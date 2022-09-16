Results and team scores from the college men’s and women’s races at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022, which took place at the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan, on Friday, 16 September. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic?

Grand Valley State took the honor in the men’s team scoring after tallying 45 points to defeat second-place Cincinnati which finished with 89 points and the host, Michigan State which ended third with 115pts. The top five finishers were completed by fourth-place team Kent State with 162pts and North Central (Ill.) on 163pts.

The women’s team title went to Michigan State which dominated with 19 points after placing all the scorers in the top eight finishers, including going 1-2-3 in the 6k race. The home team also had runners finishing fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th on the day.

Grand Valley State scored 71points for second place, followed by SUNY Geneseo (127), Johns Hopkins (142) and Cincinnati (156).

Meanwhile, Tanner Chada of Grand Valley State ran 24:03.70 to secure the victory in the men’s individual 8k race, beating Alex Phillip of John Carroll who finished second at 24:29.11 and Michigan State’s Aden Smith (24:35.54) in third place.

On the women’s side, Kaitlyn Hynes clocked 21:07.42 to lead a Michigan State 1-2-3 finish in the women’s 6k, with Katie Osika (21:14.14) and Makenna Veen (21:22.24) following her home in second and third, respectively.

For full results please click here

Photo by Michigan State Athletics

Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022

Men’s Top 30 – 8k Race

Pl Name Team Finish Pace 1 Tanner CHADA Grand Valley St. 24:03.70 4:50 2 Alex PHILLIP John Carroll 24:29.11 4:55 3 Aden SMITH Michigan State 24:35.54 4:56 4 Carlee STIMPFEL UNA-Michigan State 24:40.50 4:57 5 Joe FARLEY Kent State 24:45.45 4:58 6 Tyler WIRTH Cincinnati 24:45.84 4:58 7 Owen HUARD Michigan State 24:48.17 4:59 8 Andrew HYLEN Grand Valley St. 24:49.42 4:59 9 Koby FRAAZA Grand Valley St. 24:49.50 4:59 10 Baidy BA Kent State 24:57.71 5:01 11 Bryan HERNANDEZ-RIOS Grace 24:58.51 5:01 12 Milo GREDER Cincinnati 24:59.34 5:01 13 Max SVIENTY North Central (Ill.) 25:01.72 5:02 14 Luke POHL Cornerstone 25:03.77 5:02 15 Brock WOODERSON Grand Valley St. 25:10.24 5:03 16 Samuel MARTENS Grand Valley St. 25:12.68 5:04 17 Nick ANDREWS SUNY Geneseo 25:13.31 5:04 18 Matthew KLEIMAN Johns Hopkins 25:14.53 5:04 19 Emmanuel LEBLOND Johns Hopkins 25:17.54 5:05 20 Bobby GANSER Cincinnati 25:18.07 5:05 21 Jack PENNEWELL Michigan State 25:19.65 5:05 22 Shadrack KIPKOSGEI Kent State 25:22.03 5:06 23 Scott SPAANSTRA Grand Valley St. 25:22.36 5:06 24 Samuel BAUSTERT Grand Valley St. 25:22.75 5:06 25 Evan WALDA Valparaiso 25:23.47 5:06 26 Matt HOAK Cincinnati 25:24.12 5:06 27 Caleb FUTTER Grand Valley St. 25:25.88 5:06 28 Kyle MASTIN Northern Kentucky 25:26.96 5:07 29 Barrett SCHEATZLE John Carroll 25:27.56 5:07 30 Jason MILLIS Grand Valley St. 25:27.57 5:07

Women’s Top 30 – 6k Race

Pl Name Year Team Finish Pace 1 Kaitlyn HYNES SO Michigan State 21:07.42 5:39 2 Katie OSIKA JR Michigan State 21:14.14 5:41 3 Makenna VEEN SO Michigan State 21:22.24 5:43 4 Natalie GRABER JR Grand Valley St. 21:27.00 5:45 5 Grace MOLLOY JR Michigan State 21:31.62 5:46 6 Alex ROSS SR Johns Hopkins 21:33.69 5:46 7 Lauren KILEY FR Unattached 21:36.90 5:47 8 Kathleen MCCAREY JR SUNY Geneseo 21:43.07 5:49 9 Emily BARDWELL SO Michigan State 21:46.64 5:50 10 Lauren FREELAND SO Michigan State 21:47.27 5:50 11 Abigail VANDERKOOI FR Unattached 21:55.00 5:52 12 Maddie WALKER SR Cincinnati 21:58.72 5:53 13 Sophia LUCKI FR Michigan State 22:02.33 5:54 14 Klaudia O’MALLEY JR Grand Valley St. 22:04.58 5:55 15 Sara STEPHENSON JR Johns Hopkins 22:05.60 5:55 16 Taylor VISSCHER SO Michigan State 22:11.16 5:57 17 Kayla SCHIERA JR Western Michigan 22:13.30 5:57 18 Taryn CHAPKO SO Grand Valley St. 22:14.66 5:57 19 Windsor ARDNER JR SUNY Geneseo 22:18.78 5:59 20 Lauren BUCKNER JR Saginaw Valley 22:21.13 5:59 21 Madison EBRIGHT FR Grand Valley St. 22:21.42 5:59 22 Leah LISLE SR Kent State 22:22.14 5:59 23 Katelyn STEWART-BARNETT FR Michigan State 22:22.32 6:00 24 Maria MITCHELL Unattached 22:22.72 6:00 25 Madelyn FRENS FR Unattached 22:23.77 6:00 26 Meghan BEUTE UNA-Michigan State 22:24.36 6:00 27 Malarie PINWAR FR Cornerstone 22:25.07 6:00 28 Shayna ALTVATER SO Grand Valley St. 22:26.81 6:01 29 Fatima GIRON SO Michigan State 22:29.98 6:02 30 Kayce RYPMA JR Grand Valley St. 22:32.54 6:02

TEAM SCORE – WOMEN

1 Michigan State 19 1 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 8 – (9) – (11) 2 Grand Valley St. 71 4 – 12 – 15 – 18 – 22 – (23) – (24) 3 SUNY Geneseo 127 7 – 16 – 31 – 36 – 37 – (39) – (47) 4 Johns Hopkins 142 6 – 13 – 28 – 46 – 49 – (53) – (55) 5 Cincinnati 156 10 – 30 – 33 – 41 – 42 – (45) – (51) 6 UNA-Michigan State 187 20 – 27 – 32 – 50 – 58 – (62) – 7 Saginaw Valley 236 17 – 25 – 40 – 69 – 85 – (91) – (102) 8 Western Michigan 262 14 – 38 – 56 – 75 – 79 – (84) – (116) 9 Kent State 268 19 – 48 – 63 – 65 – 73 – (82) – (90) 10 Grace 303 29 – 35 – 74 – 78 – 87 – (95) – (106) 11 Cornerstone 307 21 – 34 – 52 – 99 – 101 – (103) – (111) 12 Ferris State 309 54 – 57 – 59 – 68 – 71 – (93) – (96) 13 Northern Kentucky 349 26 – 67 – 76 – 80 – 100 – (104) – (120) 14 Case Western 364 44 – 72 – 77 – 83 – 88 – (113) – (114) 15 Ball State 378 43 – 61 – 70 – 92 – 112 – (115) – (118) 16 Morehead State 451 64 – 89 – 94 – 97 – 107 – (109) – (117) 17 Kalamazoo 473 60 – 86 – 98 – 108 – 121 – (122) – (124) 18 Valparaiso 481 66 – 81 – 105 – 110 – 119 – – 19 MSU Running Club 629 123 – 125 – 126 – 127 – 128 – (129) –

TEAM SCORE – MEN

1 Grand Valley St. 45 1 – 7 – 8 – 14 – 15 – (22) – (23) 2 Cincinnati 89 5 – 11 – 19 – 25 – 29 – (35) – (62) 3 Michigan State 115 3 – 6 – 20 – 42 – 44 – (98) – 4 Kent State 162 4 – 9 – 21 – 58 – 70 – (84) – (93) 5 North Central (Ill.) 163 12 – 31 – 33 – 41 – 46 – (51) – (53) 6 Johns Hopkins 166 17 – 18 – 34 – 43 – 54 – (55) – (59) 7 John Carroll 168 2 – 27 – 30 – 48 – 61 – (63) – (69) 8 SUNY Geneseo 229 16 – 36 – 45 – 60 – 72 – (73) – (75) 9 Saginaw Valley 237 28 – 40 – 47 – 56 – 66 – (67) – (74) 10 Case Western 262 32 – 37 – 49 – 68 – 76 – (94) – (103) 11 Valparaiso 263 24 – 38 – 50 – 52 – 99 – (111) – (112) 12 Cornerstone 307 13 – 65 – 71 – 77 – 81 – (86) – (96) 13 Grace 326 10 – 57 – 79 – 85 – 95 – (104) – (114) 14 Morehead State 369 39 – 64 – 87 – 88 – 91 – (100) – (105) 15 Northern Kentucky 383 26 – 80 – 83 – 92 – 102 – (106) – (113) 16 Ferris State 436 78 – 82 – 89 – 90 – 97 – (107) – (108) 17 Kalamazoo 571 101 – 116 – 117 – 118 – 119 – (122) – (123) 18 MSU Running Club 575 109 – 110 – 115 – 120 – 121 – (124) – (125)