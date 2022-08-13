KINGSTON, Jamaica (August 13) — World sprint champion Shericka Jackson and 2019 world long jump gold medalist Tajay Gayle lead a strong Jamaican team for the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 to be held from 19-21 August in Nassau, Bahamas.

Jackson, who blasted to the second-fastest 200m time ever to win the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, will race in only the 100m at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022. Read more: USA names team for NACAC Senior Championships 2022

Based on the team release, it doesn’t seem as though the world 100m silver medalist will be part of the 4x100m relay team, which is not surprising, given that she still has a few more races to run on the European circuit after competing in the Bahamas.

The women’s squad also includes Commonwealth Games 400m hurdles champion Janieve Russell, Olympic 100m hurdles bronze medalist Megan Tapper, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Shiann Salmon, and Kimberly Williamson.

Meanwhile, after missing the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England, earlier this month, Adelle Tracey returns to race in the women’s 800m.

On the men’s side, long jumper Tajay Gayle will look to improve on the silver medal he won at the 2018 NACAC Senior Championships in Toronto, Canada.

Also on the team are Andrew Hudson, who has been cleared to represent Jamaica after switching allegiance from the United States, 2019 world discus silver medalist Fredric Dacres, world and Olympic 400m finalist Christopher Taylor, Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles champion Rasheed Broadbell and Nathon Allen.

Jamaica team for the NACAC Senior Championships

WOMEN:

Shericka Jackson (100m), Natalliah Whyte (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Natasha Morrison (100m alternate, 200m), Stephenie-Ann McPherson (400m, 4×400), Roniesha McGregor (400m alternate, 4x400m, 4x100m), Adelle Tracey (800m), Crystal Morrison (100mH, 4x100m), Megan Tapper (100mH, 4x100m), Shiann Salmon (400mH, 4x400m), Janieve Russell (400mH), Andrenette Knight (400mH alternate, 4x400m), Kimberly Williamson (high jump), Chanice Porter (long jump), Lloydrecia Cameron (shot put), Samantha Hall (discus) and Ashley Williams (4x100m, 4x400m).

MALE:

Ackeem Blake (100m, 4x100m), Conroy Jones (100m, 4x100m), Oshane Bailey (100m, alternate, 4x100m), Andrew Hudson (200m, 4x100m), Jazeel Murphy (200m, 4x100m), Nathon Allen (400m, 4x400m), Christopher Taylor (400, 4x400m), Karayme Bartley (400m alternate, 4x400m), Rasheed Broadbell (110mH), Orlando Bennett (110mH), Shawn Rowe (400mH, 4x400m), Lushane Wilson (high jump), Tajay Gayle (long jump), Shawn-D Thompson (long jump), O’Dayne Richards (shot put), Elvis Graham (javelin), Traces Smikle (discus), Fredric Dacres (discus), Kadrian Goldson (4x100m), Javon Francis (4x400m) and Demish Gaye (4x400m).