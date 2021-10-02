How to watch the 2021 London Marathon live

Watch live stream, television broadcast and follow the live result updates from the 2021 London Marathon this Sunday. The World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race event will be available to watch on BBC One and you will also be able to stream the race on the BBC iPlayer.

Brigid Kosgei and Shura Kitata enter Sunday’s race hoping to defend their respective titles, but the race will not see four-time London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge competing after he opted to sit out this year’s event.

Kipchoge revealed that he has decided to skip the 2021 London edition to give his body the much needed time to recover from his gold medal-winning performance in the Olympic marathon.

How To Watch on TV and Online? – Coverage Starts at 3:50 am ET

BBC Live Coverage (United Kingdom)

BBC2, 10:00 to 14:30 (UK Time)

BBC1 and Red Button/iPlayer from 14:30 to 16:00 (UK Time)

BBC2, 10:00 to 14:30 (UK Time) BBC1 and Red Button/iPlayer from 14:30 to 16:00 (UK Time) Tele Deporte (Spain)

NRK (Norway)

Eurosport (European territories)

Reuters Worldwide (excluding UK)

FloTrack (Australia, Canada & USA)

Olympic Channel (China, Japan & MENA)

On the women’s side Kosgei, the Tokyo Marathon silver medalist also admits to being tired after the Games, but the Kenyan world record-holder is ready to give it a go this weekend.

“My body was very tired [after the Olympics] but I did a lot of correction until I became okay,” the 27-year-old said. “That’s why I’ve come to London to try to do my best.”

Among the runners set to challenge the champion are Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei, Israel’s Lonah Chemtai Salpeter and Ethiopian pair Roza Dereje and Birhane Dibaba.

On the men’s side, Kitata, who didn’t finish the Olympic marathon race after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury he picked up two weeks before the Games, is back to defend his crown.

“I’ve prepared well and I feel confident about being competitive on Sunday,” said Kitata. “But the hamstring pain is not really easy and, when it’s very fast speed, there might be some problem.”

He’s expected to be challenged by fellow Ethiopian countryman Birhanu Legese. The 27-year-old is the third fastest marathon runner on the all-time list with a PB of 2:02:48, set at the 2019 Berlin Marathon and he said if conditions are good he’s prepared to break the course record.

“If the weather is good, I plan to break the course record and that’s my target and I have prepared for that,” said Legese.

LONDON MARATHON Odds

Women’s race

Brigid Kosgei – 6/5

Joyciline Jepkosgei – 9/2

Lonah Salpeter – 11/2

Roza Dereje – 11/2

Birhane Dibaba – 10/1

Tigist Girma – 10/1

Degitu Azimeraw – 14/1

Zeineba Yimer – 14/1

Ashete Bekere – 22/1

Valary Jemeli – 25/1

Aleme Megertu – 33/1

Sinead Diver – 150/1

Charlotte Purdue – 200/1

Natasha Cockram – 250/1

Rose Harvey – 250/1

Naomi Mitchell – 500/1

Men’s race

Birhanu Legese – 5/2

Titus Ekiru – 5/2

Evans Chebet – 5/1

Mosinet Geremew – 11/2

Vincent Kipchumba – 7/1

Shura Kitata – 10/1

Kinde Atanaw – 12/1

Sisay Lemma – 12/1

Jonathan Mellor – 150/1

Tristan Woodfine – 200/1

Elite fields

Women

Brigid Kosgei (KEN) 2:14:04

Lonah Chemtai Selpeter (ISR) 2:17:45

Roza Dereje (ETH) 2:18:30

Birhane Dibaba (ETH) 2:18:35

Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:18:40

Valary Jemeli (KEN) 2:19:10

Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) 2:19:26

Zeineba Yimer (ETH) 2:19:28

Tigist Girma (ETH) 2:19:52

Ashete Bekere (ETH) 2:20:14

Alemu Megertu (ETH) 2:21:20

Sinead Diver (AUS) 2:24:11

Charlotte Purdue (GBR) 2:25:38

Eloise Wellings (AUS) debut



Men

Birhanu Legese (ETH) 2:02:48

Mosinet Geremew (ETH) 2:02:55

Titus Ekiru (KEN) 2:02:57

Evans Chebet (KEN) 2:03:00

Sisay Lemma (ETH) 2:03:36

Kinde Atanaw (ETH) 2:03:51

Shura Kitata (ETH) 2:04:49

Vincent Kipchumba (KEN) 2:05:09

Jonny Mellor (GBR) 2:10:05

Tristan Woodfine (CAN) 2:10:51

Mohamud Aadan (GBR) 2:12:20

Josh Griffiths (GBR) 2:13:11

Charlie Hulson (GBR) 2:13:34

Andrew Davies (GBR) 2:14:36