Omar McLeod opens outdoor season with WL 13.27 at Hurricane Alumni Invitational 

Rio Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod ran 13.27 to open his 2022 outdoor season at the 2022 Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational on Saturday (9). Miami jumper Russell Robinson leaped a school record and NCAA leading 16.45m in the triple jump!

Omar_McLeod_Jamaica_Training
Omar of McLeod of Jamaica during a training session. Photo from Twitter

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Jamaica’s Omar McLeod made a winning start to his 2022 outdoor season after capturing the men’s 110m hurdles title at the 2022 Miami Hurricane Alumni Invitational here in Coral Gables, FL, on Saturday (9).

McLeod, who made a brief appearance during the indoor campaign over two meetings in New York, opened his outdoor term with a 13.27 seconds world-leading run this weekend.

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion is coming off a disappointing and somewhat bitter 2021 season where he fell well short of defending his Olympic crown after failing to make the Jamaican team to the Tokyo Games last summer.

On Saturday at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational, the 27-year-old got the better of USA’s Nick Anderson who ran 13.52 for second place and Liberian Wellington Zaza who clocked 13.69 in third place.

McLeod, the 2017 world outdoor champion and 60m hurdles world indoor champion in 2016, is now training with a new group of athletes under the guidance of the former University of Georgia head coach Petros Kyprianou, after the Jamaican star decided to leave the Tumbleweed Track Club earlier this year.

The high-performance Olympic training group is based at the Episcopal School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Record Jump By Russell Robinson

Also at the meeting in Coral Gables, University of Miami jumper Russell Robinson produced a new school record and NCAA leading mark of 16.45 meters (53-11.75) to win the men’s triple jump title.

Robinson stretched out to his new PB and program record mark in the first round of the competition to back up the previous 16.23m school record he said just two weeks ago at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational.

“I am really proud of Russell,” said director of track and field and cross country Amy Deem on the Canes’ official website. “I think we are having some really good performances…“

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

