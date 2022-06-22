EUGENE, Oregon — Allyson Felix, Talitha Diggs, Quanera Hayes, Michael Norman, Randolph Ross Jr., and Champion Allison are among the athletes lining up in the heats of the women’s and men’s 400m at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The following are the start lists for the 400m heats on Thursday (23).

The top three finishers in each heat, plus the next four fastest times, will secure passages into the semi-final round of the competition as the hunt for spots on the team to the 2022 World Athletics Championships, to be held here also at Hayward Field later next month, begins.

Allyson Felix begins final US Championships

On the women’s side, multiple world and Olympic medalist Allyson Felix will race from the first heat where she will take on two of the top collegiates this season in Kennedy Simon of the University of Texas and Kentucky’s Alexis Holmes.

Felix, who will retire from competition at the end of this season, opted to scratch from the 200m to focus her attention the 400m. The 36-year-old is ranked fourth among Americans in the event this season, but two of the runners quicker than her this year, Athing Mu and Britton Wilson —will not contest the women’s 400m at the US Championships.

NCAA indoor and outdoor champion Talitha Diggs of Florida, the quickest American this season with a time of 49.99 seconds, will face Kaylin Whitney, UCLA senior Shae Anderson and Rosaline Effiong, who suited up for the University of Arkansas this past season. Anderson and Effiong were both finalists at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships earlier this month.

Dalilah Muhammad Doubling Up?

World 400m champion Dalilah Muhammad is also scheduled to compete in this event, which means that she’ll race twice over the 400m on Day 1, as she’s also slated to race in the women’s 400m hurdles heats. Read more: Women’s 400m hurdles start list: 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Muhammad will feature in heat four against Olympian Wadeline Jonathas, who finished third here last year at the Olympic Trials, with Kendall Ellis and Kyra Jefferson also racing from this section.

Defending national champion Quanera Hayes will start in heat three where she will go up against Lynna Irby, Florida’s Taylor Manson, Courtney Okolo and MaKenzie Dunmore of the University of South Carolina.

Michael Norman Starts Title Defense In Heat 1

On the men’s side, world leader Michael Norman headlines the list of starters hunting the national title and the defending champion will start the defense of his crown in heat one as the eight finalists from last year’s Olympic Trials all return.

Bryce Deadmon, Trevor Stewart, Jaron Flournoy and Johnnie Blockburger of USC will take on Norman in the first heat.

Two-time NCAA champion Randolph Ross Jr. will compete in heat two and the Olympian will face the likes of Wil London, Jenoah Mckiver from the University of Iowa, Brian Faust of Kentucky, Brian Herron from the University of Texas and Alabama’s Khaleb McRae in the race for a top three spot.

Elsewhere, Michael Cherry, the runner-up behind Norman last year and the fourth-place finisher at the Olympics, will race in heat three and he will have Vernon Norwood, UCLA’s Ismail Turner and Noah Williams for company.

The fourth and final heat will include Florida’s Champion Allison, the runner-up at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Tyler Johnson of Ohio State, as well as Georgia’s Olympian Elija Godwin and Tyler Terry.

2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Women’s Start List

Start List Top 3 + next 4; fastest to semis; Top 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

3 Brittany Aveni Unattached 4; Stephanie Davis University of South Carolina 5; Alexis Holmes Kentucky 6; Kennedy Simon University of Texas 7; Allyson Felix Athleta 8; Moriah Oliveira Miami 9 Jermaisha Arnold Coastal Carolina University

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

3 Na’Asha Robinson Unattached 4; MaKenzie Dunmore University of South Carolina 5; Jaide Stepter Unattached 6; Taylor Manson Florida 7; Quanera Hayes NIKE 8; Courtney Okolo Unattached 9 Lynna Irby adidas

Heat 3; LN/POS ATHLETE

3; Shakima Wimbley adidas 4; Talitha Diggs Florida 5; Delecia McDuffie North Carolina A&T 6; Rosaline Effiong University of Arkansas 7; Shae Anderson U C L A 8; Taiya Shelby Vanderbilt University 9 Kaylin Whitney NIKE

Heat 4 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Jessica Beard Unattached 3; Dalilah Muhammad NIKE 4; Chloe Abbott Unattached 5; Kayla Armstrong Concordia University Chicago 6; Bailey Lear U S C 7; Wadeline Jonathas adidas 8; Kendall Ellis New Balance 9 Kyra Jefferson Unattached

2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Men’s Start List

Start List Top 3; + next 4; fastest to semis; Top 3; + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 DaeQwan Butler Florida State University 3; Bryce Deadmon NIKE 4; Jeremiah Curry Stephen F. Austin 5; Johnnie Blockburger USC 6; Trevor Stewart PUMA 7; Jaron Flournoy NIKE 8; Michael Norman NIKE 9; Willington Wright University of Texas

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Randolph Ross Jr. North Carolina A&T 3; Wil London Unattached 4; Brian Faust Kentucky 5; Jenoah Mckiver University of Iowa 6; Cameron Reynolds UCLA 7; Brian Herron University of Texas 8; Marqueze Washington Unattached 9; Khaleb McRae Alabama

Heat 3; LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Ismail Turner UCLA 3; James Benson University of Arkansas 4; Noah Williams adidas 5; Jordan Willis University of Virginia 6; Nathan Strother Unattached 7; Richard Kuykendoll University of Oklahoma 8; Vernon Norwood New Balance 9; Michael Cherry NIKE

Heat 4; LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Leander Forbes Alabama 3; Tyler Johnson Ohio State 4; Kahmari Montgomery NIKE 5; Champion Allison Florida 6; Paul Dedewo Phoenix TC – Tracksmith 7; Tyler Terry Unattached 8; Tyler Williams University of Colorado 9; Elija Godwin University of Georgia