Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon
  • Save

CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— Defending champion Letsile Tebogo extended his impressive form this summer after clocking 10.00 seconds (-0.6 m/s) to set a championship record in the 100m heats on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

Tebogo who is from Botswana, broke the previous World U20 record of 10.05 secs, set by Britain’s Adam Gemil in Barcelona in 2012. Read Also: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

10.00 by Letsile Tebogo in the heat...
10.00 by Letsile Tebogo in the heats wow!

On Monday Tebogo, who is the World U20 record holder with his personal best of 9.94, achieved at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, got away from the field early into the contest before easing through the finish line, and even had time to take a glance over at the clock on the infield.

Muhammad Azeem Fahmi of Malaysia also impressed when winning his first round heat in a blistering 10.09 seconds (+0.8 m/s) to set a new national U20 record on his way to defeating Japan’s Hiroki Yanagita, who clocked 10.24 –while easing off the gas, to take second place.

Fahmi’s time was the second quickest overall in the first round and his performance was surprising to even him –judging by his reaction after seeing the confirmed results on the big screen.

Another medal contender who looked smooth and relaxed when advancing to the semis was Sandrey Davison of Jamaica who eased to 10.26 seconds to win heat four comfortably.

Davison, who trains with some of the top sprinters in Jamaica, including five-time reigning World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is said to be in good form entering these championships and he showed his potential with a quality run in the heats.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, the other Jamaican entrant, also made advancement into the semi-finals after he won his heat efficiently with a time of 10.39 seconds.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson ran 10.20 to win heat six, Alessio Faggin posted a personal best of 10.25 to take heat one, South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson advanced to the semis after clocking 10.30 to finish on top in the second heat, while Briton’s Michael Onilogbo (10.39) edged USA’s Laurenz Colbert (10.39) to win heat five.

Men’s 100m heats results – World Athletics U20 Championships

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1ITAAlessio FAGGIN10.25 PBQ
2RSAMukhethwa TSHIFURA10.36Q
3ZAMKakene SITALI10.38q
4CANDesmond FRASER10.53
5AUSJai GORDON10.59
6VINKyle LAWRENCE10.73
7BANMohammed Hasan MIAH10.99 SB
GUYEzekiel NEWTONDNS
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1RSABenjamin RICHARDSON10.33Q
2CUBReynaldo R. ESPINOSA10.41Q
3GRNNazzio JOHN10.47 =SBq
4THAThawatchai HIMAIAD10.55 PB
5TTORevell WEBSTER10.62
6BAHWanya MCCOY10.67
7ZIMPanashe Blessed NHENGA10.86
8MADAshley MANANA11.35 PB
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1BOTLetsile TEBOGO10.00 CRQ
2POLMarek ZAKRZEWSKI10.4Q
3ITAEduardo LONGOBARDI10.53
4CAYDavonte HOWELL10.56 PB
5FINNiko KANGASOJA10.66
6IVBWanyae BELLE10.71
7TTODevin AUGUSTINE12.39
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMSandrey DAVISON10.25Q
2JPNHiroto FUJIWARA10.41Q
3COLCarlos FLOREZ ANGULO10.45 SBq
4BAHZachary EVANS10.63
5SGPMark Ren LEE10.69
6GUMNathan CASTRO11.35 NU20R
7VENBryant ALAMO28.32
NGRAdekalu Nicholas FAKOREDEDNS
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1GBRMichael ONILOGBO10.39Q
2USALaurenz COLBERT10.39Q
3AUSConnor BOND10.43q
4NGROgheneovo Nicholas MABILO10.54
5PORPaulo PEREIRA10.78
6MLTBeppe GRILLO11.05
7BIZGlenford WILLIAMS11.28 =SB
GUYShamar HORATIODNS
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1THAPuripol BOONSON10.2Q
2USAMichael GIZZI10.35Q
3COLRonal LONGA10.40 PBq
4ANTAjani DALEY10.48 PB
5GERChidiera ONUOHA10.5
6FINValtteri LOUKO10.52 PB
7BRARenan CORREA10.56
8MONKylian VATRICAN11.35 NU20R
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1JAMBouwahjgie NKRUMIE10.39Q
2FRAJeff ERIUS10.56Q
3GEREddie REDDEMANN10.63
4MEXJose RODRIGUEZ10.67
5SLOJernej GUMILAR10.72
6SWEErik ERLANDSSON10.81
7ARGBautista DIAMANTE10.89 SB
8PANMiguel Angel ARONATEGUI11.25 =SB
RESULT
POSCOUNTRYATHLETEMARKDETAILS
1MASMuhd Azeem FAHMI10.09 NU20RQ
2JPNHiroki YANAGITA10.24Q
3ARGTomás MONDINO10.34 NU20Rq
4CANAlmond SMALL10.41q
5PURDiego GONZALEZ10.47 PBq
6BRALucas Gabriel FERNANDES10.66
7INDAman KHOKHAR10.84
8LBRLassana TARAWALLY11.39 PB

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD

0 Shares

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.