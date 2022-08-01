CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— Defending champion Letsile Tebogo extended his impressive form this summer after clocking 10.00 seconds (-0.6 m/s) to set a championship record in the 100m heats on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.
Tebogo who is from Botswana, broke the previous World U20 record of 10.05 secs, set by Britain’s Adam Gemil in Barcelona in 2012. Read Also: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch
On Monday Tebogo, who is the World U20 record holder with his personal best of 9.94, achieved at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, got away from the field early into the contest before easing through the finish line, and even had time to take a glance over at the clock on the infield.
Muhammad Azeem Fahmi of Malaysia also impressed when winning his first round heat in a blistering 10.09 seconds (+0.8 m/s) to set a new national U20 record on his way to defeating Japan’s Hiroki Yanagita, who clocked 10.24 –while easing off the gas, to take second place.
Fahmi’s time was the second quickest overall in the first round and his performance was surprising to even him –judging by his reaction after seeing the confirmed results on the big screen.
Another medal contender who looked smooth and relaxed when advancing to the semis was Sandrey Davison of Jamaica who eased to 10.26 seconds to win heat four comfortably.
Davison, who trains with some of the top sprinters in Jamaica, including five-time reigning World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is said to be in good form entering these championships and he showed his potential with a quality run in the heats.
Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, the other Jamaican entrant, also made advancement into the semi-finals after he won his heat efficiently with a time of 10.39 seconds.
Thailand’s Puripol Boonson ran 10.20 to win heat six, Alessio Faggin posted a personal best of 10.25 to take heat one, South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson advanced to the semis after clocking 10.30 to finish on top in the second heat, while Briton’s Michael Onilogbo (10.39) edged USA’s Laurenz Colbert (10.39) to win heat five.
Men’s 100m heats results – World Athletics U20 Championships
Photo by JEWEL SAMAD