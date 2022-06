KINGSTON — The 2022 Jamaica Championships will take place from Thursday to Sunday, 23-26 June, and you can watch the live streaming coverage on 1spotmedia.com with a season pass of USD$8.99. Several of the nation’s top athletes, including Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Oblique Seville and Hansle Parchment will be on show and you can watch them live in action!

Competition on Thursday’s opening day of action will begin at 3:30 PM local time / 4:30 PM ET with the 100m preliminaries of the men’s 100m to select the remaining sprinters for the heats of the event, which will take place at 6:25 PM in Jamaica / 7:30 PM ET. Live results will be here

The Jamaica Championships will also include junior athletes competing for places to the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia, later this summer. Read more: Fraser-Pryce will definitely double at Jamaica National Championships, says her coach

On Friday, the live broadcast will begin at 4:00 PM local time with boys’ long jump, while the first event on the track will take place at 4:15 PM with the girls’ 400m heat, while the boys’ heat will go off at 4:30 PM.

On Friday night, the schedule will close with the finals of the 100m races, with the men’s event going off at 8:35 PM and the women’s event slated for an 8:40 PM start.

Competition on Saturday gets going at 3:00 PM and the schedule includes the heats and semi-final rounds of the 200m, the 110m hurdles and 100m hurdles heats as well as the semi-finals of the 400m races.

Live television and streaming coverage on Sunday’s fourth and final day will begin at 1:00 PM Jamaica time with the Hammer Throw events and closes out at 6:55 PM with the 200m. The first final on Sunday will take place at 4:35 PM with the 800m for the U20 girls.

Jamaica National Championships – Day 1

Day 1 – Thursday 6/23/2022 – Starts at 03:00 PM

Event Round

4:30 PM #64 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR-QUALI Prelims

4:32 PM #13 Girls 19 & Under Javelin Throw Under 20 Finals

4:34 PM #28 Girls 19 & Under Triple Jump Under 20 Finals

4:36 PM #48 Women 20+ High Jump SENIOR Finals

5:08 PM #44 Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

5:25 PM #2 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

5:35 PM #45 Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

5:40 PM #17 Girls 19 & Under Discus Throw Under 20 Finals

5:41 PM #52 Women 20+ Long Jump SENIOR Finals

6:00 PM #4 Boys 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 Prelims

6:15 PM #37 Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Prelims

6:30 PM #41 Men 20+ 5000 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:00 PM #6 Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

7:25 PM #31 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

7:50 PM #30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

Jamaica National Championships – Day 2

Day 2 – Friday 6/24/2022 – Starts at 04:00 PM

Event Round

4:00 PM #16 Boys 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

4:20 PM #25 Boys 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

4:33 PM #49 Men 20+ High Jump SENIOR Finals

5:05 PM #35 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

5:25 PM #15 Girls 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

5:35 PM #5 Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

5:47 PM #6 Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Semis

6:00 PM #30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:15 PM #31 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:41 PM #9 Girls 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

6:50 PM #10 Boys 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

7:20 PM #24 Girls 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

7:22 PM #38 Women 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:30 PM #39 Men 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:40 PM #56 Women 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

7:45 PM #1 Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

7:50 PM #2 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

8:00 PM #44 Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:08 PM #45 Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:25 PM #5 Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

8:30 PM #6 Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

8:35 PM #31 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

8:40 PM #30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

Jamaica National Championships – Day 3

Session: 3 JAAA NATIONAL JUNIOR& SENIOR TRIALS

Day 3 – Saturday 6/25/2022 – Starts at 03:00 PM

Event Round

4:00 PM #19 Boys 19 & Under Pole Vault Under 20 Finals

4:01 PM #51 Men 20+ Pole Vault SENIOR Finals

4:10 PM #26 Girls 19 & Under High Jump Under 20 Finals

4:12 PM #18 Boys 19 & Under Discus Throw Under 20 Finals

4:50 PM #53 Men 20+ Long Jump SENIOR Finals

5:00 PM #33 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

5:45 PM #27 Boys 19 & Under High Jump Under 20 Finals

6:02 PM #60 Women 20+ Shot Put SENIOR Finals

6:05 PM #57 Men 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

6:15 PM #7 Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

6:25 PM #8 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

6:40 PM #34 Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

6:45 PM #54 Women 20+ Triple Jump SENIOR Finals

6:55 PM #35 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

7:10 PM #22 Girls 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

7:25 PM #23 Boys 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

7:40 PM #32 Women 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

8:00 PM #33 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

Jamaica National Championships – Day 4

Day 4 – Sunday 6/26/2022 – Starts at 01:00 PM

Event Round

1:00 PM #58 Women 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

2:00 PM #59 Men 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

2:15 PM #29 Boys 19 & Under Triple Jump Under 20 Finals

2:20 PM #61 Men 20+ Shot Put SENIOR Finals

3:00 PM #62 Women 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

4:00 PM #42 Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

4:20 PM #21 Boys 19 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

4:30 PM #55 Men 20+ Triple Jump SENIOR Finals

4:35 PM #43 Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

4:55 PM #3 Girls 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

5:00 PM #4 Boys 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

5:05 PM #36 Women 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

5:10 PM #37 Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

5:10 PM #14 Boys 19 & Under Javelin Throw Under 20 Finals

5:10 PM #63 Men 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

5:25 PM #7 Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

5:30 PM #8 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

5:35 PM #34 Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

5:40 PM #35 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

5:55 PM #20 Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

6:05 PM #42 Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

6:25 PM #21 Boys 19 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

6:35 PM #43 Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

6:50 PM #22 Girls 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

6:55 PM #23 Boys 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

7:05 PM #32 Women 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

7:15 PM #33 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals