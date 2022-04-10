Champs 2022 final points standings: KC and Edwin Allen are team champions!

Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen high schools dominated over the five days to capture the respective team titles at the 2022 ISSA Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships – Champs 2022.
The five-day championships, which began on Tuesday (5), concluded on Saturday (9) with some standout performances all across the respective classes in both genders.
Edwin Allen High retained its girls’ team title after topping the points standings with 352points from the 46 scored events. Hydel High finished second with 295 points, followed by St. Jago High with 249, Holmwood Technical with 174, and Excelsior High with 107 rounding out the top five in the team points rankings.
Edwin Allen High was winning its eighth straight girls’ Champs title and its ninth overall crown. #Dominance!
In the meantime, Kingston College (KC) returned to the top of the rankings on the boys’ side after tallying 372 points from the 42 scored finals to dethrone Jamaica College.
JC finished second in the team points standings with 300.83 points and was followed by Calabar with 170 points, while St. Jago High with 147 points and Edwin Allen High with 95, completed the top five.
CHAMPS 2022 TEAM POINTS STANDINGS
===============================================================
Women – Team Rankings – 46 Events Scored ===============================================================
1. Edwin Allen High 352
2. Hydel High 295
3. St. Jago High 249
4. Holmwood Technical 174
5. Excelsior High 107
6. St. Catherine High 83
6. Wolmer’s Girls School 83
8. Immaculate Conception 76
9. Vere Technical 53
10. Camperdown High 38
11. St. Mary High 26
11. Mount Alvernia High 26
13. Manchester High 23.50
14. Alphansus Davis High 23
15. Clarendon College 22
16. St. Elizabeth Technical 20
17. Lacovia High 19
18. Petersfield High 17
19. The Queen’s School 15
20. Port Antonio High 14
21. Ferncourt High 11
22. Glengoffe High 10
22. St. Andrew High 10
24. Bustamante High 9
25. Dinthill Technical 6
26. Alpha Academy 4.50
27. Steer Town Academy 4
28. Maggotty High 3
29. Holy Childhood High 2
29. Bellefield High 2
29. William Knibb Memorial 2
29. Denbigh High 2
33. Green Island High 1
===============================================================
Men – Team Rankings – 42 Events Scored ===============================================================
1. Kingston College 372
2. Jamaica College 300.83
3. Calabar High 170
4. St. Jago High 147
5. Edwin Allen High 95
6. St. Elizabeth Technical 88
7. Excelsior High 56
8. Wolmer’s Boys School 55
9. Herbert Morrison Technical 35.33
10. Manchester High 32
11. Camperdown High 25
11. Petersfield High 25
13. Port Antonio High 23
14. Cornwall College 22
14. St. Catherine High 22
16. Ferncourt High 21
17. Clarendon College 17
17. Maggotty High 17
19. Muschett High 13
20. Vere Technical 10
21. Lacovia High 7
21. St. Mary’s College 7
21. Steer Town Academy 7
24. Foga Road High 6
24. Spot Valley High 6
24. Titchfield High 6
27. William Knibb Memorial 5
27. Bellefield High 5
29. St. Mary High 3.50
30. Greater Portmore High 3
30. Rhodes Hall High 3
30. B.B. Coke High 3
33. Campion College 2.33
34. Happy Grove High 2
34. Jonathan Grant High 2
34. Bridgeport High 2
37. Dinthill Technical 1