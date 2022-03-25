Raleigh Relays 2022 day 2 order of events, live results

The order of events schedule and live results links for the second day of action at the Raleigh Relays 2022 on Friday (25). Today’s schedule will get underway much earlier than Thursday’s first day, as the action begins at 9:30 am ET with field events, while track competition begins 10:00 am ET.

Also don’t forget that the Texas Relays 2022 is also on this week and you can find all the latest information about Friday’s day 3 schedule and how to watch live online here.

Three sections of the women’s 5000m will get the clock going in the running events this morning and this will be followed some faster events with the women and men coming out for the sprint hurdle events.

The women will race at 11:15 am ET in the 100m hurdles and then the men will go off at 12:05 in the 110m hurdles. Follow live coverage here

In field event competition, the 9:30 am schedule includes the women discus throw finals and the men’s high jump, while at 10:00 am the men’s Pole vault final will begin.

Raleigh Relays 2022 – Day 2 Schedule, Friday, March 25