Del Ponte continues post-Olympic form with win in Bern
Results: 2021 Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting

Michael Johnson questions NBC decision not to interview Thompson-Herah

Thompson-Herah flashes to 10.54, as Jamaica sweeps Prefontaine Classic top spots

2021 Prefontaine Classic Distance Night results

Olympic silver medalist Mboma runs 21.84s to win World U20 Championships title
ajla_del_ponte_swiss_sprinter
Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland looks and is all smiles. Photo: athletix.ch

Ajla Del Ponte and Liemarvin Bonevacia were among the winners at the CITIUS Meeting – World Athletics Continental Tour meeting on Saturday (21).

Published

BERN, Switzerland – Ajla Del Ponte has continued her winning form since the Olympics after the Swiss record holder won the women’s 100 meters at the CITIUS Meeting – World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze level event in Bern, on Saturday (21).

Back-to-Back Wins For Del Ponte

Del Ponte, who is coming off a 10.90secs national record performance at the Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds earlier this month, clocked 11.04secs to secure the victory at Stadion Wankdorf at the weekend.

The 25-year-old who finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, defeated her Swiss compatriot Salomé Kora, who finished second in 11.21secs, with the Dutch sprinter Marije van Hunenstijn getting third in 11.28secs.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Mouhamadou Fall, who like Del Ponte, was also a winner in La Chaux-de-Fonds, posted a new personal best of 10.08secs to win the men’s 100m.

The time for Fall improved his previous best of 10.11secs, which was also achieved earlier at the meet in a national 100m race.

Rohan Browning of Australia finished second in 10.12s, just edging out Cejhae Greene of Antigua & Barbuda who ran 10.13s for third place.

National 400m Record For Bonevacia

Olympic relay silver medalist Liemarvin Bonevacia clocked a Dutch record of 44.48secs to capture the men’s 400 meters, improving his own national record from 44.62secs, set at the Tokyo Games.

Poland’s Kajetan Duszyński ran a personal best of 44.92secs for second place with The Netherlands’ Jochem Dobber (45.20) getting third.

Elsewhere at the CITIUS Meeting on Saturday, Nigerian Tokyo 2020 100m hurdles fourth-place finisher Tobi Amusan won that event in 12.80secs, beating Polish hurdler Klaudia Siciarz (12.87secs), while Great Britain’s Jessie Knight set a personal best of 54.23secs to win the women’s 400m hurdles over home favorite Léa Sprunger (54.51).

Chase Ealey led a USA 1-2 finish in the women Shot Put after throwing 19.05m for the victory to beat countrywoman Maggie Ewen (18.68m).

Click here for the complete results for the CITIUS Meeting

