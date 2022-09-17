

CARY, North Carolina —— The following are the results from the NC State 2022 Adidas XC Challenge held at the WakeMed Soccer Park Cross Country Course in Cary on Friday, 16 September. Both the team titles were won by NC State after dominating their respective rivals on the first of the two-day meeting.

The Wolfpack women, led by Samantha Buch, collected five of the top six places in a one-sided encounter in the 5k race. Bush secured her first career collegiate individual title after covering the course in a time of 16:14.5 to beat teammate Marlee Starliper (16:20.1) who was making her Wolfpack cross country team debut.

Mariah Howlett was third in a time of 16:37.5, while Savannah Shaw was fifth at 16:52.8 and Gionna Quarzo rounded out the scorers in sixth (16:59). Michaela Reinhart of Railroad Athletics was fourth in the race with a time of 16:48.8. Read more: Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022 results and team scores; Michigan State and Grand Valley State take titles

NC State women finished with 17 points, ahead of Charleston Southern with 86pts, Davidson (93), Elon (119), and UNCW (134). MEN’S 6K RESULTS | WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS

In the men’s 6k race, Micah Gilpatric of Charleston Southern won the title with a time of 17:24.8, ahead of five NC State runners.

Brett Gardner led the Wolfpack team with a second-place finish in a time of 17:30.9, followed by Ian Harrison in third (17:36.9), John Malach (17:49.0) in fourth, David Vorbach in fifth (17:52.4) and Jake Toomey, who was the final scoring member for NC State in sixth place in a time of 18:02.5

The men took home the crown with 20 points with Charleston Southern taking second place with 48pts, Elon (85), Davidson (92), and UNCW (175).

Pl Athlete – MEN’S 6K RACE TOP 30 Time 1 Micah GILPATRIC

Charleston Southern [JR] 17:24.8 2 Brett GARDNER

NC State [SO] 17:30.9

+6 3 Ian HARRISON

NC State [SO] 17:36.9

+12 4 John MALACH

NC State [SO] 17:49.0

+25 5 David VORBACH

NC State [SR] 17:52.4

+28 6 Jake TOOMEY

NC State [SO] 18:02.5

+38 7 Alan DEOGRACIAS

Charleston Southern [JR] 18:05.2

+41 8 Miles ALLY

NC State [FR] 18:05.5

+41 9 Charlie SIEBERT

Davidson [SO] 18:09.9

+45 10 Beck WITTSTADT

Duke [FR] 18:16.9

+52 11 Rynard SWANEPOEL

Wake Forest [FR] 18:18.1

+54 12 Daniel WINTER

Unattached 18:19.6

+55 13 Andrew MILLER

Elon [SR] 18:21.2

+57 14 Gavin KUHLENBECK

Charleston Southern [JR] 18:23.7

+59 15 Bryce GILMORE

Unattached 18:25.2

+1:01 16 Zane JACKSON

Elon [JR] 18:25.8

+1:01 17 Sam WALDIN

Charleston Southern [FR] 18:27.6

+1:03 18 Weber LONG

Unattached 18:27.9

+1:03 19 Daniel MCGOEY

NC State [SO] 18:28.2

+1:04 20 Kenny EHEMAN

Davidson [SO] 18:33.8

+1:09 21 Rob HOWORTH

Charleston Southern [SR] 18:35.4

+1:11 22 Caleb KENYON

Unattached 18:37.3

+1:13 23 Owen DROMETER

Davidson [JR] 18:39.9

+1:15 24 Joseph PEARL

Wake Forest [JR] 18:40.1

+1:16 25 Jack KOVACH

Duke [SO] 18:41.9

+1:17 26 Paul SPECHT

Unattached 18:47.5

+1:23 27 Andrew KIVETT

Wake Forest [FR] 18:48.8

+1:24 28 Zach HUGHES

NC State [SO] 18:51.5

+1:27 29 Jaden KINGSLEY

Charleston Southern [JR] 18:51.9

+1:27 30 Tom JOYCE

Charleston Southern [SR] 18:52.7

+1:28

Pl Team Pts 1 NC State 20 2 Charleston Southern 48 3 Elon 85 4 Davidson 92 5 UNCW 175 6 Campbell 193 7 NC A&T 238 8 Fayetteville St. 244 9 N.C. Central 250 10 Barton 259 11 Bull City TC 282 12 Shaw 320 13 Johnson C. Smith 382 Duke NTS Wake Forest NTS Louisburg College NTS Rockingham CC NTS

WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS

Pl Athlete – WOMEN’S 5K RACE TOP 30 Time 1 Samantha BUSH

NC State [JR] 16:14.5 2 Marlee STARLIPER

NC State [FR] 16:20.1

+6 3 Mariah HOWLETT

NC State [JR] 16:37.5

+23 4 Michaela REINHART

Railroad Athletics 16:48.8

+34 5 Savannah SHAW

NC State [SR] 16:52.8

+38 6 Gionna QUARZO

NC State [SO] 16:59.0

+44 7 Grace HARTMAN

Unattached 17:06.5

+52 8 Brooke RAUBER

NC State [FR] 17:12.1

+58 9 Cassidy HEATON

Railroad Athletics 17:15.1

+1:01 10 Dorcus EWOI

Campbell [SR] 17:20.9

+1:06 11 Shannon SEFTON

NC State [SO] 17:24.5

+1:10 12 Alyssa HENDRIX

NC State [FR] 17:37.2

+1:23 13 Olivia HAAS

Unattached 17:43.4

+1:29 14 Keerstin AUGUSTIN

Charleston Southern [SO] 17:44.5

+1:30 15 Hannah MILLER

Elon [JR] 17:46.5

+1:32 16 Briley BICKERSTAFF

Unattached 17:52.8

+1:38 17 Frances WHITWORTH

Davidson [JR] 18:09.8

+1:55 18 Sarah MCCARTNEY

Charleston Southern [SO] 18:13.8

+1:59 19 Anne AKAGI

Charleston Southern [JR] 18:33.5

+2:19 20 Natalie ABERNATHY

Davidson [SR] 18:37.5

+2:23 21 Kendall HOBBS

UNCW [SO] 18:42.9

+2:28 22 Summer HERBERTSON

UNCW [FR] 18:47.7

+2:33 23 Hana BASKIN

Bull City TC 18:48.4

+2:34 24 Alexis MCDONNELL

Davidson [SR] 18:50.6

+2:36 25 Zanelle WILLEMSE

Charleston Southern [SR] 19:03.2

+2:49 26 Julia BELL

Elon [FR] 19:03.4

+2:49 27 Amy CASTLE

Bull City TC 19:05.8

+2:51 28 Anna BERQUIST

Davidson [SO] 19:07.6

+2:53 29 Molly SULLIVAN

Davidson [FR] 19:10.1

+2:56 30 Tate ARRINGTON

Davidson [FR] 19:14.9

+3:00

Pl Team Pts 1 NC State 17 2 Charleston Southern 86 3 Davidson 93 4 Elon 119 5 UNCW 134 6 Railroad Athletics 141 7 NC A&T 231 8 N.C. Central 239 9 Campbell 264 10 Fayetteville St. 276 11 Winston-Salem St. 290 12 Shaw 328 13 Johnson C. Smith 364 Bull City TC NTS Barton NTS Rockingham CC NTS