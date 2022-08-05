COLOMBIA (August 5) — Live action at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will continue on Friday with another loaded schedule and here is the order of events, start lists, live results and how to watch live streaming coverage on Day 5 here in Cali, Colombia on Friday (5).
Coverage on the fifth and penultimate day of competition here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium will begin at 8:30 am local time / 9:30 am ET with the women’s 10,000 meters Race Walk –one of the two finals taking place during the morning session.
The other medal event staging here in the morning is the men’s 10,000 meters Race Walk, which will go off at 9:35 am local time / 10:35 am ET. You can watch live streaming coverage on Peacock TV in the United States, while the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels are providing global streaming. Please read here for more: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States
Track competition will see the women’s and men’s 4×400 meters relay semi-finals at 11:40 am ET and 12:15 pm ET, respectively. Also taking place in the morning session are the women’s triple, and the men’s discus throw jump qualification rounds.
Meanwhile, live coverage on Day 5 will continue in the afternoon session with no fewer than 10 finals here on Friday.
Among the highlighted finals on the schedule are the women’s 200m at 5:30 pm ET, as well as the 4x100m relays at 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm ET, respectively. The final of men’s 400m hurdles should also be an exciting contest, where I am hoping to see a time under 49-seconds!
There are also five finals in the field events, including the men’s triple jump and women’s long jump.
Photo: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics
World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 Day 5 order of events
|DAY 5
|MORNING SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|MY TIME
|SEX
|EVENT
|ROUND
|8:30
|9:30
|W
|10,000 Metres Race Walk
|Final
|Startlist
|9:05
|10:05
|W
|Triple Jump
|Qualification – Group A
|Startlist
|9:25
|10:25
|M
|Discus Throw (1.750kg)
|Qualification – Group A
|Startlist
|9:35
|10:35
|M
|10,000 Metres Race Walk
|Final
|Startlist
|10:25
|11:25
|M
|Discus Throw (1.750kg)
|Qualification – Group B
|Startlist
|10:40
|11:40
|W
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:47
|11:47
|W
|Triple Jump
|Qualification – Group B
|Startlist
|11:15
|12:15
|M
|4×400 Metres Relay
|Heats
|Startlist
|AFTERNOON SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|MY TIME
|SEX
|EVENT
|ROUND
|15:00
|16:00
|W
|Long Jump
|Final
|Startlist
|15:05
|16:05
|W
|100 Metres Hurdles
|Semi-Final
|Startlist
|15:11
|16:11
|W
|Hammer Throw
|Final
|Startlist
|15:21
|16:21
|M
|High Jump
|Final
|Startlist
|15:50
|16:50
|M
|800 Metres
|Semi-Final
|Startlist
|16:30
|17:30
|W
|200 Metres
|Final
|Startlist
|16:45
|17:45
|M
|400 Metres Hurdles
|Final
|Startlist
|16:55
|17:55
|M
|Triple Jump
|Final
|Startlist
|17:00
|18:00
|M
|Javelin Throw
|Final
|Startlist
|17:04
|18:04
|M
|3000 Metres
|Final
|Startlist
|17:30
|18:30
|W
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Final
|Startlist
|18:00
|19:00
|M
|4×100 Metres Relay
|Final
|Startlist