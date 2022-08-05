Artur FELFNER of Ukraine - World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 live streaming on Day 5
COLOMBIA (August 5) — Live action at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 will continue on Friday with another loaded schedule and here is the order of events, start lists, live results and how to watch live streaming coverage on Day 5 here in Cali, Colombia on Friday (5).

Coverage on the fifth and penultimate day of competition here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium will begin at 8:30 am local time / 9:30 am ET with the women’s 10,000 meters Race Walk –one of the two finals taking place during the morning session.

The other medal event staging here in the morning is the men’s 10,000 meters Race Walk, which will go off at 9:35 am local time / 10:35 am ET. You can watch live streaming coverage on Peacock TV in the United States, while the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels are providing global streaming. Please read here for more: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States

Track competition will see the women’s and men’s 4×400 meters relay semi-finals at 11:40 am ET and 12:15 pm ET, respectively. Also taking place in the morning session are the women’s triple, and the men’s discus throw jump qualification rounds.

Meanwhile, live coverage on Day 5 will continue in the afternoon session with no fewer than 10 finals here on Friday.

Among the highlighted finals on the schedule are the women’s 200m at 5:30 pm ET, as well as the 4x100m relays at 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm ET, respectively. The final of men’s 400m hurdles should also be an exciting contest, where I am hoping to see a time under 49-seconds!

There are also five finals in the field events, including the men’s triple jump and women’s long jump.

Photo: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 Day 5 order of events

DAY 5
MORNING SESSION
LOCAL TIMEMY TIMESEXEVENTROUND
8:309:30W10,000 Metres Race WalkFinalStartlist
9:0510:05WTriple JumpQualification – Group AStartlist
9:2510:25MDiscus Throw (1.750kg)Qualification – Group AStartlist
9:3510:35M10,000 Metres Race WalkFinalStartlist
10:2511:25MDiscus Throw (1.750kg)Qualification – Group BStartlist
10:4011:40W4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist
10:4711:47WTriple JumpQualification – Group BStartlist
11:1512:15M4×400 Metres RelayHeatsStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIMEMY TIMESEXEVENTROUND
15:0016:00WLong JumpFinalStartlist
15:0516:05W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-FinalStartlist
15:1116:11WHammer ThrowFinalStartlist
15:2116:21MHigh JumpFinalStartlist
15:5016:50M800 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
16:3017:30W200 MetresFinalStartlist
16:4517:45M400 Metres HurdlesFinalStartlist
16:5517:55MTriple JumpFinalStartlist
17:0018:00MJavelin ThrowFinalStartlist
17:0418:04M3000 MetresFinalStartlist
17:3018:30W4×100 Metres RelayFinalStartlist
18:0019:00M4×100 Metres RelayFinalStartlist
