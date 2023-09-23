Makenson Gletty and Sophie Weißenberg are the overnight leaders at the Décastar 2023 World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold event at the Stade Pierre Paul Bernard in Talence, on Saturday’s first day.
At the end of the first of two days of competition, Germany’s Sophie Weißenberg leads the women’s Heptathlon after four events with 3757 points, just ahead of USA’s Taliyah Brooks, who is second on 3756pts, while Dutch defending champion Emma Oosterwegel is third with 3688pts.
USA’s Annie Kunz, the Olympic sixth-place finisher, is sitting sixth after day one in Talence with 3653pts, while fellow American Michelle Atherley is 15th with 3381pts.
After five completed events, Makenson Gletty of France holds the lead in the men’s Decathlon at the end of day one at the Décastar 2023 with 4344 points, with Manuel Eitel of Germany ending the day second with 4268pts and Swiss Finley Gaio third with 4209pts.
Defending champion Lindon Victor of Grenada sits 212 points off the leader in fourth place with 4132 points. USA’s Devon Williams is 8th with 4020 points.
Décastar 2023 Day 1 Standings
Women’s Heptathlon Standings
|Place
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Sophie Weißenberg
|GER
|3757
|2
|Taliyah Brooks
|USA
|3756
|3
|Emma Oosterwegel
|NED
|3688
|4
|Annik Kälin
|SUI
|3654
|5
|Marijke Esselink
|NED
|3654
|6
|Annie Kunz
|USA
|3653
|7
|Yuliya Loban
|UKR
|3572
|8
|Verena Mayr
|AUT
|3560
|9
|Isabel Posch
|AUT
|3549
|10
|Sandrina Sprengel
|GER
|3524
|11
|Célia Perron
|FRA
|3494
|12
|Xénia Krizsan
|HUN
|3482
|13
|Auriana Lazraq-Khlass
|FRA
|3440
|14
|Léonie Cambours
|FRA
|3418
|15
|Michelle Atherley
|USA
|3381
|16
|Georgia Ellenwood
|CAN
|3323
|17
|Claudia Conte
|ESP
|3264
|18
|Ellen Barber
|GBR
|3223
Men’s Decathlon Standings
|Place
|Name
|Country
|Points
|1
|Makenson Gletty
|FRA
|4344
|2
|Manuel Eitel
|GER
|4268
|3
|Finley Gaio
|SUI
|4209
|4
|Lindon Victor
|GRN
|4132
|5
|Jente Hauttekeete
|BEL
|4120
|6
|Risto Lillemets
|EST
|4060
|7
|Baptiste Thiery
|FRA
|4053
|8
|Devon Williams
|USA
|4020
|9
|Pawel Wiesiolek
|POL
|3959
|10
|Kristian Rosenberg
|EST
|3923
|11
|Vilém Stráský
|CZE
|3902
|12
|Ondrey Kopecky
|CZE
|3886
|13
|Thomas Van Der Plaetsen
|BEL
|3877
|14
|Niels Pittomvils
|BEL
|3866
|15
|Basile Rolnin
|FRA
|3034