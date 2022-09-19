(c) 2022 Race Results Weekly, all rights reserved



The following are the 2022 Philadelphia Distance Run Half-Marathon results from the event that took place on Sunday, 18 September. The race started and finish at Eakins Oval adjacent to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Read More: Copenhagen Half Marathon 2022 results; Wins for Ethiopians Mengesha and Teshome

Monicah Ngige of Kenya won the women’s race with a time of 1:09:23 beating a field that included 1348 runners on the female side. She collected USD $2500 for her victorious performance with Ethiopia’s Atsede Tesema running 1:09:40 for second place and earning USD $1000 and Kenya’s Isgah Cheruto clocking 1:09:50 for third place and taking home USD $500.

The men’s contest went to James Ngandu of Kenya after he stopped the clock at 1:02:01 to take home the winning prize money of USD $2500. Second place went to Tsegay Tuemay Weldlibanos (ERI) in 1:02:29 ($1000) while Mike Chesire (KEN) to third with a time of 1:02:33 ($500).

Philadelphia Distance Run Half-Marathon 2022 results and prize money

Philadelphia Distance Run Half-Marathon (44th)

Philadelphia, PA, USA; Sunday, September 18

Distances: 21.1 km, certified (PA21004DB), flat, out-and-back course along the Schuykill River; start and finish at Eakins Oval adjacent to the Philadelphia Museum of Art (course measured by Dan Brannen)

Finishers: 1348 men + 1285 women = 2633 total

Course Records: Men, 58:46, Mathew Kisorio, KEN, 2011; Women, 1:07:11, Kim Smith, NZL, 2011; Masters Men, 1:02:38, John Campbell (NZL), 1990; Masters Women, 1:09:37, Deena Kastor, 2014

Prize Money: See below

Race History: http://www.arrs.run/HP_PhiHM.htm (through 2017)

Race Founded: 1978; has been run every year ever since, except for 2020

WOMEN (gun times) –

1. Monicah Ngige (KEN), 28, Lansing, MI, 1:09:23 ($2500)

2. Atsede Tesema* (ETH), 35, Colorado Springs, CO, 1:09:40 ($1000)

3. Isgah Cheruto (KEN), 33, Coon Rapids, MN, 1:09:50 ($500)

4. He WuGa (CHN), 24, Tucson, AZ, 1:10:54 ($250)

5. Sarah Naibei (KEN), 23, Chapel Hill, NC, 1:11:07 ($150)

6. Susanna Sullivan, 32, Reston, VA, 1:11:58

7. Mirai Waku (JPN), 27, 1:12:24

8. Amber Zimmerman, 30, Philadelphia, PA, 1:12:36

9. Bria Wetsch, 34, Centennial, CO, 1:13:22

10. Jessie Cardin, 26, Rochester Hills, MI, 1:13:45

11. Sydney Devore, 30, Ferndale, MI, 1:13:48

12. Maegan Krifchin, 34, Atlanta, GA, 1:14:31

13. Mia Behm, 32, Pelham, NY, 1:14:45

14. Amanda Martin, 25, Knoxville, TN, 1:15:11

15. Katie Florio, 29, Philadelphia, PA, 1:17:14

16. Andie Cozzarelli, 32, Raleigh, NC, 1:18:12

17. Rose Mascoli, 31, Carlisle, PA, 1:18:22

18. Ellen Feringa, 26, Philadelphia, PA, 1:19:12

19. Ariane Hendrix-Roach, 34, Ferndale, MI, 1:19:30

*Née Atsede Baysa

MEN (gun times) –

1. James Ngandu (KEN), 32, Van Wert, OH, 1:02:01 ($2500)

2. Tsegay Tuemay Weldlibanos (ERI), 26, Flagstaff, AZ, 1:02:29 ($1000)

3. Mike Chesire (KEN), 25, Coon Rapids, MN, 1:02:33 ($500)

4. Shadrack Keter (KEN), 21, Chapel Hill, NC, 1:03:09 ($250)

5. Joshua Izewski, 32, Doylestown, PA, 1:03:17 ($150)

6. Chen Tianyu (CHN), 25, Tucson, AZ, 1:03:18

7. Zach Panning, 27, Lake Orion, MI, 1:03:27

8. Francis Mburu (KEN), 26, 1:04:40

9. Simon Kimunge (KEN), 22, Van Wert, OH, 1:04:44

10. Tyler Pennel, 34, Boone, NC, 1:05:25

11. Dominic Korir (KEN), 29, Pacific Palisades, CA, 1:05:36

12. J.P. Flavin, 24, Rochester Hills, MI, 1:06:08

13. Jonathan Phillips, 29, Brookline, MA, 1:06:11