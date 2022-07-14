EUGENE, Oregon (July 14) —— The following is the start list for the mixed 4x400m heats on Day 1 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 at here Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday (15). The mixed 4x400m heats will start at 11:45 am local time in Eugene / 2:45 pm ET.

At the 2019 world championships in Doha, USA won the inaugural world title in the event clocking a time of 3:09.34 to beat the closest challenger by more than two seconds and set the current world record. This year, the reigning champions will be going out to defend the title on home soil.

On Friday the hosts, which will feature Allyson Felix in the quartet, will start from heat two against Poland, which won the Olympic title last summer in Tokyo in a European record time of 3:09.87. Read more: When is the World Athletics Championships 2022 and How to watch it? | Read also: How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022 on BBC?

Great Britain & Northern Ireland, the fourth place finisher in Doha at the last world championships, will also start in the first heat, along with The Netherlands, with likes the of Femke Bol, Liemarvin Bonevacia, Lieke Klaver in the squad.

Heat 2 will see Jamaica, the silver medalist in Doha three-years-ago starting from lane three and will run against the Olympic silver medalist team, the Dominican Republic, which finished behind the United States in Tokyo.

Heading into the World Athletics Championships only four teams contested the mixed relay in 2022 and three of those teams will feature in the second heat. Nigeria, which will race from heat one, plus heat two representatives Ireland, South Africa and Spain are the teams on the start list with 2022 season-bests.

The top three teams in each heat plus the next two fastest times will qualify for the final, which will be contested in the evening session on Friday.

World Athletics Championships – mixed 4x400m relay start lists

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB

1 BEL Belgium 3:11.51 –

2 POL Poland 3:09.87 –

3 NGR Nigeria 3:13.60; 3:15.58 SB

4 USA United States 3:09.34 –

5 ITA Italy 3:13.51 –

6 JPN Japan 3:16.67 –

7 NED Netherlands 3:10.36 –

8 GBR Great Britain & NI 3:11.95 –

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY TEAM PB SB

1 DOM Dominican Republic 3:10.21 –

2 GER Germany 3:12.94 –

3 JAM Jamaica 3:11.76 –

4 IRL Ireland 3:12.88; 3:24.05 SB

5 BRA Brazil 3:15.89 –

6 BAH Bahamas 3:14.42 –

7 RSA South Africa 3:19.18; 3:23.06 SB

8 ESP Spain 3:13.29; 3:18.90 SB