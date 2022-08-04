CALI, Colombia (August 4) —— Jamaicans Kerrica Hill and Alexis James advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 here in Cali, Colombia, on Day 4 on Thursday (4). The full results of each heat are listed below along with other personal achievements, including national records and lifetime bests.

Leading the way was James, who clocked a new personal best of 13.04 seconds to win heat five comfortably ahead of Germany’s Naomi Krebs, who tied her PB with 13.45 secs in second place.

James entered these championships with a previous personal best of 13.13 secs, set at the Jamaica National Championships 2022 in June. Read more: How to watch day 4 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022? Order of events, start lists

World U20 leader Kerrica Hill was also an easy winner of her heat, navigating over the barriers with relative ease to clock 13.30 secs.

The 17-year-old owns the fastest time among the U20 women’s sprint hurdlers this season with 12.98, and she is the only athlete to have gone under 13-seconds in her age group in 2022.

USA’s Jalaysiya Smith, the second quickest among the entrants here in Cali, won her heat with a time of 13.42 to advance to the semi-final as the fourth-fastest performer from the first round.

Hawa Jalloh of Germany won heat three in a time of 13.30, the third-fastest heading into the next round, while Dina Aulia set a new Indonesia U20 national record of 13.44 to win heat two and Paula Blanquer of Spain took the sixth and final heat in 13.47.

Also making progress were Hungarian Anna Tóth (13.49), Great Britain’s Mia McIntosh (13.51), and Eddiyah Frye of USA (13.57).

World U20 Championships women’s 100m hurdles heats results

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 INA Dina AULIA 13.44 NU20R Q 2 USA Eddiyah FRYE 13.57 Q 3 IND Nandini AGASARA 13.58 NU20R Q 4 GBR Marli JESSOP 13.60 q 5 ROU Cosmina Denisa BALABAN 13.66 PB q 6 NOR Josefina Maria BIERNACKI 13.81 q 7 ISR Shir KARNIVSKIY 14.06

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 GER Hawa JALLOH 13.30 Q 2 GBR Mia MCINTOSH 13.51 Q 3 SUI Valérie GUIGNARD 13.67 PB Q 4 GRE Hava DELIU 14.24 5 ITA Sandra Milena FERRARI 14.72 AUS Emelia SURCH DQ COL Maria Alejandra MURILLO DQ

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 USA Jalaysiya SMITH 13.42 Q 2 FIN Vilma VÄLIHARJU 13.64 PB Q 3 AUT Lena SPAZIRER 13.75 PB Q 4 EST Anna Maria MILLEND 13.80 q 5 LTU Gabija KLIMUKAITĖ 13.82 PB q 6 RSA Mila COMPAAN 14.07 PB 7 AUS Delta AMIDZOVSKI 14.47

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Alexis JAMES 13.04 PB Q 2 GER Naomi KREBS 13.45 =PB Q 3 BRA Giovana CORRADI 13.90 Q 4 IRL Lucy MCGLYNN 13.92 PB 5 DEN Annika HALDBO 13.95 6 SLO Neža DOLENC 14.11 7 SVK Michaela MOLNÁROVÁ 15.12

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 ESP Paula BLANQUER 13.47 Q 2 HUN Anna TÓTH 13.49 Q 3 FIN Vilma ITÄLINNA 13.65 PB Q 4 NOR Lovise SKARBØVIK ANDRESEN 13.78 q 5 SUI Alina FREI 13.84 6 CRO Lucija GRD 13.89 PB 7 ISL Glodis Edda THURIDARDOTTIR 14.53