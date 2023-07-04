San Salvador, (July 4) – Record-breaking performances by Julien Alfred, Joselyn Brea, and Natalia Linares were among the highlighting performances on the second day of track and field at the 2023 CAC Games at the Estadio Nacional Jorge El Mágico González Athletics Stadium on Monday.

NCAA sprint champion Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia claimed victory in the women’s 100m event. She clocked a time of 11.14 seconds (-2.2 m/s), which equaled the Games record set by Bahamian athlete Chandra Sturrup in 1998.

Alfred, who was considered the favorite for the gold medal, lived up to expectations by dominating the field and securing the top spot on the podium at the San Salvador 2023 Games.

Yanique Dayle of Jamaica won the silver medal with a time of 11.39 seconds, while Yunisleidy Garcia of Cuba took home the bronze medal with a time of 11.50 seconds.

Joselyn Brea Breaks CAC Games Record For Back-to-Back Gold

In another thrilling race, Joselyn Brea from Venezuela secured her second gold medal in as many days at the 2023 CAC Games.

Having triumphed in the Half Marathon the previous day on Sunday, Brea continued her winning streak, this time in the women’s 5000m event.

The 28-year-old athlete timed her kick to power home with 150m left in the race to win in a time of 15:10.60, breaking the CAC Games Record of 16:02.64 set by Mexico’s Brenda Flores in 2014.

Laura Galvan of Mexico finished with the silver medal, clocking in at 15:12.61, while her compatriot Alma Cortes secured the bronze medal with a time of 15:59.21, also breaking the 16-minute barrier.

CAC Games Record For Natalia Linares In Long Jump

The women’s long jump witnessed an astonishing display by Natalia Linares from Colombia. The 20-year-old World U20 Championships silver medalist shattered the 13-year-old Games record with a jump of 6.86m in the first round, surpassing the previous mark of 6.67m set by Trinidad and Tobago’s Rhonda Watkins in 2010.

Leyanis Perez of Cuba clinched the silver medal with a leap of 6.65m, while Alysbeth Felix from Puerto Rico earned the bronze medal with a jump of 6.44m.

On Day 2 of the 2023 Games, Emanuel Archibald from Guyana claimed victory in the men’s 100m with a time of 10.24 (-2.4 m/s). Puerto Rico’s Luis Castro emerged as the champion in the men’s high jump, clearing a height of 2.25m, the same height cleared by silver medalist Luis Zayas from Cuba.

Uziel Munoz of Mexico dominated the men’s shot put event, throwing an impressive 20.81m. His outstanding performance led to a 1-2 finish for Mexico, with Jairo Moran securing the silver medal with a throw of 19.18m. The Dominican Republic clinched the gold medal in the 4x400m Mixed Relay with a time of 3:14.81.

