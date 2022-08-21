GRAND BAHAMA, Bahamas (August 21) —— Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Christopher Taylor captured the women’s and men’s respective 400m titles at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022 here at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport on Saturday (20).

After flying from Eugene, Oregon, to support her husband at the European Athletics Championships in Munich, Germany, last week, Miller-Uibo, made the long trip back to the Caribbean to delight the home fans in Grand Bahama after she clocked a championship record of 49.40 to secure the gold medal in the women’s race. Read more: When is the European Championships Munich 2022 and how to watch?

The two-time Olympic champion and recently crowned world champion, made an aggressive start to the contest –covering those in front of her in the opening 80 meters before cruising home for the victory, while extending her hands in the air to salute the cheering fans as she crossed the finish line.

World bronze medalist and the Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Sada Williams of Barbados followed Miller-Uibo home in second place in a time of 49.86 secs, the third time she dipped under 50 seconds this year.

Jamaica’s World Indoor Championships bronze medalist Stephenie Ann McPherson trailed home for the bronze medal in 50.36, while Roxana Gómez of Cuba ran 51.31 in fourth place.

Who won the men’s 400m title at NACAC Senior Championships 2022?

Olympic and world finalist Christopher Taylor also added his name to the record books after he posted a personal best time of 44.63 seconds to win the men’s 400m at the NACAC Senior Championships 2022.

Taylor, who entered this weekend’s championships with a lifetime best of 44.79, set at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, finished strongest down the home straight to clip the previous championship record of 44.64, set by Lalonde Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago in San José, Costa Rica, in 2015.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Nathon Allen held off a strong challenge from American Bryce Deadmon to take the silver medal. Deadmon finished with the bronze in a time of 45.06.

WOMEN’S 400M RESULTS·COMPLETE

Place Athlete Team Time

1 SHAUNAE MILLER-UIBO BAH 49.4

2 SADA WILLIAMS BAR 49.86

3 STEPHENIE-ANN MCPHERSON JAM 50.36

4 CALDERON ROXANA GOMEZ CUB 51.31

5 NATASSHA MCDONALD CAN 51.51

6 JUNELLE BROMFIELD JAM 51.51

7 GABRIELLE SCOTT PUR 52.18

8 KYRA CONSTANTINE CAN 52.29

MEN’S 400M RESULTS·COMPLETE

Place Athlete Team Time

1 CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR JAM 44.63

2 NATHON ALLEN JAM 45.04

3 BRYCE DEADMON USA 45.06

4 ASA GUEVARA TTO 46.26

5 AYMERIC FERMELY GLP 46.69

6 KINARD ROLLE BAH 48.23

7 RODRIGUEZ REINEL PINTADO CUB 49.09

8 ALLAN LACROIX GLP 51.16

