will face off against defending champion Sandi Morris in the Women’s Pole Vault.

