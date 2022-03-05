Connect with us

Ewa Swoboda flashes to 6.99 at 2022 Polish Indoor Championships

Ewa Swoboda flashed to a fast time of 6.99 seconds at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships on Saturday (5). Watch the video of the world leader.

Published

Ewa-Swoboda-win-Polish-Indoor-Championships-in-6.99
Ewa-Swoboda runs 6.99 at 2022 Polish Indoor Championships

The remarkable indoor season by Ewa Swoboda became even more outstanding this weekend when she sizzled to a stunning 6.99 seconds to win the women’s 60m dash at the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships on Saturday (5). Click here for results

Swoboda, who has been flirting with a sub-seven seconds clocking all campaign, finally dipped under the barrier inside the indoor track and field arena in Torun, confirming her already leading status as the favorite to win the women’s event at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held March 11-13, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. Read more: Results from the 2022 ORLEN Copernicus Cup; Swoboda beats Thompson-Herah

The 24-year-old entered the 2022 Polish Indoor Championships as the world leader and her national record holder with a time of 7.00 seconds, achieved at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, last month and she indicated that she was ready to do something special in the final today after posting 7.09 seconds to win her qualifying heat earlier in the morning.

The winning time by Swoboda on Saturday sees her becoming the first women since Ivory Coast sprinter Murielle Ahoure in 2018, to break the 7.00 seconds mark for the 60m dash.

The 2019 European Indoor 60m champion, who defeated Jamaica’s Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the short discipline in Torun, last month, now moves up the all-time list to No. 9 in the women’s 60m.

Finishing second to Swoboda this weekend was 20-year-old Pia Skrzyszowska, who again improved her PB to 7.12 seconds to secure a place in the event at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Marika Popowicz-Drapała posted 7.23 seconds for a season’s best to take third, while 21-year-old Magdalena Stefanowicz ran a PB of 7.31 for fourth place. Nikola Horowska, who was expected to challenge, finished 8th in 7.44.

In the men’s 60m race, Dominik Kopec, meanwhile, got the nod ahead of Przemysław Słowikowski via photo finish after both sprinters clocked 6.66 seconds in the final.

In this article:
