CARY, North Carolina —— The following are the results from the NC State 2022 Adidas XC Challenge held at the WakeMed Soccer Park Cross Country Course in Cary on Friday, 16 September. Both the team titles were won by NC State after dominating their respective rivals on the first of the two-day meeting.
The Wolfpack women, led by Samantha Buch, collected five of the top six places in a one-sided encounter in the 5k race. Bush secured her first career collegiate individual title after covering the course in a time of 16:14.5 to beat teammate Marlee Starliper (16:20.1) who was making her Wolfpack cross country team debut.
Mariah Howlett was third in a time of 16:37.5, while Savannah Shaw was fifth at 16:52.8 and Gionna Quarzo rounded out the scorers in sixth (16:59). Michaela Reinhart of Railroad Athletics was fourth in the race with a time of 16:48.8. Read more: Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022 results and team scores; Michigan State and Grand Valley State take titles
NC State women finished with 17 points, ahead of Charleston Southern with 86pts, Davidson (93), Elon (119), and UNCW (134). MEN’S 6K RESULTS | WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS
In the men’s 6k race, Micah Gilpatric of Charleston Southern won the title with a time of 17:24.8, ahead of five NC State runners.
Brett Gardner led the Wolfpack team with a second-place finish in a time of 17:30.9, followed by Ian Harrison in third (17:36.9), John Malach (17:49.0) in fourth, David Vorbach in fifth (17:52.4) and Jake Toomey, who was the final scoring member for NC State in sixth place in a time of 18:02.5
The men took home the crown with 20 points with Charleston Southern taking second place with 48pts, Elon (85), Davidson (92), and UNCW (175).
|Pl
|Athlete – MEN’S 6K RACE TOP 30
|Time
|1
|Micah GILPATRIC
Charleston Southern [JR]
|17:24.8
|2
|Brett GARDNER
NC State [SO]
|17:30.9
+6
|3
|Ian HARRISON
NC State [SO]
|17:36.9
+12
|4
|John MALACH
NC State [SO]
|17:49.0
+25
|5
|David VORBACH
NC State [SR]
|17:52.4
+28
|6
|Jake TOOMEY
NC State [SO]
|18:02.5
+38
|7
|Alan DEOGRACIAS
Charleston Southern [JR]
|18:05.2
+41
|8
|Miles ALLY
NC State [FR]
|18:05.5
+41
|9
|Charlie SIEBERT
Davidson [SO]
|18:09.9
+45
|10
|Beck WITTSTADT
Duke [FR]
|18:16.9
+52
|11
|Rynard SWANEPOEL
Wake Forest [FR]
|18:18.1
+54
|12
|Daniel WINTER
Unattached
|18:19.6
+55
|13
|Andrew MILLER
Elon [SR]
|18:21.2
+57
|14
|Gavin KUHLENBECK
Charleston Southern [JR]
|18:23.7
+59
|15
|Bryce GILMORE
Unattached
|18:25.2
+1:01
|16
|Zane JACKSON
Elon [JR]
|18:25.8
+1:01
|17
|Sam WALDIN
Charleston Southern [FR]
|18:27.6
+1:03
|18
|Weber LONG
Unattached
|18:27.9
+1:03
|19
|Daniel MCGOEY
NC State [SO]
|18:28.2
+1:04
|20
|Kenny EHEMAN
Davidson [SO]
|18:33.8
+1:09
|21
|Rob HOWORTH
Charleston Southern [SR]
|18:35.4
+1:11
|22
|Caleb KENYON
Unattached
|18:37.3
+1:13
|23
|Owen DROMETER
Davidson [JR]
|18:39.9
+1:15
|24
|Joseph PEARL
Wake Forest [JR]
|18:40.1
+1:16
|25
|Jack KOVACH
Duke [SO]
|18:41.9
+1:17
|26
|Paul SPECHT
Unattached
|18:47.5
+1:23
|27
|Andrew KIVETT
Wake Forest [FR]
|18:48.8
+1:24
|28
|Zach HUGHES
NC State [SO]
|18:51.5
+1:27
|29
|Jaden KINGSLEY
Charleston Southern [JR]
|18:51.9
+1:27
|30
|Tom JOYCE
Charleston Southern [SR]
|18:52.7
+1:28
|Pl
|Team
|Pts
|1
|NC State
|20
|2
|Charleston Southern
|48
|3
|Elon
|85
|4
|Davidson
|92
|5
|UNCW
|175
|6
|Campbell
|193
|7
|NC A&T
|238
|8
|Fayetteville St.
|244
|9
|N.C. Central
|250
|10
|Barton
|259
|11
|Bull City TC
|282
|12
|Shaw
|320
|13
|Johnson C. Smith
|382
|Duke
|NTS
|Wake Forest
|NTS
|Louisburg College
|NTS
|Rockingham CC
|NTS
WOMEN’S 5K RESULTS
|Pl
|Athlete – WOMEN’S 5K RACE TOP 30
|Time
|1
|Samantha BUSH
NC State [JR]
|16:14.5
|2
|Marlee STARLIPER
NC State [FR]
|16:20.1
+6
|3
|Mariah HOWLETT
NC State [JR]
|16:37.5
+23
|4
|Michaela REINHART
Railroad Athletics
|16:48.8
+34
|5
|Savannah SHAW
NC State [SR]
|16:52.8
+38
|6
|Gionna QUARZO
NC State [SO]
|16:59.0
+44
|7
|Grace HARTMAN
Unattached
|17:06.5
+52
|8
|Brooke RAUBER
NC State [FR]
|17:12.1
+58
|9
|Cassidy HEATON
Railroad Athletics
|17:15.1
+1:01
|10
|Dorcus EWOI
Campbell [SR]
|17:20.9
+1:06
|11
|Shannon SEFTON
NC State [SO]
|17:24.5
+1:10
|12
|Alyssa HENDRIX
NC State [FR]
|17:37.2
+1:23
|13
|Olivia HAAS
Unattached
|17:43.4
+1:29
|14
|Keerstin AUGUSTIN
Charleston Southern [SO]
|17:44.5
+1:30
|15
|Hannah MILLER
Elon [JR]
|17:46.5
+1:32
|16
|Briley BICKERSTAFF
Unattached
|17:52.8
+1:38
|17
|Frances WHITWORTH
Davidson [JR]
|18:09.8
+1:55
|18
|Sarah MCCARTNEY
Charleston Southern [SO]
|18:13.8
+1:59
|19
|Anne AKAGI
Charleston Southern [JR]
|18:33.5
+2:19
|20
|Natalie ABERNATHY
Davidson [SR]
|18:37.5
+2:23
|21
|Kendall HOBBS
UNCW [SO]
|18:42.9
+2:28
|22
|Summer HERBERTSON
UNCW [FR]
|18:47.7
+2:33
|23
|Hana BASKIN
Bull City TC
|18:48.4
+2:34
|24
|Alexis MCDONNELL
Davidson [SR]
|18:50.6
+2:36
|25
|Zanelle WILLEMSE
Charleston Southern [SR]
|19:03.2
+2:49
|26
|Julia BELL
Elon [FR]
|19:03.4
+2:49
|27
|Amy CASTLE
Bull City TC
|19:05.8
+2:51
|28
|Anna BERQUIST
Davidson [SO]
|19:07.6
+2:53
|29
|Molly SULLIVAN
Davidson [FR]
|19:10.1
+2:56
|30
|Tate ARRINGTON
Davidson [FR]
|19:14.9
+3:00
|Pl
|Team
|Pts
|1
|NC State
|17
|2
|Charleston Southern
|86
|3
|Davidson
|93
|4
|Elon
|119
|5
|UNCW
|134
|6
|Railroad Athletics
|141
|7
|NC A&T
|231
|8
|N.C. Central
|239
|9
|Campbell
|264
|10
|Fayetteville St.
|276
|11
|Winston-Salem St.
|290
|12
|Shaw
|328
|13
|Johnson C. Smith
|364
|Bull City TC
|NTS
|Barton
|NTS
|Rockingham CC
|NTS