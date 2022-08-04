Kerrica Hill after her win at the Boys and Girls Championships
CALI, Colombia (August 4) —— Jamaicans Kerrica Hill and Alexis James advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 here in Cali, Colombia, on Day 4 on Thursday (4). The full results of each heat are listed below along with other personal achievements, including national records and lifetime bests.

Leading the way was James, who clocked a new personal best of 13.04 seconds to win heat five comfortably ahead of Germany’s Naomi Krebs, who tied her PB with 13.45 secs in second place.

James entered these championships with a previous personal best of 13.13 secs, set at the Jamaica National Championships 2022 in June. Read more: How to watch day 4 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022? Order of events, start lists

World U20 leader Kerrica Hill was also an easy winner of her heat, navigating over the barriers with relative ease to clock 13.30 secs. 

The 17-year-old owns the fastest time among the U20 women’s sprint hurdlers this season with 12.98, and she is the only athlete to have gone under 13-seconds in her age group in 2022.

USA’s Jalaysiya Smith, the second quickest among the entrants here in Cali, won her heat with a time of 13.42 to advance to the semi-final as the fourth-fastest performer from the first round.

Hawa Jalloh of Germany won heat three in a time of 13.30, the third-fastest heading into the next round, while Dina Aulia set a new Indonesia U20 national record of 13.44 to win heat two and Paula Blanquer of Spain took the sixth and final heat in 13.47.

Also making progress were Hungarian Anna Tóth (13.49), Great Britain’s Mia McIntosh (13.51), and Eddiyah Frye of USA (13.57).

World U20 Championships women’s 100m hurdles heats results

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1INADina AULIA13.44 NU20RQ
2USAEddiyah FRYE13.57Q
3INDNandini AGASARA13.58 NU20RQ
4GBRMarli JESSOP13.60q
5ROUCosmina Denisa BALABAN13.66 PBq
6NORJosefina Maria BIERNACKI13.81q
7ISRShir KARNIVSKIY14.06

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1USAJalaysiya SMITH13.42Q
2FINVilma VÄLIHARJU13.64 PBQ
3AUTLena SPAZIRER13.75 PBQ
4ESTAnna Maria MILLEND13.80q
5LTUGabija KLIMUKAITĖ13.82 PBq
6RSAMila COMPAAN14.07 PB
7AUSDelta AMIDZOVSKI14.47

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMAlexis JAMES13.04 PBQ
2GERNaomi KREBS13.45 =PBQ
3BRAGiovana CORRADI13.90Q
4IRLLucy MCGLYNN13.92 PB
5DENAnnika HALDBO13.95
6SLONeža DOLENC14.11
7SVKMichaela MOLNÁROVÁ15.12

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1ESPPaula BLANQUER13.47Q
2HUNAnna TÓTH13.49Q
3FINVilma ITÄLINNA13.65 PBQ
4NORLovise SKARBØVIK ANDRESEN13.78q
5SUIAlina FREI13.84
6CROLucija GRD13.89 PB
7ISLGlodis Edda THURIDARDOTTIR14.53
