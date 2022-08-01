CALI, Colombia (August 1) —— Defending champion Letsile Tebogo extended his impressive form this summer after clocking 10.00 seconds (-0.6 m/s) to set a championship record in the 100m heats on Day 1 at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships here at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia, on Monday, 1 August.

Tebogo who is from Botswana, broke the previous World U20 record of 10.05 secs, set by Britain’s Adam Gemil in Barcelona in 2012. Read Also: Day 1 – World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 order of events, start lists, live results, how to watch

10.00 by Letsile Tebogo in the heat... Please enable JavaScript 10.00 by Letsile Tebogo in the heats wow!

On Monday Tebogo, who is the World U20 record holder with his personal best of 9.94, achieved at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, last month, got away from the field early into the contest before easing through the finish line, and even had time to take a glance over at the clock on the infield.

Muhammad Azeem Fahmi of Malaysia also impressed when winning his first round heat in a blistering 10.09 seconds (+0.8 m/s) to set a new national U20 record on his way to defeating Japan’s Hiroki Yanagita, who clocked 10.24 –while easing off the gas, to take second place.

Fahmi’s time was the second quickest overall in the first round and his performance was surprising to even him –judging by his reaction after seeing the confirmed results on the big screen.

Another medal contender who looked smooth and relaxed when advancing to the semis was Sandrey Davison of Jamaica who eased to 10.26 seconds to win heat four comfortably.

Davison, who trains with some of the top sprinters in Jamaica, including five-time reigning World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is said to be in good form entering these championships and he showed his potential with a quality run in the heats.

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, the other Jamaican entrant, also made advancement into the semi-finals after he won his heat efficiently with a time of 10.39 seconds.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson ran 10.20 to win heat six, Alessio Faggin posted a personal best of 10.25 to take heat one, South Africa’s Benjamin Richardson advanced to the semis after clocking 10.30 to finish on top in the second heat, while Briton’s Michael Onilogbo (10.39) edged USA’s Laurenz Colbert (10.39) to win heat five.

Men’s 100m heats results – World Athletics U20 Championships

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 ITA Alessio FAGGIN 10.25 PB Q 2 RSA Mukhethwa TSHIFURA 10.36 Q 3 ZAM Kakene SITALI 10.38 q 4 CAN Desmond FRASER 10.53 5 AUS Jai GORDON 10.59 6 VIN Kyle LAWRENCE 10.73 7 BAN Mohammed Hasan MIAH 10.99 SB GUY Ezekiel NEWTON DNS RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 RSA Benjamin RICHARDSON 10.33 Q 2 CUB Reynaldo R. ESPINOSA 10.41 Q 3 GRN Nazzio JOHN 10.47 =SB q 4 THA Thawatchai HIMAIAD 10.55 PB 5 TTO Revell WEBSTER 10.62 6 BAH Wanya MCCOY 10.67 7 ZIM Panashe Blessed NHENGA 10.86 8 MAD Ashley MANANA 11.35 PB RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 BOT Letsile TEBOGO 10.00 CR Q 2 POL Marek ZAKRZEWSKI 10.4 Q 3 ITA Eduardo LONGOBARDI 10.53 4 CAY Davonte HOWELL 10.56 PB 5 FIN Niko KANGASOJA 10.66 6 IVB Wanyae BELLE 10.71 7 TTO Devin AUGUSTINE 12.39 RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Sandrey DAVISON 10.25 Q 2 JPN Hiroto FUJIWARA 10.41 Q 3 COL Carlos FLOREZ ANGULO 10.45 SB q 4 BAH Zachary EVANS 10.63 5 SGP Mark Ren LEE 10.69 6 GUM Nathan CASTRO 11.35 NU20R 7 VEN Bryant ALAMO 28.32 NGR Adekalu Nicholas FAKOREDE DNS RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 GBR Michael ONILOGBO 10.39 Q 2 USA Laurenz COLBERT 10.39 Q 3 AUS Connor BOND 10.43 q 4 NGR Ogheneovo Nicholas MABILO 10.54 5 POR Paulo PEREIRA 10.78 6 MLT Beppe GRILLO 11.05 7 BIZ Glenford WILLIAMS 11.28 =SB GUY Shamar HORATIO DNS RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 THA Puripol BOONSON 10.2 Q 2 USA Michael GIZZI 10.35 Q 3 COL Ronal LONGA 10.40 PB q 4 ANT Ajani DALEY 10.48 PB 5 GER Chidiera ONUOHA 10.5 6 FIN Valtteri LOUKO 10.52 PB 7 BRA Renan CORREA 10.56 8 MON Kylian VATRICAN 11.35 NU20R RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 JAM Bouwahjgie NKRUMIE 10.39 Q 2 FRA Jeff ERIUS 10.56 Q 3 GER Eddie REDDEMANN 10.63 4 MEX Jose RODRIGUEZ 10.67 5 SLO Jernej GUMILAR 10.72 6 SWE Erik ERLANDSSON 10.81 7 ARG Bautista DIAMANTE 10.89 SB 8 PAN Miguel Angel ARONATEGUI 11.25 =SB RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK DETAILS 1 MAS Muhd Azeem FAHMI 10.09 NU20R Q 2 JPN Hiroki YANAGITA 10.24 Q 3 ARG Tomás MONDINO 10.34 NU20R q 4 CAN Almond SMALL 10.41 q 5 PUR Diego GONZALEZ 10.47 PB q 6 BRA Lucas Gabriel FERNANDES 10.66 7 IND Aman KHOKHAR 10.84 8 LBR Lassana TARAWALLY 11.39 PB

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD