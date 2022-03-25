Connect with us

Order of event, live results and ways to watch and follow the Raleigh Relays 2022 second day action on Friday (25). This morning schedule the starts at 9:30 am ET with field events, while track competition begins 10:00 am ET.

Published

Raleigh Relays 2022 day 2 order of events, live results

The order of events schedule and live results links for the second day of action at the Raleigh Relays 2022 on Friday (25). Today’s schedule will get underway much earlier than Thursday’s first day, as the action begins at 9:30 am ET with field events, while track competition begins 10:00 am ET.

Also don’t forget that the Texas Relays 2022 is also on this week and you can find all the latest information about Friday’s day 3 schedule and how to watch live online here.

Three sections of the women’s 5000m will get the clock going in the running events this morning and this will be followed some faster events with the women and men coming out for the sprint hurdle events.

The women will race at 11:15 am ET in the 100m hurdles and then the men will go off at 12:05 in the 110m hurdles. Follow live coverage here

In field event competition, the 9:30 am schedule includes the women discus throw finals and the men’s high jump, while at 10:00 am the men’s Pole vault final will begin.

Raleigh Relays 2022 – Day 2 Schedule, Friday, March 25

DayStartFriday TrackRndStart ListResult
Friday10:00 AMWomen 5000 M (Sections 1-3)FinalsStart ListResult
Friday11:15 AMWomen 100 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Friday12:05 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Friday12:45 PMWomen 100 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday1:25 PMMen 100 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:00 PMWomen 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday3:00 PMMen 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PMGirls 3200 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday4:13 PMBoys 3200 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday4:25 PMWomen 1500 MFinalsStart ListResult
Friday5:50 PMWomen 3000 M SteepleFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:36 PMMen 3000 M SteepleFinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:29 PMWomen 5000 M (Sections 4-8)FinalsStart ListResult
Friday9:05 PMMen 10000 MFinalsStart ListResult
DayStartFriday FieldRndStart ListResult
Friday9:30 AMWomen DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Friday9:30 AMMen High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday10:00 AMMen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Friday11:00 AMMen Pole Vault InvitationalFinalStart ListResult
Friday11:00 AMWomen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:00 PMWomen High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:15 PMMen DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:15 PMMen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult

