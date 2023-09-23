Makenson Gletty and Sophie Weißenberg are the overnight leaders at the Décastar 2023 World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold event at the Stade Pierre Paul Bernard in Talence, on Saturday’s first day.

At the end of the first of two days of competition, Germany’s Sophie Weißenberg leads the women’s Heptathlon after four events with 3757 points, just ahead of USA’s Taliyah Brooks, who is second on 3756pts, while Dutch defending champion Emma Oosterwegel is third with 3688pts.

USA’s Annie Kunz, the Olympic sixth-place finisher, is sitting sixth after day one in Talence with 3653pts, while fellow American Michelle Atherley is 15th with 3381pts.

After five completed events, Makenson Gletty of France holds the lead in the men’s Decathlon at the end of day one at the Décastar 2023 with 4344 points, with Manuel Eitel of Germany ending the day second with 4268pts and Swiss Finley Gaio third with 4209pts.

Defending champion Lindon Victor of Grenada sits 212 points off the leader in fourth place with 4132 points. USA’s Devon Williams is 8th with 4020 points.

Décastar 2023 Day 1 Standings

Women’s Heptathlon Standings

Place Name Country Points 1 Sophie Weißenberg GER 3757 2 Taliyah Brooks USA 3756 3 Emma Oosterwegel NED 3688 4 Annik Kälin SUI 3654 5 Marijke Esselink NED 3654 6 Annie Kunz USA 3653 7 Yuliya Loban UKR 3572 8 Verena Mayr AUT 3560 9 Isabel Posch AUT 3549 10 Sandrina Sprengel GER 3524 11 Célia Perron FRA 3494 12 Xénia Krizsan HUN 3482 13 Auriana Lazraq-Khlass FRA 3440 14 Léonie Cambours FRA 3418 15 Michelle Atherley USA 3381 16 Georgia Ellenwood CAN 3323 17 Claudia Conte ESP 3264 18 Ellen Barber GBR 3223

Men’s Decathlon Standings