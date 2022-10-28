CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs will be hosting the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships at Panorama Farms on Friday, 28 October, and live streaming coverage and live results will be available.

Where Can I Watch and Follow The 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships?

Fans can watch all the live broadcast on the ACCN – ACC Network – with Flash Results assigned to provide the teams’ scores and individual race results. Live Timing. The ACC Cross Country Championships will be hosted at Panorama Farms for the first time since 2014 as a total of 12 nationally ranked teams will be in action.

Note that the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships will be broadcast on ACC Network and will also be streamed through the ESPN app and at WatchESPN.com for customers who have the ACC Network as part of their television subscription. Read More: How to watch the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship?

Live results are also available and links to both the live broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

The men’s 8k race will start will begin the program on Friday, with the championship battle set to go off at 10:40 a.m. The race will be followed by the women’s championship 6k race at 11:30 a.m. ACC Championship Page | Live Timing | ACCNX

Super Field Set For 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships

The ACC is one of the deepest conferences among the entire NCAA Cross Country Championships with the league boasting a total of 12 ranked teams this year. This is the most of any conference in NCAA Division I.

Among those ranked with the nation’s best is the No. 1 ranked and reigning national champion NC State women who are again favorites to win this year’s crown. The Wolfpack are seeking their seventh successive team crown.

No. 6 Notre Dame, in the meantime, will go in search of its third successive ACC Cross Country Championships men’s team title. The field will feature a total of seven nationally ranked men’s teams, with No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 12 NC State, and No. 13 Virginia, also ranked in the top 15.

Men’s Ranked Teams (7)

No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 12 NC State, No. 13 Virginia, No. 16 Syracuse, No. 18 North Carolina, No. 29 Duke

Women’s Ranked Teams (5)

No. 1 NC State, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 15 Syracuse, No. 25 Virginia