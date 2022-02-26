Florida, Arkansas lead SEC Indoor Championships points standings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas —The Arkansas men’s and Florida women’s teams lead the 2022 Southeastern Conference [SEC] Indoor Track and Field Championships overnight after the first day of two on Friday night at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

The second day of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships is scheduled to start on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET with the remaining events in the men’s heptathlon, while Live coverage on SECN+ will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with action in the field events, while running events start at 5:10 pm. Read more: When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

Who leads the men’s standings?

At bedtime, after five of the 17 finals were completed, defending champion Arkansas men are leading the team standings with 37.5 points, but the Razorbacks have good company going into the final of their title defense.

Alabama is sitting second with 27 points and is followed by Ole Miss in third with 22 points. Next is Georgia with 18, as is Tennessee (18) to round out the top five in the standings. Kentucky (15.5), Texas A&M (15), Auburn (14), Florida (11), LSU (8), Mississippi State (6), and Missouri (3) complete the teams that have scored at least one point so far.

Women’s points standings after day one

Meanwhile, No. 2 nationally ranked and perhaps the favorite to win the conference this season, Florida leads the women’s team standings with 39 points. The Gators, who have recruited well this offseason are targeting the league and national crowns this season and they have started the postseason very well.

Sitting second in the standings is Ole Miss with 34 points, followed by Tennessee in third with 20 points, while Alabama (19), Arkansas (19), Kentucky (16), Mississippi State (12), Texas A&M (12), Auburn (11), Georgia (5), LSU (5) and Missouri (3) are the other teams scoring points on Friday’s first day.

Anna Hall, Jasmine Mitchell repeat as SEC Pentathlon champions

As far as the individual champions, Florida’s Anna Hall won the women’s pentathlon, while Ole Miss’ Jasmine Mitchell took the women’s weight throw title and Tennessee’s Carey McLeod topped the men’s long jump gold medal.

Hall, the former Georgia standout, for the second consecutive season, won the women’s pentathlon after totaling a personal-best 4,618 points, which also leads the NCAA this season. Mississippi State’s Shayla Broughton grabbed the silver with 4,260 points, while Florida’s Sterling Lester scored big as well, finishing third with 4,143 points.

Like Hall, Mitchell returned to repeat as the SEC champion in women’s weight throw and set a facility record of 23.43m (76-10.5) in the process. She defeated her teammate Shey Taiwo (23.18m / 76-0.75) and Chelsea Igberaese of Alabama (22.46m / 73-8.25). Florida also grabbed a championship title through Jasmine Moore, who won the long jump with an NCAA leading mark of 6.75m (22-1.75).

More SEC Indoor Championships Crowns

On the track, Mercy Chelangat of Alabama broke the SEC Championship record in the women’s 5000m, winning with a time of 15:43.64 to improve the previous mark set last year by Joyce Kimeli of Auburn (15:46.88).

On the men’s side at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships on Friday, Tennessee’s McLeod won the long jump title with a mark of 8.07m (26-5.75) to beat leading jumper Matthew Boling, Texas A&M’s Zach Davis won the pole vault (5.26m / 17-3), Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio Jr., took the weight throw (23.09m / 75-9.25) and on the track, Patrick Kiprop of Arkansas secured the 5000m (13:49.09).

Elsewhere, the women’s distance medley relay went to Ole Miss which captured its first in a meet record 10:56.39, while the Rebels also won the men’s final with a time of 9:30.32.