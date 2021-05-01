Watch Trials of Miles Kansas City Qualifier Live

You watch all the live action from the Kansas City Qualifier on Saturday, May 1, and for free on YouTube, as several athletes continue their respective preparations for the busy parts of the 2021 outdoor season.

The “Undercard” events will get the action off and running at 3:00 pm CT / 4:00 pm ET, with the main events, which will be navigated by the commentary of Chris Chavez and Kyle Merber kicks-off at 6:45 pm with the pre-meet program with the first event slated for 7:00 pm CT / 8:00 pm ET.

Trials of Miles Kansas City Qualifier – Live Track and Field

Saturday’s Kansas City Qualifier will be used by several athletes who are still searching for qualifying standards for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which takes place next month. According to the meet organizers, “if any U.S. athlete comes to Kansas City and grabs an OTQ time (that doesn’t already have one in that event), we’ll pay for their flight to Eugene.” Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me!

Among the events slated for the main program are the men’s and women’s 800m, 1500m, 5000m, in addition to the Olympic Trials Qualifying races in the 3000m steeplechase for women and men.

