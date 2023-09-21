OREGON, (Sept 21) – UCLA’s Cross Country team is set to compete in its second meet of the season at the 2023 Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Oregon, on Friday, September 22. The event will feature top-ranked teams and will be live-streamed on RunnerSpace.com.

The invitational will see a clash of titans as No. 6 BYU faces off against No. 7 Oregon in the women’s race. The men’s race will feature the top 10 Portland and Oregon’s standout freshmen.

Broadcast Schedule – 2023 Bill Dellinger Invitational

The broadcast kicks off at 1:50 p.m. ET.

The men’s 8000m race starts at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The women’s 6000m race is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Streaming Details The event will be available live and on-demand via RunnerSpace.com, requiring a RunnerSpace +PLUS account for access. On-demand videos can be found here.

Live Results

Event Timing Hosted by the University of Oregon, the men’s race will commence at 11 a.m. PT, followed by the women’s race at 11:45 a.m. PT.

Course Overview The event will take place at the Pine Ridge Golf Club, one of Oregon’s top golf courses. The course is primarily grass and consists of two relatively flat loops. The outer loop measures approximately 2,320 meters, while the finishing loop is around 1,350 meters.

Participating Teams