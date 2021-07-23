Jamaica track and field athlete tests positive for COVID 19

A member of the Jamaica track and field team for the upcoming Olympic Games will not be traveling to Tokyo, after returning a positive COVID 19 test this week, local media outlets are reporting.

Both the Jamaica Gleaner and the Jamaica Observer have reported that the athlete is a first-time Olympian who was in the process of finalizing documentation for the trip to Japan.

In fact, the Observer is reporting that the athlete returning the positive test is horizontal jumper Carey McLeod who is still doubtful to compete in the Games. The University of Tennessee and SEC representative this past season was slated to contest both the long and triple jump competitions after enjoying a fruitful campaign on the collegiate circuit.

But Japan officials require all participants in the Games to return two negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours from their flight to the country to be eligible to compete.

It is understood that Jamaican officials remain confident that the positive test might not completely rule McLeod out of his first-ever Olympics.

The delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will officially get underway this morning eastern standard time with the opening ceremony inside the Olympic Stadium.

Track and field competition begins on July 30.