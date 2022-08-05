COLOMBIA (August 5) — Live action at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will continue on Friday with another loaded schedule and here is the order of events, start lists, live results and how to watch live streaming coverage on Day 5 here in Cali, Colombia on Friday (5).

Coverage on the fifth and penultimate day of competition here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium will begin at 8:30 am local time / 9:30 am ET with the women’s 10,000 meters Race Walk –one of the two finals taking place during the morning session.

The other medal event staging here in the morning is the men’s 10,000 meters Race Walk, which will go off at 9:35 am local time / 10:35 am ET. You can watch live streaming coverage on Peacock TV in the United States, while the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels are providing global streaming. Please read here for more: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States

Track competition will see the women’s and men’s 4×400 meters relay semi-finals at 11:40 am ET and 12:15 pm ET, respectively. Also taking place in the morning session are the women’s triple, and the men’s discus throw jump qualification rounds.

Meanwhile, live coverage on Day 5 will continue in the afternoon session with no fewer than 10 finals here on Friday.

Among the highlighted finals on the schedule are the women’s 200m at 5:30 pm ET, as well as the 4x100m relays at 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm ET, respectively. The final of men’s 400m hurdles should also be an exciting contest, where I am hoping to see a time under 49-seconds!

There are also five finals in the field events, including the men’s triple jump and women’s long jump.

Photo: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 Day 5 order of events

DAY 5 MORNING SESSION LOCAL TIME MY TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 8:30 9:30 W 10,000 Metres Race Walk Final Startlist 9:05 10:05 W Triple Jump Qualification – Group A Startlist 9:25 10:25 M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Qualification – Group A Startlist 9:35 10:35 M 10,000 Metres Race Walk Final Startlist 10:25 11:25 M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Qualification – Group B Startlist 10:40 11:40 W 4×400 Metres Relay Heats Startlist 10:47 11:47 W Triple Jump Qualification – Group B Startlist 11:15 12:15 M 4×400 Metres Relay Heats Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME MY TIME SEX EVENT ROUND 15:00 16:00 W Long Jump Final Startlist 15:05 16:05 W 100 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final Startlist 15:11 16:11 W Hammer Throw Final Startlist 15:21 16:21 M High Jump Final Startlist 15:50 16:50 M 800 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 16:30 17:30 W 200 Metres Final Startlist 16:45 17:45 M 400 Metres Hurdles Final Startlist 16:55 17:55 M Triple Jump Final Startlist 17:00 18:00 M Javelin Throw Final Startlist 17:04 18:04 M 3000 Metres Final Startlist 17:30 18:30 W 4×100 Metres Relay Final Startlist 18:00 19:00 M 4×100 Metres Relay Final Startlist