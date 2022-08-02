The following is the order of events, live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, 2 August.

How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 2 today?

You can watch live streaming and television coverage of Day 2 at the World Athletics U20 Championships today on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels for worldwide viewers. For those in the United States, you can watch all the action uninterrupted on Peacock TV. Please see all the ways to watch the coverage: Read more: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States || Read Also: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?

It’s another loaded schedule here on day 2 in Cali which includes six finals –all coming in the afternoon session and four coming in the field events.

Action in the morning session will start at 9:30 am ET / 8:30 am local time with the resumption of the Decathlon U20 events –starting with the 110m hurdles, while the men’s pole vault will get underway at 10:00 am ET.

The first event on the track begins at 10:35 am ET with the heats of the women’s 400m dash before the men’s 400m heats get going at 11:25 am. You can also watch and follow the 400m hurdles heats for the women at 12:25 pm, before the women’s 100m heats close out the track schedule in the morning session.

The busy afternoon session will include the men’s 110m hurdles and 100m semi-finals, as well as the final of the latter event, in addition to the 4x400m mixed relay final and women’s 800m semis.

Elsewhere, the women’s and men’s shot put, the men’s long jump, and the women’s javelin throw are among the finals slated to take place in the afternoon session on Day 2.

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 Order of Events Today – Day 2

LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 8:30 9:30 M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Decathlon U20 Startlist 9:00 10:00 M Pole Vault Qualification Startlist 9:20 10:20 M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon – Group A Startlist 9:35 10:35 W 400 Metres Heats Startlist 10:20 11:20 M High Jump Qualification Startlist 10:25 11:25 M 400 Metres Heats Startlist 10:27 11:27 M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Decathlon – Group B Startlist 11:25 12:25 W 400 Metres Hurdles Heats Startlist 12:10 13:10 M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification – Group A Startlist 12:15 13:15 M Pole Vault Decathlon U20 Startlist 12:30 13:30 W 100 Metres Heats Startlist 13:25 14:25 M Hammer Throw (6kg) Qualification – Group B Startlist

AFTERNOON SESSION LOCAL TIME ET TIME GENDER EVENT ROUND 14:50 15:50 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group A 15:10 16:10 M 110m Hurdles (99.0cm) Semi-Final Startlist 15:16 16:16 W Shot Put Final Startlist 15:40 16:40 M 100 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 16:00 17:00 M Javelin Throw Decathlon – Group B 16:10 17:10 W 800 Metres Semi-Final Startlist 16:16 17:16 M Long Jump Final Startlist 16:50 17:50 X 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist 17:15 18:15 M Shot Put (6kg) Final Startlist 17:20 18:20 W Javelin Throw Final Startlist 17:30 18:30 M 1500 Metres Decathlon U20 17:55 18:55 M 100 Metres Final