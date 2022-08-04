CALI, Colombia (August 4) —— Jamaicans Kerrica Hill and Alexis James advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 here in Cali, Colombia, on Day 4 on Thursday (4). The full results of each heat are listed below along with other personal achievements, including national records and lifetime bests.
Leading the way was James, who clocked a new personal best of 13.04 seconds to win heat five comfortably ahead of Germany’s Naomi Krebs, who tied her PB with 13.45 secs in second place.
James entered these championships with a previous personal best of 13.13 secs, set at the Jamaica National Championships 2022 in June. Read more: How to watch day 4 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022? Order of events, start lists
World U20 leader Kerrica Hill was also an easy winner of her heat, navigating over the barriers with relative ease to clock 13.30 secs.
The 17-year-old owns the fastest time among the U20 women’s sprint hurdlers this season with 12.98, and she is the only athlete to have gone under 13-seconds in her age group in 2022.
USA’s Jalaysiya Smith, the second quickest among the entrants here in Cali, won her heat with a time of 13.42 to advance to the semi-final as the fourth-fastest performer from the first round.
Hawa Jalloh of Germany won heat three in a time of 13.30, the third-fastest heading into the next round, while Dina Aulia set a new Indonesia U20 national record of 13.44 to win heat two and Paula Blanquer of Spain took the sixth and final heat in 13.47.
Also making progress were Hungarian Anna Tóth (13.49), Great Britain’s Mia McIntosh (13.51), and Eddiyah Frye of USA (13.57).
World U20 Championships women’s 100m hurdles heats results
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|INA
|Dina AULIA
|13.44 NU20R
|Q
|2
|USA
|Eddiyah FRYE
|13.57
|Q
|3
|IND
|Nandini AGASARA
|13.58 NU20R
|Q
|4
|GBR
|Marli JESSOP
|13.60
|q
|5
|ROU
|Cosmina Denisa BALABAN
|13.66 PB
|q
|6
|NOR
|Josefina Maria BIERNACKI
|13.81
|q
|7
|ISR
|Shir KARNIVSKIY
|14.06
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|GER
|Hawa JALLOH
|13.30
|Q
|2
|GBR
|Mia MCINTOSH
|13.51
|Q
|3
|SUI
|Valérie GUIGNARD
|13.67 PB
|Q
|4
|GRE
|Hava DELIU
|14.24
|5
|ITA
|Sandra Milena FERRARI
|14.72
|AUS
|Emelia SURCH
|DQ
|COL
|Maria Alejandra MURILLO
|DQ
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|Jalaysiya SMITH
|13.42
|Q
|2
|FIN
|Vilma VÄLIHARJU
|13.64 PB
|Q
|3
|AUT
|Lena SPAZIRER
|13.75 PB
|Q
|4
|EST
|Anna Maria MILLEND
|13.80
|q
|5
|LTU
|Gabija KLIMUKAITĖ
|13.82 PB
|q
|6
|RSA
|Mila COMPAAN
|14.07 PB
|7
|AUS
|Delta AMIDZOVSKI
|14.47
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|JAM
|Alexis JAMES
|13.04 PB
|Q
|2
|GER
|Naomi KREBS
|13.45 =PB
|Q
|3
|BRA
|Giovana CORRADI
|13.90
|Q
|4
|IRL
|Lucy MCGLYNN
|13.92 PB
|5
|DEN
|Annika HALDBO
|13.95
|6
|SLO
|Neža DOLENC
|14.11
|7
|SVK
|Michaela MOLNÁROVÁ
|15.12
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|ATHLETE
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|ESP
|Paula BLANQUER
|13.47
|Q
|2
|HUN
|Anna TÓTH
|13.49
|Q
|3
|FIN
|Vilma ITÄLINNA
|13.65 PB
|Q
|4
|NOR
|Lovise SKARBØVIK ANDRESEN
|13.78
|q
|5
|SUI
|Alina FREI
|13.84
|6
|CRO
|Lucija GRD
|13.89 PB
|7
|ISL
|Glodis Edda THURIDARDOTTIR
|14.53