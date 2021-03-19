How To Follow 2021 Willie Williams Classic Track and Field Live Results

TUCSON, Ariz. – Follow live results and updates from the 2021 Willie Williams Classic at Roy P. Drachman Stadium in Tucson, Arizona this weekend, as a number of the nation’s top athletes return to competition. In keeping with recent trends, spectators will not be allowed inside the stadium, but live updates and live results will be provided by Finished Results.

Among the teams set to feature at the two-day meeting, which runs from Friday, March 19 to Saturday, March 20, is Texas A&M. The Aggies were only recently involved in the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships and head coach Pat Henry confirmed that it will be a limited start for some of the stars.

NCAA indoor All-Americans Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu, Lamara Distin, Charokee Young, Laila Owens, Tierra Robinson-Jones Moilatel Mpoke, Omajuwa Etiwe, James Smith, Jr., and Bryce Deadmon will all feature at the Willie Williams Classic, but will all be in limited action.

“We just finished an indoor season so it’s our first time outdoors,” Henry said ahead of the meeting. “Our team is pretty excited about getting on the track.

“You add in a lot of events, the intermediate hurdles, javelin and discus, those athletes are going to be competing for the first time this year. There are a lot of people really excited about competing right now and we’re looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, middle-distance stars Devin Dixon and Carlton Orange who didn’t compete at the indoor championships will make their highly anticipated season debuts. The 12-time All-American Dixon will get his 2021 season underway by running the men’s 400m, while Orange, a four-time All-American, is entered in the 800m.

On Friday, the competition will get going with field events starting at 3:00 p.m. ET, while the action on the track will begin with the women’s 400m hurdles at 7:30 p.m. ET and concluding with the men’s 1500m at 10 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, on Saturday the competition begins with the women’s 100m hurdles at 3:05 p.m. ET and closes out with the men’s 4x400m at 4:40 p.m.

Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona, New Mexico and New Mexico State have all send teams to the meet.