Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary
Advertisement

Just In

How to watch, follow 2021 British milers' club grand prix

Just In

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

Just In

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

Just In

Results from 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games

Just In

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary

Cambrea Sturgis, Maia McCoy, and Jayla Kirkland advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s 100m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary.

Published

Jacksonville, FL — Cambrea Sturgis, Maia Sturgis, and Jayla Kirkland all looked impressive when advancing to the quarter-final round of the women’s 100m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary round track and field championships on Thursday (27).

Sturgis Looks Good In First Round

Sturgis of North Carolina A&T paced the list of 24 qualifiers to the next round after she posted a flashing 11.01 seconds (+1.9 m/s) for a personal best to take the first heat. The initial flash time for Sturgis was 10.97s before it was corrected to the confirmed time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thursday’s time was not only a personal best for the North Carolina A&T sophomore, but also the eighth fastest time in the world this season.

McCoy of Tennessee was also impressive when winning the fifth heat very comfortably in a time of 11.15 secs, although it was aided by a slight 2.2 m/s wind.

Where Are The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Regionals, How To Watch?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kirkland of Florida State clocked a time of 11.17 to take heat four with the third fastest time from the first round to progress to Saturday’s next round.

Another sprinter looking nifty when winning heat six was Symone Mason of LSU after she posted a time of 11.23s to beat Miami (Fla.) Jacious Sears who ran a personal best of 11.37s for second in the heat.

Clark With Lots To Spare?

Meanwhile, Alabama’s Tamara Clark who entered the event with the fastest time in the nation in all conditions was only third in her heat in 11.31s, but I believe that she was holding back and did just enough to qualify for the next round.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Clark did get off to a slow start, but she also looked very relax when coming through the line, so will wait to see how she will approach the 200m heats later tonight.

Other heat winners on Thursday were Anavia Battle of Ohio State, the winner of heat three with a personal best of 11.18 as well as Alfreda Steele of Miami (Fla.) who ran 11.22 for a personal best when taking the second heat.

Also advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinal were Ka’Tia Seymour of Florida State (11.23), Melissa Jefferson from Coastal Carolina (11.25), Celera Barnes of Kentucky (11.37), as well as Kiara Grant of Norfolk State (11.38).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The quarterfinals of the women’s 100m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary round track and field championships will be contested on Saturday. Twelve athletes will advance to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships next month in Eugene, Ore.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

2021_NCAA_West_Regional_track_and_field 2021_NCAA_West_Regional_track_and_field

Main News

Day 4: 2021 NCAA West Regional schedule, watch live stream

The men's events at the 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary will start at 11:30 am, while the women's event will conclude on the day...

2 hours ago
North_Carolina_A&T_4x400 North_Carolina_A&T_4x400

Main News

North Carolina A&T runs 2:59.21; Stewart splits 43.70

Trevor Stewart ran a 43.70s split and North Carolina A&T clocked 2:59.21 in the 4x400m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round on Friday,...

11 hours ago
2021_NCAA_West_Preliminary_Round_Delayed 2021_NCAA_West_Preliminary_Round_Delayed

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary postponed due to lightning

Due to poor weather, the NCAA West Preliminary cannot continue on Friday and has been postponed until Saturday. Look out for a new schedule.

14 hours ago
Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021 Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

The 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round championship will continue on Friday with men's competition and here is how you can watch and follow live!

1 day ago