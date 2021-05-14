2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championships: Ready to go

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championships will get underway on Friday and will run through Sunday – May 14 to 16 – at R.V. Christian Track and you can watch all the coverage live online, as well as follow the live results and other updates.

How Can You Follow Big 12 Outdoor Championships

Fans will be able to follow all the action live streams on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with this coverage of the championship starting on Saturday and Sunday and featuring live running event finals and field event coverage on tape delay.

John Kurtz and Johanna Gretschel will provide the commentary from the meeting. Action on Saturday from 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. CT can be watched here, while Sunday’s competition from 3 p. m.-7:30 p.m. CT can be found here. Live web results will be provided by PrimeTime Timing.

Among the school featuring this weekend at the championships is Baylor and the Bears are looking forward to battling against the likes of Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State and, Kansas.



“We’re ready,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “We’re taking this as kind of a beginning in a way for some of them. Let’s lock-in. We’ve battled, so let’s take a deep breath and go push hard now.”

In the meantime, K-State’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto revealed that the program is also looking forward to welcoming the rest of the conference members, after hosting the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in 2005 and 2012.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’re very excited to host the (Big 12 Championship),” said Rovelto. “We hosted in 2005 and 2012 and here we are in 2021 so that gives you a pretty good idea of how infrequently you have an opportunity to host an outdoor championship, so you have whole classes of kids that never have an opportunity to compete at a conference championship at home.

“When you have that opportunity, it’s special for everybody. It’s special for them, their families, and certainly, we hope for everyone that’s associated with our university that they look forward to putting on championships.”