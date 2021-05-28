Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival
Advertisement

Just In

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland impressive in 100m heat at NCAA East Preliminary

Just In

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

Just In

Results from 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games

Just In

How to watch the 2021 Oregon State Showcase HS meets

Just In

How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

Watch a live stream of the 2021 Portland Track Festival that will take place from May 28-29. I am expecting some very good competition over both days.

Published

The 2021 Portland Track Festival will take place on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 and you can watch the live stream of the event, which will give several of the nation’s pro athletes another opportunity to achieve the U.S. Olympic trials and Olympic Games standards. Live streaming coverage is available here.

The distance-heavy meeting will start on Friday at 6:10 pm with the first event going off at 6:30 pm with the men’s 3,000 steeplechase run. On Saturday, the first event on the track is the men’s 400m timed finals and they will begin at 4:00 pm. Heats will be contested in descending order with the fastest section going off first.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Friday night’s schedule will see the women’s and men’s 3000m steeplechase and the women’s and men’s 10,000m runs taking place. There are two heats each for the steeplechase, while the men’s 10K will have two sections and the women’s race has been condensed into one.

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland Impressive In 100m Heat At NCAA East Preliminary

A loaded schedule is set for Saturday, which will see the 800m, 1500m, 400m, 3000m and 5000m all being contested.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Two of the highlighted races slated for Saturday’s second day are the women’s and men’s 800m.

On the women’s side, World Championships silver medalist Raevyn Rogers leads the list of entries, with Brenda Martinez, Kate Grace, Chanelle Price, and Sabrina Southerland also in the fast section.

There are four sections listed for the women’s 800m, with the likes of Samantha Murphy and Brooke Feldmeier also slated to compete.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The men’s 800m at the 2021 Portland Track Festival should provide some excitement as well.

American world champion Donavan Brazier and Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic 1500m silver medal winner, lead a strong field that could push one another to a time in the 1:43 range.

Brazier will be making his first 800m appearance in the 2021 outdoor season, having run 1:44.21 during the indoor season. The 24-year-old opened his outdoor campaign over 1500m on April 23.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first section, which is the fastest of the four heats, will also include Isaiah Harris, who has posted 1:45.50 so far this season.

Centrowitz is also listed to race in the men’s 1500m where he will face Josh Thompson, and Craig Engels.

Shelby Houlihan, Dani Jones, and Alexa Efraimson are among the starters in the women’s 1500m, while Karissa Schweizer and Lopez Lomong are among the starters for the women’s and men’s 5000m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 Portland Track Festival Schedule

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Heats are numbered in descending order with fastest section as Heat 1.

6:30 3,000 SC Men – Heat 2
6:45 3,000 SC Men – Heat 1
7:00 3,000 SC Women – Heat 2
7:15 3,000 SC Women – Heat 1
7:30 10,000 Women
8:10 10,000 Men – Heat 1
8:50 10,000 Men – Heat 2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Heats are numbered in descending order with fastest section as Heat 1.

4:00 400 Men
4:05 400 Women
4:10 Mile Masters Men
4:20 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Boys – Heat 2
4:30 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Girls – Heat 2
4:40 800 Oregon Junior (18U) Boys
4:45 800 Oregon Junior (18U) Girls
4:50 800 Men – Heat 4
4:55 800 Men – Heat 3
5:00 800 Women – Heat 4
5:05 800 Women – Heat 3
5:10 1500 Men – Heat 6
5:20 1500 Men – Heat 5
5:30 1500 Men – Heat 4
5:40 1500 Men – Heat 3
5:50 1500 Women – Heat 3
6:00 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Boys Elite
6:10 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Girls Elite
6:20 3000 Portland v. Seattle Team Race
6:45 800 Men – Heat 2
6:50 800 Men – Heat 1
6:55 800 Women – Heat 2
7:00 800 Women – Heat 1
7:05 1500 Men – Heat 2
7:15 1500 Men – Heat 1
7:25 1500 Women – Heat 2
7:35 1500 Women – Heat 1
7:45 5000 Men – Heat 1
8:05 5000 Women – Heat 1
8:25 5000 Men – Heat 2
8:45 5000 Women – Heat 2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021 Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

The 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round championship will continue on Friday with men's competition and here is how you can watch and follow live!

9 hours ago
JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships JuVaughn Harrison of LSU NCAA Indoor National Championships

Main News

Day 3: 2021 NCAA East Regional schedule, live stream FREE!

Here is how you can watch live, free streaming coverage of the 2021 NCAA East Regional track and field meeting at the University of...

11 hours ago
Michael-Norman-USA-Track-and-Field Michael-Norman-USA-Track-and-Field

Main News

Watch Doha Diamond League on YouTube

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Doha Diamond League meeting on Friday. Live results are available. I am excited! Are you?

1 day ago
Tamara_Clark_Alabama_SEC Championships Tamara_Clark_Alabama_SEC Championships

Main News

Day 2 watch 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Free! Full schedule

You can watch the live stream and free coverage of Day Two at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary round track and field championships Thursday...

1 day ago