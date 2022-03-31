Olympic champion Christian Taylor Makes Florida Gators Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Track and Field greats Jeff Demps and Christian Taylor were named to the 2022 UF Athletic Hall of Fame class, the University of Florida F Club and Gator Boosters announced Thursday afternoon.

Demps (2009-2012) and Taylor (2009-2011) competed for the Gators during the beginning of this outstanding era of Florida Track and Field.

From 2009 to 2012, the Florida Men’s Track and Field program won four National Championships and two SEC Championships. Read more: Pumped up Gators ready for Pepsi Florida Relays 2022

Embed from Getty Images

At the heart of it were contributions from Taylor and Demps. The duo combined for nine individual titles in their time wearing the Orange and Blue.

As soon as he stepped on campus, Taylor became one of the most dominant triple jumpers in the NCAA.

He won four of six possible national championships in the Triple Jump during his time in Gainesville including the Indoor and Outdoor sweep in 2010.

He ranks second in the Triple Jump (indoors and outdoors) on Florida’s All-Time Top 10 List.

Following his three years in Gainesville, Taylor went on to win Olympic Gold Medals in 2012 and 2016 in the Triple Jump. He has also has four gold medals at the World Championships in the Triple Jump.

One of the most phenomenal athletes in Florida history, Taylor won SEC titles in the Triple Jump, Long Jump, 4×100 relay, and 4×400 relay.

Embed from Getty Images

Demps is one of the finest dual-athletes to ever compete for the Gators. A running back for the Florida football team in the fall, his time on the track in the spring was outstanding.

From 2010-2012, Demps won three-straight NCAA Indoor National Championships in the 60 meters. Like Taylor, Demps completed the Indoor and Outdoor sweep of his event in 2010, taking the NCAA Championship in both the 60 meters and 100 meters.

He also anchored Florida to the NCAA Outdoor National Championship in the 4×100 relay during the 2010 campaign.

The 2010 NCAA Indoor National Championship was the first for the men in program history and the first title for Mike Holloway as Florida Head Coach.

The pair is joined in the 2022 class by five other Gator Greats, one Distinguished Letterwinner, and an Honorary Letterwinner.