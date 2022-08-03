Fresh off his blistering World U20 record to win the 100m at the U20 World Athletics Championships 2022 on Tuesday, Letsile Tebogo returned this morning to drop another huge anchor in the 200m after running 19.98 to break the championship record and win his heat comfortably.

Tebogo, who is hoping to complete the sprint double this year after coming up short in Nairobi, Kenya, last summer, bolted from the blocks at the sound of the gun to cover the entire field entering the home straight. Watch Day Three Live Streaming

The 19-year-old from Botswana then increased the tempo to pull away from the field and stopped the clock at a time that improved the previous championship record of 20.17 seconds, set by USA’s Michael Norman in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 2016.

Tebogo ran 9.91 seconds to set the World U20 record in the 100m final on Tuesday evening. Read more: Letsile Tebogo breaks own World U20 record with 9.91 to take world title in Cali.

The World U20 record for the 200m is currently set at a blistering 19.49 seconds by American Erriyon Knighton, although the performance is still to be ratified by World Athletics.

Meanwhile, Blessing Akwasi Afriah of Israel set a national U20 record of 20.37 on his way to winning heat five of the 200m and qualified with the second-fastest time overall. He was followed home by Great Britain’s Jeriel Quainoo who ran 20.50 for the third quickest time overall from the heats.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson who just missed the podium in the 100m final, won the fourth heat with a time of 20.68 secs, defeating Bradley Oliphant of South Africa who equaled his PB with 20.73, while Malaysian sprint star Muhd Azeem Fahmi set another national U20 record with his 20.83 to win heat three.

Other heat winners on the day were Erik Erlandsson of Sweden who took heat one with 21.06, Benjamin Richardson of South Africa won the sixth heat in 20.74 seconds, while Calab Law of Australia finished on top in the seventh and final heat in 20.72.

The men’s 200m semi-finals are also slated for today at 4:35 pm ET.

Photo by Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

RESULT -1.4 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 SWE Erik ERLANDSSON 21.06 Q 2 ITA Loris TONELLA 21.24 Q 3 BAH Wanya MCCOY 21.38 Q 4 FIN Niko KANGASOJA 21.56 5 VIN Devonric MACK 21.72 6 MEX Jonathan PADILLA 21.76 UGA Emmanuel RWOTOMIYA DQ USA Laurenz COLBERT DNS

RESULT +0.4 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 BOT Letsile TEBOGO 19.99 =CR Q 2 BRA Renan CORREA 20.83 PB Q 3 ZAM Kakene SITALI 21.07 PB Q 4 TTO Shakeem MC KAY 21.3 5 IVB Wanyae BELLE 21.30 PB 6 CAY Jaiden REID 21.53 7 CAN Almond SMALL 1:15.51 POR Sisínio AMBRIZ DNS

RESULT +1.0 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 MAS Muhd Azeem FAHMI 20.83 NU20R Q 2 AUS Aidan MURPHY 20.85 Q 3 JAM Bryan LEVELL 20.85 Q 4 MEX Jose RODRIGUEZ 21.00 PB q 5 THA Thawatchai HIMAIAD 21.07 PB q 6 TTO Revell WEBSTER 21.42 7 SLO Jernej GUMILAR 21.42 8 PUR Diego GONZALEZ 27.83

RESULT -1.5 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 THA Puripol BOONSON 20.68 Q 2 RSA Bradley OLIPHANT 20.73 =PB Q 3 GRN Nazzio JOHN 20.93 =SB Q 4 GER Tobias MORAWIETZ 21.17 5 NOR Jørgen EVENSEN LUND 21.4 6 ALG Adem Abdelkader BENYACHE 21.97 JAM Sandrey DAVISON DNS

RESULT -0.3 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 ISR Blessing Akawasi AFRIFAH 20.37 NU20R Q 2 GBR Jeriel QUAINOO 20.56 Q 3 NGR Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE 20.94 Q 4 ARG Tomás MONDINO 21.15 PB 5 BOT Lundi Warona PINAEMANG 21.19 6 CRC Alejandro Antonio RICKETTS 21.84 7 ALG Abdellah OUHIB 22.02 8 SEY Jerrold ALEXIS 22.36 PB

RESULT -0.8 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 RSA Benjamin RICHARDSON 20.74 Q 2 TUR Anthony SMITH 20.96 NU20R Q 3 PUR José FIGUEROA 21.21 Q 4 NOR Kenny Emi TIJANI-AJAYI 21.31 5 CAN Daniel KIDD 21.4 6 NGR Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO 21.63 ARG Bautista DIAMANTE DQ BRA Izaias ALVES DQ

RESULT +0.1 POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 AUS Calab LAW 20.72 Q 2 USA Brandon MILLER 20.79 Q 3 COL Oscar Manuel BALTAN 21.02 =PB Q 4 CRO Roko FARKAŠ 21.08 =PB q 5 ZIM Denzel SIMUSIALELA 21.21 6 ROU Silviu-Daniel MUNTEANU 21.24 =PB 7 SVK Jakub NEMEC 21.52 JPN Shunki TATENO DNS