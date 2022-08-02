World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events today on Day 2
The following is the order of events, live results, start lists, and how to watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, 2 August.

How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 day 2 today?

You can watch live streaming and television coverage of Day 2 at the World Athletics U20 Championships today on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels for worldwide viewers. For those in the United States, you can watch all the action uninterrupted on Peacock TV. Please see all the ways to watch the coverage: Read more: USA coverage – How to watch World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 in the United States || Read Also: How to watch the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22? When is it starting?

It’s another loaded schedule here on day 2 in Cali which includes six finals –all coming in the afternoon session and four coming in the field events.

Action in the morning session will start at 9:30 am ET / 8:30 am local time with the resumption of the Decathlon U20 events –starting with the 110m hurdles, while the men’s pole vault will get underway at 10:00 am ET.

The first event on the track begins at 10:35 am ET with the heats of the women’s 400m dash before the men’s 400m heats get going at 11:25 am. You can also watch and follow the 400m hurdles heats for the women at 12:25 pm, before the women’s 100m heats close out the track schedule in the morning session.

The busy afternoon session will include the men’s 110m hurdles and 100m semi-finals, as well as the final of the latter event, in addition to the 4x400m mixed relay final and women’s 800m semis.

Elsewhere, the women’s and men’s shot put, the men’s long jump, and the women’s javelin throw are among the finals slated to take place in the afternoon session on Day 2.

World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 Order of Events Today – Day 2

LOCAL TIMEET TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
8:309:30M110m Hurdles (99.0cm)Decathlon U20Startlist
9:0010:00MPole VaultQualificationStartlist
9:2010:20MDiscus Throw (1.750kg)Decathlon – Group AStartlist
9:3510:35W400 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:2011:20MHigh JumpQualificationStartlist
10:2511:25M400 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:2711:27MDiscus Throw (1.750kg)Decathlon – Group BStartlist
11:2512:25W400 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
12:1013:10MHammer Throw (6kg)Qualification – Group AStartlist
12:1513:15MPole VaultDecathlon U20Startlist
12:3013:30W100 MetresHeatsStartlist
13:2514:25MHammer Throw (6kg)Qualification – Group BStartlist

AFTERNOON SESSION
LOCAL TIMEET TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
14:5015:50MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A
15:1016:10M110m Hurdles (99.0cm)Semi-FinalStartlist
15:1616:16WShot PutFinalStartlist
15:4016:40M100 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
16:0017:00MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B
16:1017:10W800 MetresSemi-FinalStartlist
16:1617:16MLong JumpFinalStartlist
16:5017:50X4×400 Metres RelayFinalStartlist
17:1518:15MShot Put (6kg)FinalStartlist
17:2018:20WJavelin ThrowFinalStartlist
17:3018:30M1500 MetresDecathlon U20
17:5518:55M100 MetresFinal
