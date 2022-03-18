Adjustments made to USATF Championships 2022; multi, 10,000m events moved to May

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships will be held on May 27 while the 2022 USATF Multi Event Championships are set for May 6-7, USATF announced earlier this month. Read more: How to watch the USATF Youth Indoor Championships 2022?



The 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships will be contested May 27 the night before the Nike Prefontaine Classic under the lights at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene.



At last summer’s Olympic Trials, which also served as the national championships, Woody Kincaid and Emily Sisson won memorable 10,000m races at the new Hayward Field, overcoming unusually hot conditions. Sisson ran away with the women’s title in 31:03.82 on the penultimate day of the meet, while Kincaid had to fight off Nike Bowerman TC teammate Grant Fisher and Joe Klecker to emerge victorious in the men’s race on opening day in 27:53.62, less than a second ahead of Fisher.



The men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon will be contested May 6-7 at the University of Arkansas’ John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville. Garrett Scantling, who placed fourth at the Tokyo Games in the decathlon, won the Trials with a lifetime best score of 8,647 points, and Annie Kunz put together a superb series of event personal bests to win the heptathlon with a lifetime best 6,703 points. She went on to take sixth at the Olympics.



Both events serve as the selection event for the World Athletics Championships slated for July 15-24, also in Eugene. The dates were chosen so that athletes will have ample recovery time prior to Worlds.



Ticket information and detailed schedules will be available soon.



Both events will be streamed live on USATF.TV+.

