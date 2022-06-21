Watch-the-2022-Toyota-USATF-Outdoor-Championships

The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from Thursday through Sunday, June 23-26 and you can watch live television and online streaming coverage via a combination of USATF.TV and the NBC family of networks.

The championships will be used to select the rest of the athletes for next month’s 2022 World Athletics Championships at the same venue. Read more: 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships order of events schedule

Live television coverage will be on NBC, USA and CNBC, while fans can watch streaming the broadcast on USATF.TV and Peacock TV.

In addition to the senior championships, you can also watch the live stream of the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, which will be broadcast separately via USATF.TV. Click to watch the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Here.

As part of the exclusive coverage, fans can follow all the field competitions from each event’s own dedicated feed which is provided to USATF.TV+ subscribers and are listed below.

The highlighted USATF.TV stream will provide coverage of all events outside of the main television windows. Once the main schedule begins each day, on television, the USATF.TV stream will shift its focus on field events ONLY.

All USATF.TV broadcast live stream and on-demand videos will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Please don’t hesitate to get your +PLUS here. NOTE: There are no geo-restrictions for the USATF.TV broadcast.

Main Broadcast Schedule (Subject to Change). Full Meet Schedule Here.
  Where To WatchPacific Time (Local)Eastern TimeNote
Thursday6/23USATF.TV3:50 PM – 8:00 PM6:50 PM – 11:00 PM 
Friday6/24USATF.TV5:00 PM – End of Field Events8:00 PM – End of Field EventsField Events Only Past-7:00 PM PT
  CNBC (Check TV Listings)7:00 PM – 9:00 PM10:00 PM – Midnight 
Saturday6/25USATF.TV11:25 AM – End of Field Events2:25 PM – End of CompetitionField Events Only Past-1:00 PM PT
  NBC (Check TV Listings)1:00 PM – 3:00 PM4:00 PM – 6:00 PM 
Sunday6/26USATF.TV11:55 AM – End of Field Events2:55 PM – End of CompetitionField Events Only Past-1:00 PM PT
  NBC (Check TV Listings)1:00 PM – 2:00 PM4:00 PM – 5:00 PM 
  USA (Check TV Listings)2:00 PM – 3:00 PM5:00 PM – 6:00 PM 
Field Events Broadcast Schedule (Subject to Change). Full Meet Schedule Here.
Watch all field events in LIVE on USATF.TV.
  GenderEventUSATF.TV StreamPacific Time (Local)Eastern Time
Thursday6/23WomenHammer ThrowWatch Here5:00 PM8:00 PM
  WomenLong JumpWatch Here5:15 PM8:15 PM
  MenDiscus ThrowWatch Here5:45 PM8:45 PM
Friday6/24MenLong JumpWatch Here5:45 PM8:45 PM
  WomenPole VaultWatch Here5:55 PM8:55 PM
  WomenHigh JumpWatch Here6:15 PM9:15 PM
  MenShot PutWatch Here6:42 PM9:42 PM
  WomenDiscus ThrowWatch Here6:45 PM9:45 PM
Saturday6/25WomenJavelin ThrowWatch Here11:30 AM2:30 PM
  MenPole VaultWatch HereNoon3:00 PM
  MenHammer ThrowWatch Here12:15 PM3:15 PM
  WomenTriple JumpWatch Here12:30 PM3:30 PM
Sunday6/26MenTriple JumpWatch Here12:15 PM3:15 PM
  MenHigh JumpWatch Here12:25 PM3:25 PM
  MenJavelin ThrowWatch Here12:35 PM3:25 PM
  WomenShot PutWatch Here1:00 PM4:00 PM

