How and where to watch the 2021 Portland Track Festival

The 2021 Portland Track Festival will take place on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 and you can watch the live stream of the event, which will give several of the nation’s pro athletes another opportunity to achieve the U.S. Olympic trials and Olympic Games standards. Live streaming coverage is available here.

The distance-heavy meeting will start on Friday at 6:10 pm with the first event going off at 6:30 pm with the men’s 3,000 steeplechase run. On Saturday, the first event on the track is the men’s 400m timed finals and they will begin at 4:00 pm. Heats will be contested in descending order with the fastest section going off first.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Friday night’s schedule will see the women’s and men’s 3000m steeplechase and the women’s and men’s 10,000m runs taking place. There are two heats each for the steeplechase, while the men’s 10K will have two sections and the women’s race has been condensed into one.

Sturgis, Sturgis, Kirkland Impressive In 100m Heat At NCAA East Preliminary

A loaded schedule is set for Saturday, which will see the 800m, 1500m, 400m, 3000m and 5000m all being contested.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Two of the highlighted races slated for Saturday’s second day are the women’s and men’s 800m.

On the women’s side, World Championships silver medalist Raevyn Rogers leads the list of entries, with Brenda Martinez, Kate Grace, Chanelle Price, and Sabrina Southerland also in the fast section.

There are four sections listed for the women’s 800m, with the likes of Samantha Murphy and Brooke Feldmeier also slated to compete.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The men’s 800m at the 2021 Portland Track Festival should provide some excitement as well.

American world champion Donavan Brazier and Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic 1500m silver medal winner, lead a strong field that could push one another to a time in the 1:43 range.

Brazier will be making his first 800m appearance in the 2021 outdoor season, having run 1:44.21 during the indoor season. The 24-year-old opened his outdoor campaign over 1500m on April 23.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first section, which is the fastest of the four heats, will also include Isaiah Harris, who has posted 1:45.50 so far this season.

Centrowitz is also listed to race in the men’s 1500m where he will face Josh Thompson, and Craig Engels.

Shelby Houlihan, Dani Jones, and Alexa Efraimson are among the starters in the women’s 1500m, while Karissa Schweizer and Lopez Lomong are among the starters for the women’s and men’s 5000m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 Portland Track Festival Schedule

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Heats are numbered in descending order with fastest section as Heat 1.

6:30 3,000 SC Men – Heat 2

6:45 3,000 SC Men – Heat 1

7:00 3,000 SC Women – Heat 2

7:15 3,000 SC Women – Heat 1

7:30 10,000 Women

8:10 10,000 Men – Heat 1

8:50 10,000 Men – Heat 2

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Heats are numbered in descending order with fastest section as Heat 1.

4:00 400 Men

4:05 400 Women

4:10 Mile Masters Men

4:20 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Boys – Heat 2

4:30 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Girls – Heat 2

4:40 800 Oregon Junior (18U) Boys

4:45 800 Oregon Junior (18U) Girls

4:50 800 Men – Heat 4

4:55 800 Men – Heat 3

5:00 800 Women – Heat 4

5:05 800 Women – Heat 3

5:10 1500 Men – Heat 6

5:20 1500 Men – Heat 5

5:30 1500 Men – Heat 4

5:40 1500 Men – Heat 3

5:50 1500 Women – Heat 3

6:00 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Boys Elite

6:10 1500 Oregon Junior (18U) Girls Elite

6:20 3000 Portland v. Seattle Team Race

6:45 800 Men – Heat 2

6:50 800 Men – Heat 1

6:55 800 Women – Heat 2

7:00 800 Women – Heat 1

7:05 1500 Men – Heat 2

7:15 1500 Men – Heat 1

7:25 1500 Women – Heat 2

7:35 1500 Women – Heat 1

7:45 5000 Men – Heat 1

8:05 5000 Women – Heat 1

8:25 5000 Men – Heat 2

8:45 5000 Women – Heat 2