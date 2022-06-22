EUGENE, Oregon — The following are the start list for the women’s and men’s 800m heats on Day 1 at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday (23). The four day championships will run from 23-26 June and is being used to select the remaining athletics team for next month 2022 World Athletics Championships, which will also be at this venue.

Olympic champion Athing Mu, World Indoor champion Ajee Wilson, world outdoor champion Donavan Brazier, high school sensation Cade Flatt will take the track on Thursday’s first day of competition to begin their quest for respective national titles and world championships places.

In the women’s event, world leader Athing Mu, who has already clocked 1:57.01 already this season, will begin the defense of her national title when she lines up in heat one against a solid field that also includes Hanna Green and Nia Akins.

Olympic bronze medalist Raevyn Rogers headlines the list of starters in the second heat and she will face a strong field that also includes Sabrina Southerland, collegiate star Sarah Hendrick of Kennesaw State, Sage Hurta, Anna Camp-Bennett and Mckenna Keegan.

Ajee Wilson, the World Indoor champion in Serbia this past March, will lead a strong lineup in the third heat that will also see Charlene Lipsey, Olivia Baker, Sadi Henderson and collegiate star Aaliyah Miller aiming for a top three spot to advance to the semi-finals.

NCAA champion Kristie Schoffield of Boise State will race against Allie Wilson, the third fastest in the world this year, along with Sammy Watson, Brenna Detra, Michaela Meyer and Emily Richards.

What kind of shape is Donavan Brazier in entering Oregon battle?

Reigning world champion Donavan Brazier will look to bounce back from his shocking last place finish a year ago at the Olympic Trials when he races from heat two of the men’s 800.

As the winner of the event at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Brazier doesn’t need to run this discipline at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships, but he will be looking to get himself into better race shape, having just lined up once in his speciality this season. Isaiah Jewett, Cade Flatt and Crayton Carrozza will take on the reigning world champion.

Elsewhere, defending national champion Clayton Murphy will feature in heat one with Josh Hoey, Erik Sowinski and Sean Dolan and the fourth heat will see Bryce Hoppel, the fastest American this season battling against Brandon Miller of Texas A&M and Georgia’s Clay Pender.

Men’s 800m start list: 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Start List Top 3 + next 4 fastest to semis; Top; 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Sean Dolan Villanova University; 3 Clayton Murphy NIKE; 4 Derek Holdsworth Unattached; 5 Josh Hoey adidas; 6 Erik Sowinski Unattached; 7 Jonathan Schwind Lipscomb University; 8 Sebastian Fernandez Brigham Young University; 9 Colin Schultz Unattached

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Christopher Conrad University of Missouri; 3 Donavan Brazier NIKE/Nike Union Athletics Club; 4 Isaiah Jewett NIKE; 5 Luca Chatham Tracksmith / Texas Elite Track; 6 Daniel Nixon Atlanta Track Club; 7 Crayton Carrozza University of Texas; 8 Cade Flatt Unattached; 9 Jason Gomez Iowa State University

Heat 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Aman Thornton Clemson University; 3 Robert Downs Diadora; 4 Isaiah Harris BROOKS Beasts TC; 5 Kieran Taylor University of Arkansas; 6 Jonah Koech U.S. Army; 7 Brannon Kidder Brooks / BROOKS Beasts TC; 8 Charles Jones Under Armour; 9 Vincent Crisp Under Armour

Heat 4 LN/POS ATHLETE 2 Clay Pender University of Georgia; 3 Bryce Hoppel adidas; 4 Drew Windle Unattached; 5 Shane Streich Atlanta Track Club; 6 Brandon Miller Texas A&M University; 7 Christian Harrison adidas / Golden Coast Track Cl; 8 Baylor Franklin Mississippi; 9 Kameron Jones Tracksmith

Women’s 800m start list: 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships

Start List Top; 3 + next; 4 fastest to semis; Top; 3 + next 2 fastest to final

Heat 1 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Laurie Barton BROOKS Beasts TC; 3 Anna Connor Tracksmith/Cascadia Elite; 4 Skylyn Webb Saucony; 5 Hanna Green NIKE / NIKE OTCE; 6 Nia Akins Brooks / BROOKS Beasts TC; 7 Athing Mu NIKE; 8 Lauren Barnes Brigham Young University; 9 Brooke Feldmeier adidas

Heat 2 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Danae Rivers Under Armour; 3 Sabrina Southerland NIKE / NIKE OTCE; 4 Sarah Hendrick Kennesaw State University; 5 Sage Hurta On Athletics Club; 6 Mckenna Keegan Villanova University; 7 Raevyn Rogers NIKE/Nike Union Athletics Club; 8 Anna Camp-Bennett adidas; 9 Esther Seeland Messiah University

Heat 3 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Angel Piccirillo Oregon Track Club; 3 Charlene Lipsey Tracksmith; 4 Olivia Baker Atlanta Track Club; 5 Aaliyah Miller Baylor University; 6 Avi’ Tal Wilson-Perteete Texas A&M University; 7 Ajee Wilson adidas; 8 Kendra Chambers Oiselle; 9 Sadi Henderson Atlanta Track Club

Heat 4 LN/POS ATHLETE

2 Kristie Schoffield Boise State University; 3 Sammy Watson adidas; 4 Michaela Meyer NIKE; 5 Brenna Detra Unattached; 6 Rachel Gearing Pennsylvania State University; 7 Gabrielle Wilkinson Florida; 8 Emily Richards Tracksmith; 9 Allie Wilson Atlanta Track Club