Panamanian track and field athlete Gianna Woodruff is the favorite to win the women’s 400 meters hurdles at the 2023 CAC Games in San Salvador on Tuesday night. Woodruff secured her spot in the final after winning her heat with the fastest time from the semi-finals, clocking 55.49 seconds.

The 29-year-old will Olympic and world championships finalist aims to win her first CAC Games title, having clocked 54.46 seconds this season, the quickest time among all the starters in this race. She also holds the Panama national and South American record with a personal best time of 53.69 seconds.

Cuba’s Zurian Hechavarría, a five-time national champion, is among the contenders attempting to upset Woodruff in the final. Read more: Day 2: 2023 CAC Games track and field medal standings

Hechavarría booked her place in the final after winning her semi-final heat in 55.74 seconds. Costa Rica’s Daniela Rojas, who clocked 56.44, and Tia-Adana Belle of Barbados, who ran a time of 57.14, also earned spots in tonight’s medal race.

2023 CAC Games Women’s 400m hurdles start list

Yanique Haye-Smith (TCA) – 56.49 SB

Darielys Sentelle (CUB) – 57.91 SB

Tia-adana Belle (BAR) – 55.51 SB

Gianna Woodruff (PAN) – 54.46 SB

Daniela Rojas (CRC) – 56.44 SB

Zurian Hechavarría (CUB) – 55.74 SB

Michelle Smith (ISV) – 56.66 SB

Valeria Cabezas (COL) – 56.72 SB

