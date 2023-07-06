KINGSTON (July 6) — Andrenette Knight, Shiann Salmon, and Rushell Clayton were among the standout performers in the women’s 400m hurdles during the Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023 on Thursday at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Knight showed her intentions right from the start as she blazed through the opening 300m to build a significant lead over the rest of the competitors.

She maintained her advantage throughout the remaining meters to secure the fastest qualifying time of the day, clocking an impressive 54.41 seconds to win the second heat and beat the defending national champion Janieve Russell.

Russell, who finished second in the race, recorded a time of 55.13 seconds, which stood as the second-fastest time of the day. Lashanna Graham, who trains at Clemson University, claimed third place with a time of 56.79 seconds, securing her place in the final as well.

In the first semifinal, Shiann Salmon displayed an impressive performance by chasing down Rushell Clayton in the final 60 meters –securing victory in the heat and booked her place in the final on Friday night with a time of 55.35 seconds. Her time is the third-fastest time in the qualifying round.

Clayton, the 2019 world bronze medalist, finished second behind Salmon with a time of 55.73 seconds.

Ronda Whyte, one of the top contenders in the women’s 400m hurdles this season, faced disappointment as she failed to finish her heat, opting to stop and walk off the track on the back straight.

Shifting focus to the men’s 400m hurdles semifinals at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023, and Roshawn Clarke, the World U20 bronze medalist, produced an impressive performance of 48.91 seconds to set a new personal best in the first heat, defeating Jaheel Hyde, who was second in 49.40.

Assinie Wilson from Titans Track won the second semis in 49.70.

Women’s 400m Hurdles Preliminaries

1 Andrenette Knight 27 Puma 54.41Q 2

2 Shiann Salmon 24 Adidas 55.35Q 1

3 Janieve Russell 30 Mvp 55.13Q 2

4 Rushell Clayton 31 Elite Perfor 55.73Q 1

5 Lashanna Graham 23 Clemson University 56.79Q 2

6 Terice Steen 23 New Mexico S 58.09Q 1

7 Sanique Walker 23 Unattached 57.75q 2

8 Kimisha Chambers 27 Hurdle Mechanic 58.10q 1

9 Garriel White 21 Louisiana St 58.15 2

— Ronda Whyte 33 Adidas DNF 1

— Gontse Morake 22 Baylor University X57.98 1

— Devika Thangarasa 28 Lyfestyle Athletics X1:15.95 1