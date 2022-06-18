PARIS, France — The 2022 Wanda Diamond League series will continue on Saturday (18) at the 2022 Meeting de Paris and fans can watch the live television and the streamed broadcast on YouTube and Peacock TV.

Several world and Olympic medalists are in Paris to stage their final preparations for their respective upcoming national championships which will start around the globe next week. Among the featured athletes in action at the seventh meeting of the series, this year are Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Andre de Grasse, Steven Gardiner, and Valarie Allman.

Where to watch the 2022 Paris Diamond League – Meeting de Paris?

Today’s meeting will be streamed live in a number of regions on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube Channel from 21:00 local time in Paris / 3:00 PM Saturday, Eastern Time (ET) in the United States and the coverage is free to those with access. LIVE RESULTS AND UPDATES. The schedule will start at 11:48 ET while the main schedule gets going with the women’s 400m dash.

For those viewing in the USA, you can watch the live television broadcast on NBC Sports with Peacock TV proving the online streaming coverage. READ MORE: Paris Diamond League 2022 start list – Meeting de Paris

The Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook webcast will be geo-blocked in several territories, but those watch in the following countries or with a VPN location to these regions, will have the live and free access:

Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, Indonesia, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

For the fans who are looking to watch in the United Kingdom, BBC iPlayer and BBC 3 will provide the coverage, while the BBC Sports website will have updates.

If you are looking to watch in Canada, CBC will cover the meeting, while the Caribbean community is covered by Flow Sports, Supersport (English) and Canal+ (French) will provide the coverage for the African countries and Fox Sports will broadcast the meeting in Australia.