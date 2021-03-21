Results from Velocity Fest 8 Meet: March 20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Complete results from the Velocity Fest 8 Meet that took place at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, March 20. Among the standout performers at the meeting were Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and world silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts.

Fraser-Pryce made her season debut with a victory in the women’s 200 meters after stopping the clock at 23.19 seconds and looking very comfortable in doing so as well.

The 34-year-old 2008 and 2012 Olympic 100m champion is preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.

Meanwhile, Ricketts cut the sand at a new 2021 world-leading mark and a meeting record of 14.63m to win the women’s triple jump. After opening the competition with a wind-aided 14.20m effort (+3.8 m/s), Ricketts leaped out to 14.63m in the second round of the contest to take the win.

Velocity Fest 8 Meet Results

Women 400 Meter Dash

Finals

1 # 52 Russell, Janieve 27 MVP 51.77

2 # 117 McLeod, Candice 24 Uwi Mona 51.94

3 # 1 Day, Christine 34 Cameron Blazers 52.53

4 # 122 McAnnuff, Onieka Zilac Athletics 53.77

5 # 124 White, Garriel Zilac Athletics 54.20

6 # 108 Crooks, Vanessa 27 Swept 54.55

Men 400 Meter Dash

Section 1

1 # 81 Burrell, Keeno 24 Racers Track Club 46.95

2 # 25 Murray, Demar 29 GC Foster College 47.18

3 # 4 Liranzo, Jorge 26 Cameron Blazers 48.27

4 # 23 Jackson, OJ 24 GC Foster College 48.28

5 # 58 Baker, Devaughn 24 MVP 49.60

Section 2

1 # 69 Jackson, Jamoi 20 MVP 46.85

2 # 16 Barnes, Zadrion GC Foster College 47.04

3 # 32 Whyte, Troy 25 GC Foster College 47.26

4 # 90 Thomas, Terry 23 Racers Track Club 47.54

5 # 3 Henry, Paul 22 Cameron Blazers 47.70

6 # 41 James-King, Malik 21 Legacy Athletics 47.95

7 # 86 Mitchell, Barring 23 Racers Track Club 49.40

Women 200 Meter Dash

Section 1 Wind: -4.0

1 # 99 Forbes, Shashalee 24 Sprintec 23.88

2 # 51 Nanda, Srabani 29 MVP 23.91

3 # 101 Le-Roy, Anastasia 33 Sprintec 24.09

4 # 2 James-Rose, Tiffa 23 Cameron Blazers 24.16

5 # 44 Cameron, Kashieka 22 MVP 24.36

6 # 45 Dallas, Kedisha 25 MVP 25.05

Section 2 Wind: -1.6

1 # 7 Fraser Pryce, She Elite Perf 23.19

2 # 48 McPherson, Stephe 32 MVP 23.47

3 # 102 Whyte, Ronda 30 Sprintec 23.49

4 # 98 Burchell, Remona 29 Sprintec 23.71

5 # 121 Lyston, Brianna Zilac Athletics 23.88

6 # 100 Jenkins, Tovea 28 Sprintec 24.03

7 # 15 Williams, Ashley 24 GC Foster College 24.17

Men 200 Meter Dash

Section 1 Wind: -3.8

1 # 29 Sharpe, Michael 23 GC Foster College 21.76

2 # 21 Grant, Junior 19 GC Foster College 21.83

3 # 89 Stone, Kevon 20 Racers Track Club 21.90

4 # 19 Dacres, Andrae 19 GC Foster College 22.17

5 # 64 Ebanks, Nishion 20 MVP 22.24

6 # 118 Barrett, Mazhino 25 Uwi Mona 22.29

7 # 87 Russell, Owayne 25 Racers Track Club 22.39

Section 2 Wind: -3.7

1 # 107 Williams, Romario 25 Sprintec 21.28

2 # 104 Fisher, Andrew 29 Sprintec 21.97

3 # 30 Slater, Akani 23 GC Foster College 21.99

4 # 61 Campbell, Micheal 24 MVP 22.43

— # 67 Forte, Julian 27 MVP DNF

Section 3 Wind: -3.3

1 # 88 Seville, Oblique 19 Racers Track Club 21.03

2 # 38 Bentley, Michael 21 Legacy Athletics 21.45

3 # 39 Carpenter, Anthon 21 Legacy Athletics 21.69

4 # 77 Smith, Samuel 20 MVP 21.90

5 # 24 McPherson, Odaine GC Foster College 22.30

6 # 116 Minzie, Jevaughn 25 Titans 22.44

Men 110 Meter Hurdles

Finals

1 # 60 Broadbell, Rashee 20 MVP 13.71 -0.6

2 # 71 Pittersgill, Norm 24 MVP 14.55 -0.6

3 # 66 Facey, Lloyd 22 MVP 14.82 -0.6

Women 100 Meter Dash

Section 1 Wind: -3.2

1 # 6 Clayton, Tina 16 Edwin Allen 11.64

2 # 5 Clayton, Tia 16 Edwin Allen 11.85

3 # 53 Scarlett, Grizell 19 MVP 12.08

4 # 47 Laidlaw, Kristen 21 MVP 13.18

Section 2 Wind: -1.6

1 # 50 Morrison, Natasha 28 MVP 11.42

2 # 8 Williams, Shimayr Elite Perf 11.45

3 # 123 Moore, Ashanti Zilac Athletics 11.59

4 # 80 Williams, Jodean 27 Racers Track Club 11.70

5 # 37 Levy, Jura 30 Legacy Athletics 12.14

6 # 49 Moodie, Mickaell 19 MVP 12.19

7 # 13 Lindsay, Toni Ann 19 GC Foster College 12.41

8 # 12 Allison, Shanette 20 GC Foster College 12.43

Men 100 Meter Dash

Section 1 Wind: -1.8

1 # 120 Williams, Akeem 22 Uwi Mona 10.88

2 # 119 Phillips, Odario 23 Uwi Mona 10.99

3 # 63 Dyett, Jalen MVP 11.23

4 # 17 Brown, Washington 23 GC Foster College 11.25

Section 2 Wind: -2.9

1 # 68 Gayle, Tajay 24 MVP 10.70

2 # 114 Blake, Ackeem 19 Titans 10.75

3 # 59 Barnswell, Ramone 32 MVP 10.91

4 # 105 Hinds, Chadic 28 Sprintec 11.05

5 # 28 Rollins, Javon 20 GC Foster College 11.12

6 # 10 Green, Kemar Elite Perf 11.25

7 # 85 Miller, Rechmail 22 Racers Track Club 11.29

Section 3 Wind: -1.8

1 # 103 Bailey, Oshane 31 Sprintec 10.41

2 # 62 Carter, Nesta 35 MVP 10.51

3 # 106 Rodney, Brendon Sprintec 10.68

4 # 20 Goldson, Kadrian 23 GC Foster College 10.75

5 # 109 Callender, Emmanu 36 Swept 10.86

6 # 18 Compton, McKish 23 GC Foster College 10.89

7 # 42 Wilson, Tyreke 20 Legacy Athletics 11.00

Women Triple Jump

Finals

1 # 92 Ricketts, Shaniek 28 Ricketts PC 14.63mM 1.4

2 # 91 Antoine, Sandisha 29 Ricketts PC 13.64m 4.1

Men Triple Jump

Finals

1 # 94 Dunn, Tevin 22 Ricketts PC 15.64m 4.1

2 # 97 Williams, Domon 24 Ricketts PC 15.63m 3.3

3 # 26 Parkinson, Chevau 20 GC Foster College 14.74m 2.2

Women Discus Throw

Finals

1 # 110 Hall, Samantha 27 Throwers R US 57.26mM

2 # 14 Thompson, Tamara GC Foster College 48.15m

3 # 111 Jayasankar, Krish 18 Throwers R US 46.00m

4 # 112 Lugg, Kimberly 20 Throwers R US 40.43m

5 # 34 Wright, Seanna Ka Julian Throwers 39.37m

Men Shot Put

Finals

1 # 74 Richards, O’Dayne 32 MVP 18.99mM

2 # 35 Chang, Kai Julian Throwers 16.01mM

3 # 36 Downer, Rasheed Julian Throwers 15.92mM

4 # 27 Parkinson, Moses GC Foster College 15.91mM