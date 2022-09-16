Results and team scores from the college men’s and women’s races at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022, which took place at the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan, on Friday, 16 September. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic?
Grand Valley State took the honor in the men’s team scoring after tallying 45 points to defeat second-place Cincinnati which finished with 89 points and the host, Michigan State which ended third with 115pts. The top five finishers were completed by fourth-place team Kent State with 162pts and North Central (Ill.) on 163pts.
The women’s team title went to Michigan State which dominated with 19 points after placing all the scorers in the top eight finishers, including going 1-2-3 in the 6k race. The home team also had runners finishing fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th on the day.
Grand Valley State scored 71points for second place, followed by SUNY Geneseo (127), Johns Hopkins (142) and Cincinnati (156).
Meanwhile, Tanner Chada of Grand Valley State ran 24:03.70 to secure the victory in the men’s individual 8k race, beating Alex Phillip of John Carroll who finished second at 24:29.11 and Michigan State’s Aden Smith (24:35.54) in third place.
On the women’s side, Kaitlyn Hynes clocked 21:07.42 to lead a Michigan State 1-2-3 finish in the women’s 6k, with Katie Osika (21:14.14) and Makenna Veen (21:22.24) following her home in second and third, respectively.
Photo by Michigan State Athletics
Men’s Top 30 – 8k Race
|Pl
|Name
|Team
|Finish
|Pace
|1
|Tanner CHADA
|Grand Valley St.
|24:03.70
|4:50
|2
|Alex PHILLIP
|John Carroll
|24:29.11
|4:55
|3
|Aden SMITH
|Michigan State
|24:35.54
|4:56
|4
|Carlee STIMPFEL
|UNA-Michigan State
|24:40.50
|4:57
|5
|Joe FARLEY
|Kent State
|24:45.45
|4:58
|6
|Tyler WIRTH
|Cincinnati
|24:45.84
|4:58
|7
|Owen HUARD
|Michigan State
|24:48.17
|4:59
|8
|Andrew HYLEN
|Grand Valley St.
|24:49.42
|4:59
|9
|Koby FRAAZA
|Grand Valley St.
|24:49.50
|4:59
|10
|Baidy BA
|Kent State
|24:57.71
|5:01
|11
|Bryan HERNANDEZ-RIOS
|Grace
|24:58.51
|5:01
|12
|Milo GREDER
|Cincinnati
|24:59.34
|5:01
|13
|Max SVIENTY
|North Central (Ill.)
|25:01.72
|5:02
|14
|Luke POHL
|Cornerstone
|25:03.77
|5:02
|15
|Brock WOODERSON
|Grand Valley St.
|25:10.24
|5:03
|16
|Samuel MARTENS
|Grand Valley St.
|25:12.68
|5:04
|17
|Nick ANDREWS
|SUNY Geneseo
|25:13.31
|5:04
|18
|Matthew KLEIMAN
|Johns Hopkins
|25:14.53
|5:04
|19
|Emmanuel LEBLOND
|Johns Hopkins
|25:17.54
|5:05
|20
|Bobby GANSER
|Cincinnati
|25:18.07
|5:05
|21
|Jack PENNEWELL
|Michigan State
|25:19.65
|5:05
|22
|Shadrack KIPKOSGEI
|Kent State
|25:22.03
|5:06
|23
|Scott SPAANSTRA
|Grand Valley St.
|25:22.36
|5:06
|24
|Samuel BAUSTERT
|Grand Valley St.
|25:22.75
|5:06
|25
|Evan WALDA
|Valparaiso
|25:23.47
|5:06
|26
|Matt HOAK
|Cincinnati
|25:24.12
|5:06
|27
|Caleb FUTTER
|Grand Valley St.
|25:25.88
|5:06
|28
|Kyle MASTIN
|Northern Kentucky
|25:26.96
|5:07
|29
|Barrett SCHEATZLE
|John Carroll
|25:27.56
|5:07
|30
|Jason MILLIS
|Grand Valley St.
|25:27.57
|5:07
Women’s Top 30 – 6k Race
|Pl
|Name
|Year
|Team
|Finish
|Pace
|1
|Kaitlyn HYNES
|SO
|Michigan State
|21:07.42
|5:39
|2
|Katie OSIKA
|JR
|Michigan State
|21:14.14
|5:41
|3
|Makenna VEEN
|SO
|Michigan State
|21:22.24
|5:43
|4
|Natalie GRABER
|JR
|Grand Valley St.
|21:27.00
|5:45
|5
|Grace MOLLOY
|JR
|Michigan State
|21:31.62
|5:46
|6
|Alex ROSS
|SR
|Johns Hopkins
|21:33.69
|5:46
|7
|Lauren KILEY
|FR
|Unattached
|21:36.90
|5:47
|8
|Kathleen MCCAREY
|JR
|SUNY Geneseo
|21:43.07
|5:49
|9
|Emily BARDWELL
|SO
|Michigan State
|21:46.64
|5:50
|10
|Lauren FREELAND
|SO
|Michigan State
|21:47.27
|5:50
|11
|Abigail VANDERKOOI
|FR
|Unattached
|21:55.00
|5:52
|12
|Maddie WALKER
|SR
|Cincinnati
|21:58.72
|5:53
|13
|Sophia LUCKI
|FR
|Michigan State
|22:02.33
|5:54
|14
|Klaudia O’MALLEY
|JR
|Grand Valley St.
|22:04.58
|5:55
|15
|Sara STEPHENSON
|JR
|Johns Hopkins
|22:05.60
|5:55
|16
|Taylor VISSCHER
|SO
|Michigan State
|22:11.16
|5:57
|17
|Kayla SCHIERA
|JR
|Western Michigan
|22:13.30
|5:57
|18
|Taryn CHAPKO
|SO
|Grand Valley St.
|22:14.66
|5:57
|19
|Windsor ARDNER
|JR
|SUNY Geneseo
|22:18.78
|5:59
|20
|Lauren BUCKNER
|JR
|Saginaw Valley
|22:21.13
|5:59
|21
|Madison EBRIGHT
|FR
|Grand Valley St.
|22:21.42
|5:59
|22
|Leah LISLE
|SR
|Kent State
|22:22.14
|5:59
|23
|Katelyn STEWART-BARNETT
|FR
|Michigan State
|22:22.32
|6:00
|24
|Maria MITCHELL
|Unattached
|22:22.72
|6:00
|25
|Madelyn FRENS
|FR
|Unattached
|22:23.77
|6:00
|26
|Meghan BEUTE
|UNA-Michigan State
|22:24.36
|6:00
|27
|Malarie PINWAR
|FR
|Cornerstone
|22:25.07
|6:00
|28
|Shayna ALTVATER
|SO
|Grand Valley St.
|22:26.81
|6:01
|29
|Fatima GIRON
|SO
|Michigan State
|22:29.98
|6:02
|30
|Kayce RYPMA
|JR
|Grand Valley St.
|22:32.54
|6:02
TEAM SCORE – WOMEN
|1
|Michigan State
|19
|1 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 8 – (9) – (11)
|2
|Grand Valley St.
|71
|4 – 12 – 15 – 18 – 22 – (23) – (24)
|3
|SUNY Geneseo
|127
|7 – 16 – 31 – 36 – 37 – (39) – (47)
|4
|Johns Hopkins
|142
|6 – 13 – 28 – 46 – 49 – (53) – (55)
|5
|Cincinnati
|156
|10 – 30 – 33 – 41 – 42 – (45) – (51)
|6
|UNA-Michigan State
|187
|20 – 27 – 32 – 50 – 58 – (62) –
|7
|Saginaw Valley
|236
|17 – 25 – 40 – 69 – 85 – (91) – (102)
|8
|Western Michigan
|262
|14 – 38 – 56 – 75 – 79 – (84) – (116)
|9
|Kent State
|268
|19 – 48 – 63 – 65 – 73 – (82) – (90)
|10
|Grace
|303
|29 – 35 – 74 – 78 – 87 – (95) – (106)
|11
|Cornerstone
|307
|21 – 34 – 52 – 99 – 101 – (103) – (111)
|12
|Ferris State
|309
|54 – 57 – 59 – 68 – 71 – (93) – (96)
|13
|Northern Kentucky
|349
|26 – 67 – 76 – 80 – 100 – (104) – (120)
|14
|Case Western
|364
|44 – 72 – 77 – 83 – 88 – (113) – (114)
|15
|Ball State
|378
|43 – 61 – 70 – 92 – 112 – (115) – (118)
|16
|Morehead State
|451
|64 – 89 – 94 – 97 – 107 – (109) – (117)
|17
|Kalamazoo
|473
|60 – 86 – 98 – 108 – 121 – (122) – (124)
|18
|Valparaiso
|481
|66 – 81 – 105 – 110 – 119 – –
|19
|MSU Running Club
|629
|123 – 125 – 126 – 127 – 128 – (129) –
TEAM SCORE – MEN
|1
|Grand Valley St.
|45
|1 – 7 – 8 – 14 – 15 – (22) – (23)
|2
|Cincinnati
|89
|5 – 11 – 19 – 25 – 29 – (35) – (62)
|3
|Michigan State
|115
|3 – 6 – 20 – 42 – 44 – (98) –
|4
|Kent State
|162
|4 – 9 – 21 – 58 – 70 – (84) – (93)
|5
|North Central (Ill.)
|163
|12 – 31 – 33 – 41 – 46 – (51) – (53)
|6
|Johns Hopkins
|166
|17 – 18 – 34 – 43 – 54 – (55) – (59)
|7
|John Carroll
|168
|2 – 27 – 30 – 48 – 61 – (63) – (69)
|8
|SUNY Geneseo
|229
|16 – 36 – 45 – 60 – 72 – (73) – (75)
|9
|Saginaw Valley
|237
|28 – 40 – 47 – 56 – 66 – (67) – (74)
|10
|Case Western
|262
|32 – 37 – 49 – 68 – 76 – (94) – (103)
|11
|Valparaiso
|263
|24 – 38 – 50 – 52 – 99 – (111) – (112)
|12
|Cornerstone
|307
|13 – 65 – 71 – 77 – 81 – (86) – (96)
|13
|Grace
|326
|10 – 57 – 79 – 85 – 95 – (104) – (114)
|14
|Morehead State
|369
|39 – 64 – 87 – 88 – 91 – (100) – (105)
|15
|Northern Kentucky
|383
|26 – 80 – 83 – 92 – 102 – (106) – (113)
|16
|Ferris State
|436
|78 – 82 – 89 – 90 – 97 – (107) – (108)
|17
|Kalamazoo
|571
|101 – 116 – 117 – 118 – 119 – (122) – (123)
|18
|MSU Running Club
|575
|109 – 110 – 115 – 120 – 121 – (124) – (125)