FALMOUTH, Massachusetts (August 21) —— American Marathon record holder Keira D’Amato and Ben Flanagan won the women’s and men’s respective races at the 50th running of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 on Sunday, 21 August.

Both runners made decisive moves in the latter stages of their races on a very hot morning in Falmouth to break free from their shoulder pressure en route to sealing the victories in the World Athletics Label Road Races Elite level event.

In the women’s race on Sunday, D’Amato ran with a small pack early in the contest before she and defending champion Edna Kiplagat broke away to turn the competition into a two-runner battle for the title.

The American made another move with about one mile left in the 10k race to win comfortably in a time of 36:14. She became the first US runner to win the ASICS Falmouth Road Race since Magdalena Lewy-Boulet ran 36:58 for victory in 2011. Read more: How to watch the 50th ASICS Falmouth Road Race?

Kiplagat who won in 2021 and is a two-time World Athletics Championships Marathon champion (2011 and 2013), Boston Marathon champion (2017), TCS London Marathon winner (2014), and TCS New York City Marathon (2010) conqueror, had to settle for second place today in 36:28.

Third place, in the meantime, went to Marielle Hall who crossed at 36:44, followed by Ednah Kurgat (36:49) and Biruktayit Eshetu Degefa (36:53) of Ethiopia.

The men’s contest went to Canadian defending champion Ben Flanagan who won the ASICS Falmouth Road Race for the third time, following wins in 2018 and 2021.

Like D’Amato, Flanagan made a late assertive move in the race before pulling away from Biya Simbassa of USA to seal the win –delighting the large gathering as he jumped across the finish line to break the tape at 32:25.

Simbassa collected second place with a time of 32:32, while David Kiprotich Bett who battled early with Flanagan, fell back late in the contest and crossed the finish line at 32:39. Leonard Korir, the 2019 champion, finished fourth today in a time of 32:50.

Men’s ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 Results

Ben Flanagan (Canada) 32:25 Biya Simbassa 32:25 David Kiprotich Bett (Kenya) 32:39 Leonard Korir 32:50 Wesley Kiptoo (Kenya) 32:51 Sam Chelanga 32:53 Alex Masai 32:55 Pat Tiernan (Australia) 32:59 Athanas Kioko (Kenya) 33:04 Colin Bennie 33:04

Women’s ASICS Falmouth Road Race 2022 Results

Keira D’Amato 36:14 Edna Kiplagat 36:28 Marielle Hall 36:44 Ednah Kurgat 36:49 Biruktayit Eshetu Degefa (Ethiopia) 36:53 Sarah Inglis (Great Britain) 37:05 Makena Morley 37:12 Elaina Tabb 37:27 Laura Thweatt 37:30 Tristin van Ord 37:34

