No. 8 Michigan wins Great Louisville Classic cross country meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 8-ranked University of Michigan women’s cross country team was victorious in its return to competition on Saturday (Oct. 2), as the Wolverines turned back conference foe Wisconsin to claim the title at the Great Louisville Classic. Click here for full results

Individual runner-up Kayla Windemuller was among four Wolverines who finished in the top 10 to lead the squad to a convincing 39-75 decision over the No. 26 Badgers in the five-kilometer (3.11-mile) race over the grounds of the E.P. “Tom Sawyer” State Park.

Great Louisville Classic Women’s Results

1. No. 8 MICHIGAN — 39 points

2. No. 26 Wisconsin — 75 points

3. West Virginia (RV) — 122 points

4. Lipscomb — 205 points

5. Mid. Tenn. State — 213 points

6. Grand Valley St. — 217 points

7. Miami (OH) — 230 points

8. Loyola (IL) — 289 points

9. UC-Colo. Spgs. — 398 points

10. Johns Hopkins — 399 points

11. Radford — 424 points

12. High Point — 443 points

13. Queens (NC) — 468 points

14. St. Francis (IL) — 535 points

15. Louisville — 564 points

16. Ohio — 581 points

17. Cedarville — 586 points

18. UTEP — 604 points

19. Miss State — 611 points

20. Eastern Illinois — 619 points

21. Cornerstone — 631 points

22. Marquette — 649 points

23. Hope — 662 points

24. New Orleans — 695 points

25. Oakland — 705 points

26. Tennessee Tech — 716 points

27. App State — 717 points

28. ETSU — 720 points

29. DePaul — 724 points

30. Western Kentucky — 758 points

31. West Texas A&M — 762 points

32. Memphis — 778 points

33. UNC-Greensboro — 819 points

34. Xavier (OH) — 832 points

35. Mississippi College — 895 points

36. Bellarmine — 899 points

37. Chattanooga — 930 points

38. Taylor — 982 points

39. Montreat — 1038 points

40. South Alabama — 1080 points

41. Olivet Nazarene — 1136 points

42. Tennessee-Martin — 1150 points

43. Roberts Wesleyan — 1167 points

44. UNC-Asheville — 1198 points

Outside of Michigan, no other squad in the 44-team race had multiple top-10 finishers. Joining the runner-up Windemuller in 16:41.3 were nearby teammates fourth-place Katelynne Hart (16:44.9) and fifth-place Ericka VanderLende (16:45.1), as well as 10th-place Anne Forsyth (16:51.8).

Alice Hill rounded out the Wolverine scoring lineup with an 18th-place finish in 17:04.2.

Michigan established itself at the top of the team standings early and did not relent throughout. At the 2.1-kilometer split, the Wolverines had opened up a significant, 39-114, edge over the Badgers. Windemuller, VanderLende, Hart and Samantha Saenz were running third through sixth to power the low score.

The race had tightened with just over a kilometer to go, as the gap between the Wolverines and Badgers had narrowed to 51- 78.

Windemuller, Hart and VanderLende were still running third, fourth and sixth, respectively, but Saenz had fallen back into the pack. Forsyth moved up from 21st to 12th as she positioned herself for what would be a top-10 finish, and Hill jumped from 30th to 26th as she wound up her finishing kick.

The Badgers’ top-five had all checked in between 20th and 25th at the previous split, but had moved up to ninth, 11th, 14th, 19th and 25th at the 3.9-kilometer split to set the stage for a late-race battle between the two Big Ten rivals.

The Wolverines were too strong for the Badgers in the late going, as everyone among the top-five scorers either held firm or moved up for a net gain of 12 points. Wisconsin only shaved off three points over that same span.

Michigan will take some time to train before returning to action Oct. 15 for the Penn State National Open in State College, Pa.