How to watch the 2022 Dr. MLK Jr. Collegiate Invitational?
How to watch the 2022 Dr. MLK Jr. Collegiate Invitational?

Watch the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational live streaming coverage on FloTrack. The live streaming starts at 1:00 pm ET.

Published

You can watch the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational live streaming coverage on FloTrack. The meet will be hosted at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., with live streaming starting at 1:00 pm ET.

How to watch the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational on FloTrack. 

SIGN UP HERE to watch live on your TV: Apps now available on Roku, Fire TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and Apple TV. You can also cast to your smart, which includes Vizio, Samsung, and LG TVs. Live results and updates are also available at the links below.

MEET SCHEDULE | MEET PACKET | WATCH LIVE | TICKETS | LIVE RESULTS | HS REGISTRATION | HS MEET TICKETS

Meanwhile, if you are unable to watch the coverage live, you can catch up via on-demand replays! Video footage from the event will be archived and stored in a video library for FloTrack subscribers to watch for the duration of their subscription.

LIVE RESULTS BELOW

#13 Men Pole Vault
#28 Women Pole Vault
#30 Women Weight Throw
#10 Men Long Jump
#12 Men High Jump
#27 Women High Jump
#25 Women Long Jump
#15 Men Weight Throw
#11 Men Triple Jump
#14 Men Shot Put
#26 Women Triple Jump
#20 Women 600 Meter Run
#5 Men 600 Meter Run
#17 Women 60 Meter Hurdles Prelims
#2 Men 60 Meter Hurdles Prelims
#1 Men 60 Meter Dash Prelims
#16 Women 60 Meter Dash Prelims
#7 Men 1 Mile Run
#22 Women 1 Mile Run
#2 Men 60 Meter Hurdles Finals
#17 Women 60 Meter Hurdles Finals
#4 Men 400 Meter Dash
#19 Women 400 Meter Dash
#1 Men 60 Meter Dash Finals
#16 Women 60 Meter Dash Finals
#6 Men 800 Meter Run
#21 Women 800 Meter Run
#3 Men 200 Meter Dash
#18 Women 200 Meter Dash
#8 Men 3000 Meter Run
#23 Women 3000 Meter Run
#9 Men 4×400 Meter Relay
#24 Women 4×400 Meter Relay
#29 Women Shot Put

