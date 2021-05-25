Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

The 2021 NCAA East Preliminary round track and field championships will take take place at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, FL from May 26-29, 2021, and you can follow Day One coverage live online.

Athletes from several of the SEC power-house track and field schools, including LSU, Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida, will compete for places at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field from June 9-12.

The action will begin on Wednesday, May 26 with field events at 1:30 pm ET before running events get going later in the evening at 6:00 pm with the 110m hurdles first round. Only the men will be in action on Wednesday and they will wrap things up on Friday, while the women will compete on Thursday and Saturday.

Slated to start at 1:30 on the first day are the men hammer and Javelin throw competitions before the long jump and pole vault contests go off at 3:00 pm. The men’s shot put will close out the field event competition, starting at 6:00 pm.

Among the events on the track scheduled for Wednesday are the first round of the men’s sprint hurdles, the 1500m, 100m, 400m, 800m, 200m, and 400m hurdles. The men 10,000m semifinal will close out the first day’s schedule at 9:10 pm.

2021 NCAA East Preliminary Schedule

Day Start Wednesday Events Rnd Start List Result

Wednesday 1:30 PM Men Hammer First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 1:30 PM Men Javelin First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 3:00 PM Men Long Jump First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 3:00 PM Men Pole Vault First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 6:00 PM Men Shot Put First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 6:00 PM Men 110 M Hurdles First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 6:30 PM Men 1500 M First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 7:00 PM Men 100 M First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 7:25 PM Men 400 M First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 7:50 PM Men 800 M First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 8:20 PM Men 400 M Hurdles First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 8:45 PM Men 200 M First Round Start List Result

Wednesday 9:10 PM Men 10000 M Semifinal Start List Result