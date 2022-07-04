The Meeting International de Sotteville 2022 will take place on Monday (4) and you can watch live streaming coverage from the Stade Sottevillais 76 in Sotteville-lès-Rouen, France, on Athletv.

Several top athletes who will compete at next week’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, will continue their preparations at the meet on Monday before jetting off to the United States.

Live streaming coverage will begin at 18:20 local time / 12:20 pm ET and you can click this link to follow all the action on your streaming devices, including your smartphones, Amazon Firesticks, Tablets, computers and any other device with internet access. Following live results here

In the men’s 100m, Jimmy Vicaut, who finished third at the French National Championships last month, will look to improve his form when he goes up against countryman Mickael-Méba Zeze who defeated him at the trials, and Jamaica’s Oshane Bailey.

In-form South African Carina Horn leads the women’s lineup against a field that also includes Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes, Gina Bass of Gambia and Floriane Gnafoua of France.

Forbes and Bass will return for the 200m where they will battle with Bahamian Tynia Gaither, while Vicaut will race in the men’s 200m for the first time this season.

World and Olympic fourth-place finisher Tobi Amusan of Nigeria who has been in top form so far this season will race in the women’s 100m hurdles. She owns a personal best time of 12.41 seconds, clocked last month to win in Paris. Jamaica’s Crystal Morrison is among the starters down to take on the fourth-fastest women in the world this year.

The women’s long jump will see the world and Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume of Nigeria leading the way against Great Britain’s Abigail Irozuru, Yanis David of France and Agate De Sousa of Sao Tome & Principe.

Cuban-born Alexis Copello who now represents Azerbaijan will compete in the men’s triple jump against Dimítrios Tsiámis of Greece, while Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen will lead the men’s pole vault along with Ben Broeders of Belgium.