[Updated May 17] NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Leading Marks

The following is the latest update of the 2021 NCAA outdoor track and field collegiate leading marks after the conference championship meets that took place this past weekend (May 16). There were several new college leads and even world-leading marks established over the weekend and you can see the latest updates from the list provided below.

Among the athletes featuring well, this well and setting new collegiate 2021 outdoor leads were Mercy Chelangat of Alabama who clocked 32:13.13 for victory in the women’s 10,000m at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships on May 13.

In the sprints, Terrance Laird of LSU ran a wind-aided 9.80 seconds (+3.2) to secure the men’s 100m title at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships on May 13, while Alabama Tamara Clark clocked a wind-assisted 10.87 (+2.7) for first place in the women’s event at the same meeting.

2021 SEC Outdoor Championships Individual Champions

Elsewhere, in the hurdles, Tonea Marshall of LSU ran 12.52 to improve her own mark in the women’s 100m hurdles, and Robert Dunning of Alabama ran a wind-aided 13.15 to win the SEC Outdoor Championships 110m hurdles title.

JuVaughn Harrison of LSU was in sparkling form in the men’s high jump, leaping an NCAA leading mark of 2.36m to win the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships.

NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Leading Marks

Men

100 Meters Laird, Terrance LSU 9.80 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021, +3.2

200 Meters Laird, Terrance LSU 19.81 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 0.8

400 Meters Williams, Noah LSU 44.30 LSU Alumni Gold Apr 23, 2021

800 Meters Jewett, Isaiah USC 1:45.16 Pac-12 Championships May 14, 2021

1500 Meters Nuguse, Yared Notre Dame 3:34.68 ACC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

5000 Meters Hocker, Cole Oregon 13:19.98 Oregon Relays Apr 23, 2021

10,000 Meters Nur, Abdihamid NAU 27:47.27 Fresno St. West Coast Relays Apr 30, 2021

110m H Dunning, Robert Alabama 13.15 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021 2.7

400m H Mpoke, Moitalel Texas A&M 48.89 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

3000 Steeplechase Seyoum, Fitsum Virginia Tech 8:31.23 ACC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

High Jump Harrison, JuVaughn LSU 2.36m 7′ 8.75″ SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

Long Jump Harrison, JuVaughn LSU 8.44m 27′ 8.25″ LSU Alumni Gold Apr 23, 2021 0.8

Triple Jump Wasome, O’Brien Texas 17.06m Longhorn Invitational Mar 6, 2021 2.4

Pole Vault Bradford, Zach Kansas 5.81m Tom Botts Invitational Apr 9, 2021

Shot Put (Washington, Turner Arizona State 21.07m GCU Outdoor Invitational Feb 3, 2021

Discus Washington, Turner Arizona State 66.26m 217′ 5″ West Coast Classic – Oregon Apr 17, 2021

Hammer Throw Mardal, Thomas Florida 76.18m 249′ 11″ UF Tom Jones Invitational Apr 16, 2021

Javelin Gudmundsson, Sindri Miss State 77.77m 2021 Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays Mar 26, 2021

4 x 100 Relay Houston 38.49 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

4 x 400 Relay North Carolina A&T 3:00.23 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021

Decathlon Tilga, Karel Georgia 8484 Spec Towns Invitational Apr 9, 2021

Women

100 Meters Clark, Tamara Alabama 10.87 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021, 2.7

200 Meters Ofili, Favour LSU 22.30 LSU Boots Garland Invitational Apr 17, 2021 2.6

400 Meters Mu, Athing Texas A&M 49.84 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

800 Meters Meyer, Michaela Virginia 2:02.20 Raleigh Relays Mar 25, 2021

1500 Meters Hurta, Sage Colorado 4:08.38 Oregon Relays Apr 23, 2021

5000 Meters Chelangat, Mercy Alabama 15:17.79 John McDonnell Invitational Apr 23, 2021

10,000 Meters Chelangat, Mercy Alabama 32:13.13 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

100m H Marshall, Tonea LSU 12.52 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021 1.6

400m H Cockrell, Anna USC 54.77 Pac-12 Championships May 14, 2021

3000 Steeplechase Wayment, Courtney BYU 9:31.37 Fresno St. West Coast Relays Apr 30, 2021

High Jump Gittens, Tyra Texas A&M 1.95m 6′ 4.75″ SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

Long Jump Davis, Tara Texas 7.14m 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Mar 25, 2021 1.0

Triple Jump Usoro, Ruth Texas Tech 14.50m 47′ 7″ Masked Rider Open Apr 9, 2021 2.0

Pole Vault Campbell, Nastassja Arkansas 4.54m 14′ 10.75″ SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

Shot Put Aquilla, Adelaide Ohio State 19.12m 62′ 8.75″ Big Ten Outdoor Championships May 14, 2021

Discus Van Klinken, Jorinde JR-3 Arizona State 62.58m 205′ 4″ Pac-12 Championships May 14, 2021

Hammer Throw Rogers, Camryn California 73.09m 239′ 9″ West Coast Classic – Oregon Apr 17, 2021

Javelin Jonsson, DJ Miss State 78.66m 258′ 1″ SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

4 x 100 Relay LSU 42.52 Marshall, Ofili, Mason, Davies SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

4 x 400 Relay Texas A&M 3:26.17 Robinson-Jones, Young, Reed, MU SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

Heptathlon Gittens, Tyra Texas A&M 6418 SEC Outdoor Championships May 13, 2021

—Marks compiled from DirectAthletics