The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from Thursday through Sunday, June 23-26 and you can watch live television and online streaming coverage via a combination of USATF.TV and the NBC family of networks.

The championships will be used to select the rest of the athletes for next month’s 2022 World Athletics Championships at the same venue. Read more: 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships order of events schedule

Live television coverage will be on NBC, USA and CNBC, while fans can watch streaming the broadcast on USATF.TV and Peacock TV.

In addition to the senior championships, you can also watch the live stream of the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, which will be broadcast separately via USATF.TV. Click to watch the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Here.

As part of the exclusive coverage, fans can follow all the field competitions from each event’s own dedicated feed which is provided to USATF.TV+ subscribers and are listed below.

The highlighted USATF.TV stream will provide coverage of all events outside of the main television windows. Once the main schedule begins each day, on television, the USATF.TV stream will shift its focus on field events ONLY.

All USATF.TV broadcast live stream and on-demand videos will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Please don’t hesitate to get your +PLUS here. NOTE: There are no geo-restrictions for the USATF.TV broadcast.

