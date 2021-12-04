Connect with us

Watch Newbury Park lead 4 runners breaking high school 5k national record at Garmin RunningLane
Garmin RunningLane XC Championships produces national HS record

Four runners smashed the national high school record in a fast 5k cross country race at the 2021 Garmin RunningLane in Huntsville AL, on Saturday.

Led by a trio of Newbury Park runners, fans were treated to the greatest high school cross country race of all time on Saturday (4) at the 2021 Garmin RunningLane XC Championships, hosted in Huntsville AL.

The super fast race at John Hunt Cross Country Park saw four runners, including three athletes from Newbury Park, going quicker than the old high school 5k record of Dathan Ritzenhein of 14:10.40, which was set in 2000.

Watch FOUR High Schoolers Break NATIONAL RECORD – 5k XC Garmin RunningLane XC Championships

Colin Sahlman (Newbury Park) fended off the challenges of his teammates to win the championship Gold race in 14:03.29, with Leo Young (Newbury Park) finishing second in 14:05.07, Lex Young (Newbury Park) getting third at 14:05.49, and Zane Bergen (Niwot) with 14:09.91. All four broke the previous high school record.

Meanwhile, the race also saw seven of the top 10 finishers breaking the 14:20 barrier on the day with another Newbury Park runner, Aaron Sahlman clocking 14:14.38 for sixth place.

As expected, Newbury Park easily won the boys’ team title with a score of 32 points.

Natalie Cook of Flower Mound pulled away to win the girls’ championship Gold race with a time of 16:03.93 with the top 20 finishers breaking 17:00.00 for the 5k.

For a complete breakdown of the team scores and final results please click here. Watch all races from the meet here: https://flosports.link/3lA6PJ4

