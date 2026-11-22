Likina Amebaw won the women's 6.2km in 19:54 and Saymon Amanuel defended the men's 8.2km title in 23:28 at the 94th Cinque Mulini in San Vittore Olona on Sunday. Full top 15 results.

SAN VITTORE OLONA, Italy — Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 19 minutes, 54 seconds, and Saymon Amanuel of Eritrea defended the men’s title in 23:28 at the 94th Cinque Mulini on Sunday, both pulling clear early on a rain-soaked, muddy course in chilly conditions at the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold meeting.

Amebaw, the World Athletics Road Running Championships gold medalist, controlled her tempo throughout the race as she took the lead midway through the first of three laps in the 6.2-kilometer race and won by 46 seconds. This was the third cross country win of the season for the 28-year-old, who had also picked up previous race wins in Amorebieta and Sevilla.

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Cynthia Chepkirui of Kenya was second in 20:40, while Lucia Arnoldo was the top Italian in the race, finishing third in 20:58, ahead of Federica Zanne (21:03) and Micol Majori (21:04).

Saymon Amanuel, the World Athletics Road Running Championships 5K bronze medalist, broke away in the first half of the four-lap, 8.2-kilometer men’s race and went on to win comfortably by 29 seconds over Celestin Ndikumana of Burundi (23:57). Frankline Kibet of Kenya took third in 24:05, followed by Markus Görger of Germany, who was fifth in 24:22 as the best European. Luca Alfieri was sixth in 24:23 and was the best Italian finisher.

Two-time European Championships gold medalist, Yeman Crippa, who was second at the New York City Marathon three weeks ago, withdrew on the eve of the race.

Cinque Mulini 2026 results

Men — 8.2km

Saymon Amanuel (ERI) — 23:28 Célestin Ndikumana (BDI) — 23:57 Frankline Kibet (KEN) — 24:05 Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi (KEN) — 24:12 Markus Görger (GER) — 24:22 Luca Alfieri (ITA) — 24:23 Kiptoo Andrew (KEN) — 24:33 Mauro Dallapiccola (ITA) — 24:37 Abderrazzak Gasmi (ITA) — 24:56 Daniel Kiprotich Chelogoi (UGA) — 24:59 Jeremiah Kwemoi (UGA) — 25:08 Francesco Mazza (ITA) — 25:10 Roberto Giacomotti (ITA) — 25:15 Francesco Alliegro (ITA) — 25:17 Thomas Cheptoyek (UGA) — 25:20

Women — 6.2km

Likina Amebaw (ETH) — 19:54 Cynthia Chepkirui (KEN) — 20:40 Lucia Arnoldo (ITA) — 20:58 Federica Zanne (ITA) — 21:03 Micol Majori (ITA) — 21:04 Elvanie Nimbona (ITA) — 21:19 Giulia Zanne (ITA) — 21:23 Lotte Meyberg (GER) — 21:24 Carolina Fraquelli (ITA) — 21:27 Francesca Annoni (ITA) — 21:37 Arianna Dentis (ITA) — 21:49 Sara Gandolfi (ITA) — 21:51 Adele Roatta (ITA) — 21:55 Elena Ribigini (ITA) — 22:01 Laura Ribigini (ITA) — 22:06

Complete Results