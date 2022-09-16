Kaitlyn Hynes of Michigan State wins the Spartan Invitational 2022
  • Save

Results and team scores from the college men’s and women’s races at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022, which took place at the Forest Akers East Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan, on Friday, 16 September. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Woodbridge Cross Country Classic?

Grand Valley State took the honor in the men’s team scoring after tallying 45 points to defeat second-place Cincinnati which finished with 89 points and the host, Michigan State which ended third with 115pts. The top five finishers were completed by fourth-place team Kent State with 162pts and North Central (Ill.) on 163pts.

The women’s team title went to Michigan State which dominated with 19 points after placing all the scorers in the top eight finishers, including going 1-2-3 in the 6k race. The home team also had runners finishing fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th on the day.

Grand Valley State scored 71points for second place, followed by SUNY Geneseo (127), Johns Hopkins (142) and Cincinnati (156).

Meanwhile, Tanner Chada of Grand Valley State ran 24:03.70 to secure the victory in the men’s individual 8k race, beating Alex Phillip of John Carroll who finished second at 24:29.11 and Michigan State’s Aden Smith (24:35.54) in third place.

On the women’s side, Kaitlyn Hynes clocked 21:07.42 to lead a Michigan State 1-2-3 finish in the women’s 6k, with Katie Osika (21:14.14) and Makenna Veen (21:22.24) following her home in second and third, respectively.

For full results please click here

Photo by Michigan State Athletics

Michigan State Spartan Invitational 2022

Men’s Top 30 – 8k Race

PlNameTeamFinishPace
1Tanner CHADAGrand Valley St.24:03.704:50
2Alex PHILLIPJohn Carroll24:29.114:55
3Aden SMITHMichigan State24:35.544:56
4Carlee STIMPFELUNA-Michigan State24:40.504:57
5Joe FARLEYKent State24:45.454:58
6Tyler WIRTHCincinnati24:45.844:58
7Owen HUARDMichigan State24:48.174:59
8Andrew HYLENGrand Valley St.24:49.424:59
9Koby FRAAZAGrand Valley St.24:49.504:59
10Baidy BAKent State24:57.715:01
11Bryan HERNANDEZ-RIOSGrace24:58.515:01
12Milo GREDERCincinnati24:59.345:01
13Max SVIENTYNorth Central (Ill.)25:01.725:02
14Luke POHLCornerstone25:03.775:02
15Brock WOODERSONGrand Valley St.25:10.245:03
16Samuel MARTENSGrand Valley St.25:12.685:04
17Nick ANDREWSSUNY Geneseo25:13.315:04
18Matthew KLEIMANJohns Hopkins25:14.535:04
19Emmanuel LEBLONDJohns Hopkins25:17.545:05
20Bobby GANSERCincinnati25:18.075:05
21Jack PENNEWELLMichigan State25:19.655:05
22Shadrack KIPKOSGEIKent State25:22.035:06
23Scott SPAANSTRAGrand Valley St.25:22.365:06
24Samuel BAUSTERTGrand Valley St.25:22.755:06
25Evan WALDAValparaiso25:23.475:06
26Matt HOAKCincinnati25:24.125:06
27Caleb FUTTERGrand Valley St.25:25.885:06
28Kyle MASTINNorthern Kentucky25:26.965:07
29Barrett SCHEATZLEJohn Carroll25:27.565:07
30Jason MILLISGrand Valley St.25:27.575:07

Women’s Top 30 – 6k Race

PlNameYearTeamFinishPace
1Kaitlyn HYNESSOMichigan State21:07.425:39
2Katie OSIKAJRMichigan State21:14.145:41
3Makenna VEENSOMichigan State21:22.245:43
4Natalie GRABERJRGrand Valley St.21:27.005:45
5Grace MOLLOYJRMichigan State21:31.625:46
6Alex ROSSSRJohns Hopkins21:33.695:46
7Lauren KILEYFRUnattached21:36.905:47
8Kathleen MCCAREYJRSUNY Geneseo21:43.075:49
9Emily BARDWELLSOMichigan State21:46.645:50
10Lauren FREELANDSOMichigan State21:47.275:50
11Abigail VANDERKOOIFRUnattached21:55.005:52
12Maddie WALKERSRCincinnati21:58.725:53
13Sophia LUCKIFRMichigan State22:02.335:54
14Klaudia O’MALLEYJRGrand Valley St.22:04.585:55
15Sara STEPHENSONJRJohns Hopkins22:05.605:55
16Taylor VISSCHERSOMichigan State22:11.165:57
17Kayla SCHIERAJRWestern Michigan22:13.305:57
18Taryn CHAPKOSOGrand Valley St.22:14.665:57
19Windsor ARDNERJRSUNY Geneseo22:18.785:59
20Lauren BUCKNERJRSaginaw Valley22:21.135:59
21Madison EBRIGHTFRGrand Valley St.22:21.425:59
22Leah LISLESRKent State22:22.145:59
23Katelyn STEWART-BARNETTFRMichigan State22:22.326:00
24Maria MITCHELLUnattached22:22.726:00
25Madelyn FRENSFRUnattached22:23.776:00
26Meghan BEUTEUNA-Michigan State22:24.366:00
27Malarie PINWARFRCornerstone22:25.076:00
28Shayna ALTVATERSOGrand Valley St.22:26.816:01
29Fatima GIRONSOMichigan State22:29.986:02
30Kayce RYPMAJRGrand Valley St.22:32.546:02

TEAM SCORE – WOMEN

1Michigan State191 – 2 – 3 – 5 – 8 – (9) – (11)
2Grand Valley St.714 – 12 – 15 – 18 – 22 – (23) – (24)
3SUNY Geneseo1277 – 16 – 31 – 36 – 37 – (39) – (47)
4Johns Hopkins1426 – 13 – 28 – 46 – 49 – (53) – (55)
5Cincinnati15610 – 30 – 33 – 41 – 42 – (45) – (51)
6UNA-Michigan State18720 – 27 – 32 – 50 – 58 – (62) –
7Saginaw Valley23617 – 25 – 40 – 69 – 85 – (91) – (102)
8Western Michigan26214 – 38 – 56 – 75 – 79 – (84) – (116)
9Kent State26819 – 48 – 63 – 65 – 73 – (82) – (90)
10Grace30329 – 35 – 74 – 78 – 87 – (95) – (106)
11Cornerstone30721 – 34 – 52 – 99 – 101 – (103) – (111)
12Ferris State30954 – 57 – 59 – 68 – 71 – (93) – (96)
13Northern Kentucky34926 – 67 – 76 – 80 – 100 – (104) – (120)
14Case Western36444 – 72 – 77 – 83 – 88 – (113) – (114)
15Ball State37843 – 61 – 70 – 92 – 112 – (115) – (118)
16Morehead State45164 – 89 – 94 – 97 – 107 – (109) – (117)
17Kalamazoo47360 – 86 – 98 – 108 – 121 – (122) – (124)
18Valparaiso48166 – 81 – 105 – 110 – 119 – –
19MSU Running Club629123 – 125 – 126 – 127 – 128 – (129) –

TEAM SCORE – MEN

1Grand Valley St.451 – 7 – 8 – 14 – 15 – (22) – (23)
2Cincinnati895 – 11 – 19 – 25 – 29 – (35) – (62)
3Michigan State1153 – 6 – 20 – 42 – 44 – (98) –
4Kent State1624 – 9 – 21 – 58 – 70 – (84) – (93)
5North Central (Ill.)16312 – 31 – 33 – 41 – 46 – (51) – (53)
6Johns Hopkins16617 – 18 – 34 – 43 – 54 – (55) – (59)
7John Carroll1682 – 27 – 30 – 48 – 61 – (63) – (69)
8SUNY Geneseo22916 – 36 – 45 – 60 – 72 – (73) – (75)
9Saginaw Valley23728 – 40 – 47 – 56 – 66 – (67) – (74)
10Case Western26232 – 37 – 49 – 68 – 76 – (94) – (103)
11Valparaiso26324 – 38 – 50 – 52 – 99 – (111) – (112)
12Cornerstone30713 – 65 – 71 – 77 – 81 – (86) – (96)
13Grace32610 – 57 – 79 – 85 – 95 – (104) – (114)
14Morehead State36939 – 64 – 87 – 88 – 91 – (100) – (105)
15Northern Kentucky38326 – 80 – 83 – 92 – 102 – (106) – (113)
16Ferris State43678 – 82 – 89 – 90 – 97 – (107) – (108)
17Kalamazoo571101 – 116 – 117 – 118 – 119 – (122) – (123)
18MSU Running Club575109 – 110 – 115 – 120 – 121 – (124) – (125)
0 Shares

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.