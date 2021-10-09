How to follow Fort Hays State – Sand Plum Nature Trail meet live!

A large group of runners will lineup this weekend at the Fort Hays State – Sand Plum Nature Trail cross country meet in Victoria, Kan., and you can follow all the live results and team score updates on Saturday.

Saturday’s event is the ninth staging of the Tiger Open and it is set to be the largest in meet history. A record 785 individuals from 40 different schools have been entered across the four races and you can expect excitements from all across the board.

There will be eight Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) programs in attendance and a total of 25 ranked programs from the NCAA DII, NAIA and NJCAA divisions. This weekend’s entries will improve on the previous record for the largest field which was set in 2017 when 695 athletes crossed the finish line.

The first of four races will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT and the you can follow the remain schedule below. Results will be posted to Heartland Timing’s website as soon as they are available.

2021 FHSU Tiger Open

Saturday, October 9

Sand Plum Nature Trail • Victoria, Kan.

Women’s 5K Black Race (JuCo/NAIA) – 9:00 a.m.

Men’s 8K Black Race (JuCo/NAIA) – 9:35 a.m.

Women’s 5K Gold Race (NCAA DII/Open) – 10:25 a.m.

Men’s 8K Gold Race (NCAA DII/Open) – 11:00 a.m.



The majority of the NAIA and junior college programs in attendance will compete in the black races, with the women’s 5K to start at 9 a.m. and the men’s 8K to follow at 9:35 a.m.

The majority of the NCAA DII teams, including all 31 Fort Hays State athletes, will run in the gold races, with the women’s 5K going off at 10:25 a.m. and the men’s 8K wrapping up the day at 11 a.m.



The women’s five-kilometer course record belongs to Georgia Porter of Western State, who traversed the course in 16:33 in 2016. The men’s eight-kilometer record was broken in the most recent Tiger Open when Wesley Banguria of Colby CC crossed the finish line in 23:11 in 2019.



Ranked Programs Competing in 2021 FHSU Tiger Classic – Sand Plum Nature Trail

Men DII

#1 Colorado School of Mines

#3 Adams State

#6 Colorado Christian

#21 Northwest Missouri State



Women DII

#4 Colorado School of Mines

#1 Adams State

#21 Colorado Christian

#25 Northwest Missouri State



Men JuCo DI

#2 Colby CC

#3 Cloud County CC

#5 Northwest Kansas Tech

#11 Garden City CC

#14 Hutchinson CC

#18 Fort Scott CC

#22 Dodge City CC



Women JuCo DI

#6 Dodge City

#7 Cloud County CC

#12 Hutchinson CC

#15 Garden City CC

#20 Butler CC



Men JuCo DII

#1 Cowley College

#13 Allen CC



Women JuCo DII

#3 Cowley College



Men NAIA

#2 Saint Mary’s



Women NAIA

#6 Saint Mary’s