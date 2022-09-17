NC State Women's Cross Country Team
  • Save


CARY, North Carolina —— The following are the results from the NC State 2022 Adidas XC Challenge held at the WakeMed Soccer Park Cross Country Course in Cary on Friday, 16 September. Both the team titles were won by NC State after dominating their respective rivals on the first of the two-day meeting.

The Wolfpack women, led by Samantha Buch, collected five of the top six places in a one-sided encounter in the 5k race. Bush secured her first career collegiate individual title after covering the course in a time of 16:14.5 to beat teammate Marlee Starliper (16:20.1) who was making her Wolfpack cross country team debut.

Mariah Howlett was third in a time of 16:37.5, while Savannah Shaw was fifth at 16:52.8 and Gionna Quarzo rounded out the scorers in sixth (16:59). Michaela Reinhart of Railroad Athletics was fourth in the race with a time of 16:48.8. Read more: Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022 results and team scores; Michigan State and Grand Valley State take titles

NC State women finished with 17 points, ahead of Charleston Southern with 86pts, Davidson (93), Elon (119), and UNCW (134). MEN’S 6K RESULTS | WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS

In the men’s 6k race, Micah Gilpatric of Charleston Southern won the title with a time of 17:24.8, ahead of five NC State runners.

Brett Gardner led the Wolfpack team with a second-place finish in a time of 17:30.9, followed by Ian Harrison in third (17:36.9), John Malach (17:49.0) in fourth, David Vorbach in fifth (17:52.4) and Jake Toomey, who was the final scoring member for NC State in sixth place in a time of 18:02.5

The men took home the crown with 20 points with Charleston Southern taking second place with 48pts, Elon (85), Davidson (92), and UNCW (175).

MEN’S 6K RESULTS | WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS

MEN’S 5K RESULTS

PlAthlete – MEN’S 6K RACE TOP 30Time
1Micah GILPATRIC
Charleston Southern [JR]		17:24.8
2Brett GARDNER
NC State [SO]		17:30.9
+6
3Ian HARRISON
NC State [SO]		17:36.9
+12
4John MALACH
NC State [SO]		17:49.0
+25
5David VORBACH
NC State [SR]		17:52.4
+28
6Jake TOOMEY
NC State [SO]		18:02.5
+38
7Alan DEOGRACIAS
Charleston Southern [JR]		18:05.2
+41
8Miles ALLY
NC State [FR]		18:05.5
+41
9Charlie SIEBERT
Davidson [SO]		18:09.9
+45
10Beck WITTSTADT
Duke [FR]		18:16.9
+52
11Rynard SWANEPOEL
Wake Forest [FR]		18:18.1
+54
12Daniel WINTER
Unattached		18:19.6
+55
13Andrew MILLER
Elon [SR]		18:21.2
+57
14Gavin KUHLENBECK
Charleston Southern [JR]		18:23.7
+59
15Bryce GILMORE
Unattached		18:25.2
+1:01
16Zane JACKSON
Elon [JR]		18:25.8
+1:01
17Sam WALDIN
Charleston Southern [FR]		18:27.6
+1:03
18Weber LONG
Unattached		18:27.9
+1:03
19Daniel MCGOEY
NC State [SO]		18:28.2
+1:04
20Kenny EHEMAN
Davidson [SO]		18:33.8
+1:09
21Rob HOWORTH
Charleston Southern [SR]		18:35.4
+1:11
22Caleb KENYON
Unattached		18:37.3
+1:13
23Owen DROMETER
Davidson [JR]		18:39.9
+1:15
24Joseph PEARL
Wake Forest [JR]		18:40.1
+1:16
25Jack KOVACH
Duke [SO]		18:41.9
+1:17
26Paul SPECHT
Unattached		18:47.5
+1:23
27Andrew KIVETT
Wake Forest [FR]		18:48.8
+1:24
28Zach HUGHES
NC State [SO]		18:51.5
+1:27
29Jaden KINGSLEY
Charleston Southern [JR]		18:51.9
+1:27
30Tom JOYCE
Charleston Southern [SR]		18:52.7
+1:28

PlTeamPts
1NC State20
2Charleston Southern48
3Elon85
4Davidson92
5UNCW175
6Campbell193
7NC A&T238
8Fayetteville St.244
9N.C. Central250
10Barton259
11Bull City TC282
12Shaw320
13Johnson C. Smith382
DukeNTS
Wake ForestNTS
Louisburg CollegeNTS
Rockingham CCNTS

WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS

PlAthlete – WOMEN’S 5K RACE TOP 30Time
1Samantha BUSH
NC State [JR]		16:14.5
2Marlee STARLIPER
NC State [FR]		16:20.1
+6
3Mariah HOWLETT
NC State [JR]		16:37.5
+23
4Michaela REINHART
Railroad Athletics		16:48.8
+34
5Savannah SHAW
NC State [SR]		16:52.8
+38
6Gionna QUARZO
NC State [SO]		16:59.0
+44
7Grace HARTMAN
Unattached		17:06.5
+52
8Brooke RAUBER
NC State [FR]		17:12.1
+58
9Cassidy HEATON
Railroad Athletics		17:15.1
+1:01
10Dorcus EWOI
Campbell [SR]		17:20.9
+1:06
11Shannon SEFTON
NC State [SO]		17:24.5
+1:10
12Alyssa HENDRIX
NC State [FR]		17:37.2
+1:23
13Olivia HAAS
Unattached		17:43.4
+1:29
14Keerstin AUGUSTIN
Charleston Southern [SO]		17:44.5
+1:30
15Hannah MILLER
Elon [JR]		17:46.5
+1:32
16Briley BICKERSTAFF
Unattached		17:52.8
+1:38
17Frances WHITWORTH
Davidson [JR]		18:09.8
+1:55
18Sarah MCCARTNEY
Charleston Southern [SO]		18:13.8
+1:59
19Anne AKAGI
Charleston Southern [JR]		18:33.5
+2:19
20Natalie ABERNATHY
Davidson [SR]		18:37.5
+2:23
21Kendall HOBBS
UNCW [SO]		18:42.9
+2:28
22Summer HERBERTSON
UNCW [FR]		18:47.7
+2:33
23Hana BASKIN
Bull City TC		18:48.4
+2:34
24Alexis MCDONNELL
Davidson [SR]		18:50.6
+2:36
25Zanelle WILLEMSE
Charleston Southern [SR]		19:03.2
+2:49
26Julia BELL
Elon [FR]		19:03.4
+2:49
27Amy CASTLE
Bull City TC		19:05.8
+2:51
28Anna BERQUIST
Davidson [SO]		19:07.6
+2:53
29Molly SULLIVAN
Davidson [FR]		19:10.1
+2:56
30Tate ARRINGTON
Davidson [FR]		19:14.9
+3:00

PlTeamPts
1NC State17
2Charleston Southern86
3Davidson93
4Elon119
5UNCW134
6Railroad Athletics141
7NC A&T231
8N.C. Central239
9Campbell264
10Fayetteville St.276
11Winston-Salem St.290
12Shaw328
13Johnson C. Smith364
Bull City TCNTS
BartonNTS
Rockingham CCNTS
0 Shares

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.