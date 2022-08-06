POLAND (August 6) — Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn returned to winning ways on Saturday (6) after topping the women’s 100m hurdles field at the 2022 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial – Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia.

Camacho-Quinn, who finished third at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, ran a time of 12.34 seconds to win the title in Poland this weekend to set a new meeting record and edged American former world record holder Kendra Harrison, who clocked 12.37 for second place.

Check out the photo finish below to see how close the race was!

“It was not technically my best race. I felt I did not execute properly, but I’ll take the win,” Camacho-Quinn told reporters during her post-race interview.

“The conditions today were not the best, but that´s the beauty of our sport – you need to run whether it’s rainy or sunny.”

The Puerto Rican also gave an update about an injury she has been bothered by recently.

“I’ve been having some issue with my Achilles, so I ran in 400 meters spikes and bandages today for better support,” She revealed. “I am not sure yet about the rest of the season, but I hope to continue competing.”

Despite not winning today, Harrison was delighted with her time.

“The time – 12.37, that is very fast so I am happy with that. It is hurdles and it keeps evolving. It is becoming faster and faster,” the U.S. champion said.

“I am just happy with where I am at, at the moment. Feeling strong. The conditions – of course, we wanted the sunshine, but when you have such strong competition, you have to rise to it,” Harrison added, noting that her next race will be in Budapest.

Meanwhile, third place in Silesia today went to American Tia Jones who clocked a personal best time of 12.49 secs, while Poland’s young star Pia Skrzyszowska improved her lifetime best from 12.62 to 12.59 in the final to take fourth place.

Official winning time 12.34 Wind: +0.8 Rank Nat Name Time 1 PUR CAMACHO-QUINN Jasmine 12.34MR 2 USA HARRISON Kendra 12.37 3 USA JONES Tia 12.49PB 4 POL SKRZYSZOWSKA Pia 12.51PB 5 USA MARSHALL Tonea 12.7 6 USA CUNNINGHAM Gabriele 12.74 7 USA ALI Nia 12.76 8 SUI KAMBUNDJI Ditaji 12.78 9 USA BRISSETT Chanel 12.89